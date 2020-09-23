Digital Media News
Rahul Sachitanand
19 hours ago

Facebook takes down networks in China and The Philippines for misleading content

More than 155 accounts removed for what the company calls coordinated inauthentic behaviour.

Examples of content taken down by Facebook.
Examples of content taken down by Facebook.

Facebook has removed two separate networks for violating its policy against what it terms coordinated inauthentic behaviour (CIB). One of these networks originated in China and the other in the Philippines.

In a detailed post, Nathaniel Gleicher, head of Security Policy for Facebook, noted that in each case, the people behind this activity coordinated with one another and used fake accounts as a central part of their operations to mislead people about who they are and what they are doing. When Facebook investigates and removes this content, it focuses on behaviour rather than content, Gleicher noted.

Earlier this year, the platform started publishing regular CIB reports where it shared information about the networks it took down. The takedowns announced on Wednesday, 22 September, will also be included in its September report, which it makes publicly available

As part of this process, Facebook has removed 155 accounts, 11 Pages, nine groups and six  Instagram accounts for violating its policy against foreign or government interference which is coordinated inauthentic behaviour on behalf of a foreign or government entity.

This activity originated in China and focused primarily on the Philippines and Southeast Asia more broadly, and also on the United States.

To effect these shutdowns, Facebook identified several clusters of connected activity that relied on fake accounts to pose as locals in countries they targeted, post in Groups, amplify their own content, manage pages, like and comment on other people’s posts particularly about naval activity in the South China Sea, including US Navy ships.

This campaign took operational security steps to conceal their identity and location including through the use of VPNs. Some of this network’s pages were previously removed for violating our inauthentic behaviour and spam policies.

The content from these taken down locations covered a wide arc of topics and geographies, according to the Facebook note.

  • In Southeast Asia where this network focused most of its activity, they posted in Chinese, Filipino and English about global news and current events including Beijing’s interests in the South China Sea and Hong Kong
  • Content supportive of President Rodrigo Duterte and Sarah Duterte’s potential run in the 2022 Presidential election
  • Criticism of Rappler, an independent news organisation in the Philippines
  • Issues relevant to the overseas Filipino workers and praise and some criticism of China.
  • In the US, where this network focused the least and gained almost no following, they posted content both in support of and against presidential candidates Pete Buttigieg, Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

Facebook found this network as part of our internal investigation into suspected coordinated inauthentic behaviour in the region. Although the people behind this activity attempted to conceal their identities and coordination, an investigation tied this network's location to Fujian province of China.

Facebook also removed 57 Facebook accounts, 31 Pages and 20 Instagram accounts for violating its policy against foreign or government interference which is coordinated inauthentic behavior on behalf of a foreign or government entity. This network originated in in the Philippines and focused on domestic audiences.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

TikTok latest: Oracle bid wins, Microsoft rejected, Singapore to be bolstered

1 TikTok latest: Oracle bid wins, Microsoft rejected, Singapore to be bolstered

NZ mobile carriers head in dramatically different directions

2 NZ mobile carriers head in dramatically different directions

China orders media blackout of ‘Mulan’

3 China orders media blackout of ‘Mulan’

BBH joins League of Legends with Riot Games win

4 BBH joins League of Legends with Riot Games win

GroupM announces CEO change in Hong Kong

5 GroupM to make CEO change in HK

Starbucks marketer joins McCann Worldgroup as China CEO

6 Starbucks marketer joins McCann as China CEO

40 Under 40 2020 opens for entries

7 40 Under 40 opens for entries

TikTok makes slew of senior hires in ANZ

8 TikTok makes slew of senior hires in ANZ

Shopee launches partner program for five media agencies

9 Shopee launches partner program for five media agencies

Netflix launches 'One story away' campaign across 27 markets

10 Netflix launches 'One story away' campaign across 27 markets

Related Articles

P&G makes a rousing superhero singalong for the Philippines
Advertising
Sep 7, 2020
Ad Nut

P&G makes a rousing superhero singalong for the ...

Avon Philippines ditches professional lingerie models for ‘real women’
Digital
Jul 23, 2020
Ad Nut

Avon Philippines ditches professional lingerie ...

Who wouldn't like to 'Wake up in the Philippines'?
Advertising
May 28, 2020
Ad Nut

Who wouldn't like to 'Wake up in the Philippines'?

In defence of Facebook
Advertising
Jul 7, 2020
Daniel Gilbert

In defence of Facebook

Just Published

Campaign-Kantar D&I survey shows worsening levels of equality and support
Marketing
41 minutes ago
Surekha Ragavan

Campaign-Kantar D&I survey shows worsening levels ...

EXCLUSIVE RESEARCH: Our annual report is a bleak insight into the frustrations many in the industry still face around gender, race and mental health.

Mars rebrands Uncle Ben's to remove 'inequities' associated with rice product
PR
4 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Mars rebrands Uncle Ben's to remove 'inequities' ...

Line of rice products to be rebranded as Ben's Original from 2021.

Watch: How to make your 40 Under 40 nomination stand out
Analysis
4 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Watch: How to make your 40 Under 40 nomination ...

As the deadline for submitting 40 Under 40 nominations for 2020 approaches, watch this short video for advice on how to make sure your entries rise to the top.

Maybe what you really want is better sleep, brilliant Ikea campaign suggests
Advertising
4 hours ago
Ad Nut

Maybe what you really want is better sleep, ...

Maybe energy drinks, sleeping pills and anti-aging creams aren't the answer, says new work from Mother London.