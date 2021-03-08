Marketing News
Event Marketing Awards shortlist released

See the agencies and campaigns set to compete to win in the fifth edition of the EMAs. The winners will be announced March 30.

Campaign Asia-Pacific has unveiled the shortlist for Event Marketing Awards 2021, with the winner announcement slated for March 30.

Now in its fifth year, the Event Marketing Awards recognise companies that applied best practices to the creation, planning, production and management of successful events in Asia-Pacific—both live and virtual.

The complete shortlist follows for the agency categories, followed by the campaign categories. There are no shortlisted entries for the people/team categories.

AGENCY CATEGORIES
Category Agency Market Entry ID
Best Boutique Agency Alive Events Agency Australia AG01.365649
Betake Marketing (HK) Limited Hong Kong SAR AG01.366066
Evolved Group Australia AG01.366114
Future+ Media China AG01.365829
homegrown India AG01.366947
Best Brand Experience Agency George P Johnson Singapore Singapore AG02.366555
Havas Events Shanghai China AG02.366540
Jack Morton Australia Australia AG02.366596
Livescape Group Malaysia AG02.365963
More Than Media Outdoor (Project Management) Limited Hong Kong SAR AG02.366641

 

CAMPAIGN CATEGORIES
Category Title Agency / Company Brand Market Entry ID
Best Arts & Cultural Event CASA BACARDI Homegrown Bacardi India C01.366938
A Show to the World Scho Art Originality Cultural Diffusion Co., Ltd. Picturesque Zhejiang China C01.366613
Best Audio Visual  No shortlist
Best Brand Activation Mercedes-Benz 2020 Taipei Auto Show-The future is now 12 O'clock Creative Concept Co., Ltd. Mercedes Benz Taiwan Taiwan C03.365668
L’Oréal Paris - 11.11 ACTIVATION Auditoire L'Oréal Paris China C03.366057
Berani Cuan Dentsu & Channel O Nyala by OCBC NISP Indonesia C03.366234
Tencent Game for Peace 2020 George P. Johnson Game for Peace China C03.366122
The New Land Rover Defender Media Launch Event Pico Taiwan Jaguar Land Rover Taiwan Taiwan C03.366269
Best Brand Experience - B2B UNLEASH THE NEW GROWTH George P. Johnson Google China Think Games 2020 China C04.366386
RESILIENT DIGITAL BUSINESS NOW IN THE NEW NORMAL George P. Johnson Think with Google 2020 China C04.366372
Brandcast Delivered Southeast Asia 2020 Google Asia Pacific YouTube Advertising Singapore C04.366191
EY's Secrets of the Archibald Prize Jack Morton Australia Ernst & Young Australia C04.366611
INCLUSION 2020 Youngs Alibaba China C04.365959
Best Brand Experience - B2C Berani Cuan Dentsu & Channel O Nyala by OCBC NISP Indonesia C05.366232
Make Life Flow George P. Johnson ColorOS 11 Global Launch China C05.366348
Tencent Game for Peace 2020 George P. Johnson Game for Peace China C05.366124
CHECK IN IKEA! Starcom Taiwan IKEA Taiwan C05.366623
Tmall Ideal City 2020 Youngs Tmall China C05.365961
Best Business Solution 2020 Verizon Media DSP Summit Corma/ 087/ JUST MAKE Verizon Media Taiwan C06.365638
Make Life Flow George P. Johnson ColorOS 11 Global Launch China C06.366357
UNLEASH THE NEW GROWTH George P. Johnson Google China Think Games 2020 China C06.366390
RESILIENT DIGITAL BUSINESS NOW IN THE NEW NORMAL George P. Johnson Think with Google 2020 China C06.366376
Best Content Marketing LANVIN 2021 Spring Summer Fashion Show ACTIVATION GROUP LANVIN China C07.366824
TAYTB Financial EduSeries Dentsu & Channel O Nyala by OCBC NISP Indonesia C07.366574
UNLEASH THE NEW GROWTH George P. Johnson Google China Think Games 2020 China C07.366392
yuu Rewards Club Launch M&C Saatchi Spencer Hong Kong Limited yuu Rewards Club Hong Kong SAR C07.366521
Ramadan with Our Frontliners NTUC FairPrice - FairPrice Group N/A Singapore C07.365910
Best Corporate Event Brandcast Delivered Southeast Asia 2020 Evolved Group YouTube Singapore C08.366128
FWD Music Tour 2020 FWD Vietnam Life Insurance Company Limited N/A Vietnam C08.365987
Tencent Techo Park 2020 George P. Johnson Tencent Cloud China C08.366107
Tencent Games Annual Launch 2020 George P. Johnson Tencent Games China C08.366131
DBS Asian Insights Conference 2020 Pico Art International Pte Ltd DBS Bank Singapore C08.366287
Best Cost-Effective Event FWD Music Tour 2020 FWD Vietnam Life Insurance Company Limited N/A Vietnam C09.365986
The Quayside’s Inauguration Events Series Link Asset Management Limited The Quayside Hong Kong SAR C09.365975
Manulife Investment Management Regional Investment Conference 2020 Manulife Investment Management N/A Hong Kong SAR C09.366775
FairPrice Partners Excellence Awards 2020 Sphere Exhibits Pte Ltd NTUC Fairprice Co-operative Limited Singapore C09.365992
Best Creative Idea Louis Vuitton Spring Summer 2021 Menswear Show ACTIVATION GROUP Louis Vuitton China C10.366796
Mercedes-Benz G350 launch & Go Beyond SUV Journey ACTIVATION GROUP Mercedes-Benz China C10.366828
Stressed or Blessed Freeman Pte Ltd N/A Singapore C10.366487
Dell Technologies New Commercial PC Launch JUXT Marketing Services Dell Technologies China C10.366468
Swire Properties White Christmas Express Swire Properties N/A Hong Kong SAR C10.366304
Best Digital Experience CDIFS “Fun in the AiR” AR Exhibition Chengdu International Finance Square N/A China C11.366345
Make Life Flow George P. Johnson ColorOS 11 Global Launch China C11.366361
UNLEASH THE NEW GROWTH George P. Johnson Google China Think Games 2020 China C11.366394
Tencent Games Annual Launch 2020 George P. Johnson Tencent Games China C11.366132
DBS Asian Insights Conference 2020 Pico Art International Pte Ltd DBS Bank Singapore C11.366288
Best Event Production Singapore FinTech Festival 2020 Freeman Pte Ltd Singapore FinTech Festival Singapore C12.366795
Tencent Game for Peace 2020 George P. Johnson Game for Peace China C12.366125
Brandcast Delivered Southeast Asia 2020 Google Asia Pacific YouTube Advertising Singapore C12.366195
The Grounds at AIA Vitality Park Greater Bay Media Entertainment The Grounds Hong Kong SAR C12.366213
The New Land Rover Defender Media Launch Event Pico Taiwan Jaguar Land Rover Taiwan Taiwan C12.366315
Best Experiential Marketing Benz G-Class X Virgil Abloh Art Piece Promotion ACTIVATION GROUP Mercedez Benz China C13.366812
Berani Cuan Dentsu & Channel O Nyala by OCBC NISP Indonesia C13.366233
Coding Never Stops George P. Johnson & Mills Singapore Google Developer Summit 2020 (China) China C13.366408
The Quayside’s Inauguration Events Series Link Asset Management Limited The Quayside Hong Kong SAR C13.365977
After Tomorrow Youngs Group Guangzhou Netease China C13.366634
Best Game Changer Drive in Cinema Activemedia Jazz Pakistan C14.366458
Hong Kong Observation Wheel AR App Agenda Consulting Hong Kong Observation Wheel / The Entertainment Corporation Limited Hong Kong SAR C14.366118
Porsche Asia Pacific Forza Cup George P Johnson Pte Ltd Porsche Singapore C14.366116
Effect 2020 INVNT SAP Australia C14.366094
OHMYDIN! The Brand Festival Live Show Livescape Group Mydin Mohamed Holdings Berhad Malaysia C14.366087
Best Gamification smart BEYOND POSSIBILITY LAB Freeman smart China C15.366717
Tencent Game for Peace 2020 George P. Johnson Game for Peace China C15.366126
UNLEASH THE NEW GROWTH George P. Johnson Google China Think Games 2020 China C15.366396
Tencent Games Annual Launch 2020 George P. Johnson Tencent Games China C15.366137
Star Wink morethanmedia x TIEBUSA Chengdu IFS China C15.366671
Best Health & Wellness Event Happy Mind Rewarding Life Link Asset Management Limited N/A Hong Kong SAR C16.366658
The Quayside – Happy Formula Link Asset Management Limited The Quayside Hong Kong SAR C16.365974
Best Incentive  No shortlist
Best Integrated Marketing The Grounds at AIA Vitality Park Agenda Consulting The Grounds at AIA Hong Kong SAR C18.366710
Save20 Dentsu & Channel O Nyala by OCBC NISP Indonesia C18.366235
yuu Rewards Club Launch M&C Saatchi Spencer Hong Kong Limited yuu Rewards Club Hong Kong SAR C18.366522
Nippon Refreshes Youth Campaign X Bilibilli Ruder Finn Shanghai Nippon Paint (China) Co. Ltd. China C18.366527
Energize New School Season with M&G Fruit Vitality Ruder Finn Shanghai Shanghai M&G Stationary Inc. China C18.366526
Best Launch Make Life Flow George P. Johnson ColorOS 11 Global Launch China C19.366365
Tencent Games Annual Launch 2020 George P. Johnson Tencent Games China C19.366138
Dell Technologies New Commercial PC Launch JUXT Marketing Services Dell Technologies China C19.366472
yuu Rewards Club Launch M&C Saatchi Spencer Hong Kong Limited yuu Rewards Club Hong Kong SAR C19.366523
Dongfeng Voyah Free Global Launch Vista Creation VOYAH China C19.365948
Best Live Event Louis Vuitton Spring Summer 2021 Menswear Show ACTIVATION GROUP Louis Vuitton China C20.366830
The Grounds at AIA Vitality Park Greater Bay Media Entertainment The Grounds Hong Kong SAR C20.366212
Best Media Event To be announced
Best Outdoor Event Mercedes-Benz G350 launch & Go Beyond SUV Journey ACTIVATION GROUP Mercedes-Benz China C22.366846
Tiny Homes Carnival Alive Event Agency Big Tiny Australia C22.365646
CDIFS “Fun in the AiR” AR Exhibition Chengdu International Finance Square N/A China C22.366347
Tencent Game for Peace 2020 George P. Johnson Game for Peace China C22.366127
WONDA First Ever Mobile Speakeasy Cafe Livescape Group WONDA Coffee Malaysia C22.366089
Best PR Stunt ChongqingIFS “Keep Smiling” – 865% post-COVID sales rebound Chongqing International Finance Square  N/A China C23.366669
Save20 Dentsu & Channel O  Nyala by OCBC NISP Indonesia C23.366236
T.O.P X Cheap Century Christmas Campaign Link Asset Management Limited T.O.P This is Our Place Hong Kong SAR C23.366181
WONDA Takeover Livescape Group WONDA Coffee Malaysia C23.366088
Best Public Event Drive in Cinema Activemedia Jazz Pakistan C24.366532
DESIGN IN CHINA Chengdu VANE cultural communication co., ltd Chengdu Wangfujing department store China C24.365742
Swire Properties White Christmas Express Swire Properties N/A Hong Kong SAR C24.366305
Dongfeng Voyah All New Brand Launch Vista Creation VOYAH China C24.365892
Porsche Sports Cup & Sportscar Together Day VOK DAMS China PORSCHE (China) Motors Limited China C24.365844
Best Retail / Mall / Pop Up Event THE GREAT MG SHOW Activemedia Morris Garages Pakistan C25.366044
A Magical Harry Potter Holiday Brand Head Harry Potter China C25.366550
ChongqingIFS “Keep Smiling” – 865% post-COVID sales rebound Chongqing International Finance Square  N/A China C25.366646
CHECK IN IKEA! Starcom Taiwan IKEA Taiwan C25.366802
CITROËN SPACE Pop Up Uniplan Dongfeng CITROËN China C25.366343
Best Sponsorship To be announced
Best Sports Event To be announced
Best Sustainability Award Dell Technologies 5th Generation Data Storage Campaign JUXT Marketing Services Dell Technologies China C28.366478
Lok Fu Place Urban Retreat Link Asset Management Limited Lok Fu Place Hong Kong SAR C28.366198
Best Trade Show / Exhibition / Conference Mercedes-Benz 2020 Taipei Auto Show-The future is now 12 O'clock Creative Concept Co., Ltd. Mercedes Benz Taiwan Taiwan C29.365657
"CHRISTIAN DIOR: DESIGNER OF DREAMS" Exhibition Activation Group Christian Dior China C29.366769
The Global Boardroom: 2nd Edition Financial Times Financial Times Live Hong Kong SAR C29.366091
Tencent Techo Park 2020 George P. Johnson Tencent Cloud China C29.366120
“Food is GREAT” UK Pavilion – CIIE 2020 Riviera Events Food is GREAT China C29.366086
Best Use of Influencer Save20 Dentsu & Channel O  Nyala by OCBC NISP Indonesia C30.366572
FWD North Pole Marathon 2020 Le Groupe Passion Limited FWD Insurance Hong Kong SAR C30.366049
Happy Mind Rewarding Life Link Asset Management Limited N/A Hong Kong SAR C30.366661
Best Use of Technology Hong Kong Observation Wheel AR App Agenda Consulting Hong Kong Observation Wheel / The Entertainment Corporation Limited Hong Kong SAR C31.366148
2020 Verizon Media DSP Summit Corma/ 087/ JUST MAKE Verizon Media Taiwan C31.365640
Tencent Games Annual Launch 2020 George P. Johnson Tencent Games China C31.366139
Starcom Can Help Starcom Taiwan N/A Taiwan C31.366850
HK’s Ultimate Socially-Distanced Entertainment Experience, The Grounds Zicket (The Ticket Company Limited) The Grounds at AIA Vitality Park Hong Kong SAR C31.366073
Best Virtual Event Experience League of Legends 9th Anniversary Freeman TJ Sports China C32.366511
Make Life Flow George P. Johnson ColorOS 11 Global Launch China C32.366367
Tencent Games Annual Launch 2020 George P. Johnson Tencent Games China C32.366140
Taycan Show Jack Morton Worldwide Porsche China C32.366578
Hong Kong WinterFest Pico International (HK) Ltd. Hong Kong Tourism Board Hong Kong SAR C32.366188
Innovative Use of Virtual Platform 2020 Verizon Media DSP Summit Corma/ 087/ JUST MAKE Verizon Media Taiwan C33.365642
Make Life Flow George P. Johnson ColorOS 11 Global Launch China C33.366369
MOAI got Talent George P Johnson Pte Ltd Ericsson Singapore C33.366115
Tencent Games Annual Launch 2020 George P. Johnson Tencent Games China C33.366141
TEDxSydney 2020 INVNT TEDxSydney Australia C33.366100

 

PEOPLE/TEAM CATEGORIES
Category Agency / Company
Best Event Marketing Team No shortlist 
Agency Head of the Year  No shortlist 
Event Strategist of the Year  No shortlist 

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

