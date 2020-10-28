Facebook India's public policy director exits

Ankhi Das, Facebook India's embattled public policy director exited the social network earlier this week. Das had joined Facebook in 2011 as one of its early leaders and has been credited with playing an instrumental role in the growth of the company.

In August this year, Facebook employees questioned the social media network's internal policy after Das filed an online complaint with the Delhi Police's Cyber Cell against journalist Awesh Tiwari . This came after an article from The Wall Street Journal on 14 August which stated how Facebook’s hate-speech rules collided with Indian politics. It stated that Das had opposed applying the company’s hate-speech rules to a member of the ruling party in India, the BJP.

People close to Das cited in media reports claim her move out of the organisation was not related to the recent developments.

Ajit Mohan, VP and MD, Facebook India, said, “Ankhi has decided to step down from her role in Facebook to pursue her interest in public service. Ankhi was one of our earliest employees in India and played an instrumental role in the growth of the company and its services over the last nine years. She has been a part of my leadership team over the last two years, a role in which she has made enormous contributions. We are grateful for her service and wish her the very best for the future.”