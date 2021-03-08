Event Marketing Awards shortlist released

Campaign Asia-Pacific has unveiled the shortlist for Event Marketing Awards 2021, with the winner announcement slated for March 30.
Now in its fifth year, the Event Marketing Awards recognise companies that applied best practices to the creation, planning, production and management of successful events in Asia-Pacific—both live and virtual.
The complete shortlist follows for the agency categories, followed by the campaign categories. There are no shortlisted entries for the people/team categories.
|AGENCY CATEGORIES
|Category
|Agency
|Market
|Entry ID
|Best Boutique Agency
|Alive Events Agency
|Australia
|AG01.365649
|Betake Marketing (HK) Limited
|Hong Kong SAR
|AG01.366066
|Evolved Group
|Australia
|AG01.366114
|Future+ Media
|China
|AG01.365829
|homegrown
|India
|AG01.366947
|Best Brand Experience Agency
|George P Johnson Singapore
|Singapore
|AG02.366555
|Havas Events Shanghai
|China
|AG02.366540
|Jack Morton Australia
|Australia
|AG02.366596
|Livescape Group
|Malaysia
|AG02.365963
|More Than Media Outdoor (Project Management) Limited
|Hong Kong SAR
|AG02.366641
|CAMPAIGN CATEGORIES
|Category
|Title
|Agency / Company
|Brand
|Market
|Entry ID
|Best Arts & Cultural Event
|CASA BACARDI
|Homegrown
|Bacardi
|India
|C01.366938
|A Show to the World
|Scho Art Originality Cultural Diffusion Co., Ltd.
|Picturesque Zhejiang
|China
|C01.366613
|Best Audio Visual
|No shortlist
|Best Brand Activation
|Mercedes-Benz 2020 Taipei Auto Show-The future is now
|12 O'clock Creative Concept Co., Ltd.
|Mercedes Benz Taiwan
|Taiwan
|C03.365668
|L’Oréal Paris - 11.11 ACTIVATION
|Auditoire
|L'Oréal Paris
|China
|C03.366057
|Berani Cuan
|Dentsu & Channel O
|Nyala by OCBC NISP
|Indonesia
|C03.366234
|Tencent Game for Peace 2020
|George P. Johnson
|Game for Peace
|China
|C03.366122
|The New Land Rover Defender Media Launch Event
|Pico Taiwan
|Jaguar Land Rover Taiwan
|Taiwan
|C03.366269
|Best Brand Experience - B2B
|UNLEASH THE NEW GROWTH
|George P. Johnson
|Google China Think Games 2020
|China
|C04.366386
|RESILIENT DIGITAL BUSINESS NOW IN THE NEW NORMAL
|George P. Johnson
|Think with Google 2020
|China
|C04.366372
|Brandcast Delivered Southeast Asia 2020
|Google Asia Pacific
|YouTube Advertising
|Singapore
|C04.366191
|EY's Secrets of the Archibald Prize
|Jack Morton Australia
|Ernst & Young
|Australia
|C04.366611
|INCLUSION 2020
|Youngs
|Alibaba
|China
|C04.365959
|Best Brand Experience - B2C
|Berani Cuan
|Dentsu & Channel O
|Nyala by OCBC NISP
|Indonesia
|C05.366232
|Make Life Flow
|George P. Johnson
|ColorOS 11 Global Launch
|China
|C05.366348
|Tencent Game for Peace 2020
|George P. Johnson
|Game for Peace
|China
|C05.366124
|CHECK IN IKEA!
|Starcom Taiwan
|IKEA
|Taiwan
|C05.366623
|Tmall Ideal City 2020
|Youngs
|Tmall
|China
|C05.365961
|Best Business Solution
|2020 Verizon Media DSP Summit
|Corma/ 087/ JUST MAKE
|Verizon Media
|Taiwan
|C06.365638
|Make Life Flow
|George P. Johnson
|ColorOS 11 Global Launch
|China
|C06.366357
|UNLEASH THE NEW GROWTH
|George P. Johnson
|Google China Think Games 2020
|China
|C06.366390
|RESILIENT DIGITAL BUSINESS NOW IN THE NEW NORMAL
|George P. Johnson
|Think with Google 2020
|China
|C06.366376
|Best Content Marketing
|LANVIN 2021 Spring Summer Fashion Show
|ACTIVATION GROUP
|LANVIN
|China
|C07.366824
|TAYTB Financial EduSeries
|Dentsu & Channel O
|Nyala by OCBC NISP
|Indonesia
|C07.366574
|UNLEASH THE NEW GROWTH
|George P. Johnson
|Google China Think Games 2020
|China
|C07.366392
|yuu Rewards Club Launch
|M&C Saatchi Spencer Hong Kong Limited
|yuu Rewards Club
|Hong Kong SAR
|C07.366521
|Ramadan with Our Frontliners
|NTUC FairPrice - FairPrice Group
|N/A
|Singapore
|C07.365910
|Best Corporate Event
|Brandcast Delivered Southeast Asia 2020
|Evolved Group
|YouTube
|Singapore
|C08.366128
|FWD Music Tour 2020
|FWD Vietnam Life Insurance Company Limited
|N/A
|Vietnam
|C08.365987
|Tencent Techo Park 2020
|George P. Johnson
|Tencent Cloud
|China
|C08.366107
|Tencent Games Annual Launch 2020
|George P. Johnson
|Tencent Games
|China
|C08.366131
|DBS Asian Insights Conference 2020
|Pico Art International Pte Ltd
|DBS Bank
|Singapore
|C08.366287
|Best Cost-Effective Event
|FWD Music Tour 2020
|FWD Vietnam Life Insurance Company Limited
|N/A
|Vietnam
|C09.365986
|The Quayside’s Inauguration Events Series
|Link Asset Management Limited
|The Quayside
|Hong Kong SAR
|C09.365975
|Manulife Investment Management Regional Investment Conference 2020
|Manulife Investment Management
|N/A
|Hong Kong SAR
|C09.366775
|FairPrice Partners Excellence Awards 2020
|Sphere Exhibits Pte Ltd
|NTUC Fairprice Co-operative Limited
|Singapore
|C09.365992
|Best Creative Idea
|Louis Vuitton Spring Summer 2021 Menswear Show
|ACTIVATION GROUP
|Louis Vuitton
|China
|C10.366796
|Mercedes-Benz G350 launch & Go Beyond SUV Journey
|ACTIVATION GROUP
|Mercedes-Benz
|China
|C10.366828
|Stressed or Blessed
|Freeman Pte Ltd
|N/A
|Singapore
|C10.366487
|Dell Technologies New Commercial PC Launch
|JUXT Marketing Services
|Dell Technologies
|China
|C10.366468
|Swire Properties White Christmas Express
|Swire Properties
|N/A
|Hong Kong SAR
|C10.366304
|Best Digital Experience
|CDIFS “Fun in the AiR” AR Exhibition
|Chengdu International Finance Square
|N/A
|China
|C11.366345
|Make Life Flow
|George P. Johnson
|ColorOS 11 Global Launch
|China
|C11.366361
|UNLEASH THE NEW GROWTH
|George P. Johnson
|Google China Think Games 2020
|China
|C11.366394
|Tencent Games Annual Launch 2020
|George P. Johnson
|Tencent Games
|China
|C11.366132
|DBS Asian Insights Conference 2020
|Pico Art International Pte Ltd
|DBS Bank
|Singapore
|C11.366288
|Best Event Production
|Singapore FinTech Festival 2020
|Freeman Pte Ltd
|Singapore FinTech Festival
|Singapore
|C12.366795
|Tencent Game for Peace 2020
|George P. Johnson
|Game for Peace
|China
|C12.366125
|Brandcast Delivered Southeast Asia 2020
|Google Asia Pacific
|YouTube Advertising
|Singapore
|C12.366195
|The Grounds at AIA Vitality Park
|Greater Bay Media Entertainment
|The Grounds
|Hong Kong SAR
|C12.366213
|The New Land Rover Defender Media Launch Event
|Pico Taiwan
|Jaguar Land Rover Taiwan
|Taiwan
|C12.366315
|Best Experiential Marketing
|Benz G-Class X Virgil Abloh Art Piece Promotion
|ACTIVATION GROUP
|Mercedez Benz
|China
|C13.366812
|Berani Cuan
|Dentsu & Channel O
|Nyala by OCBC NISP
|Indonesia
|C13.366233
|Coding Never Stops
|George P. Johnson & Mills Singapore
|Google Developer Summit 2020 (China)
|China
|C13.366408
|The Quayside’s Inauguration Events Series
|Link Asset Management Limited
|The Quayside
|Hong Kong SAR
|C13.365977
|After Tomorrow
|Youngs Group Guangzhou
|Netease
|China
|C13.366634
|Best Game Changer
|Drive in Cinema
|Activemedia
|Jazz
|Pakistan
|C14.366458
|Hong Kong Observation Wheel AR App
|Agenda Consulting
|Hong Kong Observation Wheel / The Entertainment Corporation Limited
|Hong Kong SAR
|C14.366118
|Porsche Asia Pacific Forza Cup
|George P Johnson Pte Ltd
|Porsche
|Singapore
|C14.366116
|Effect 2020
|INVNT
|SAP
|Australia
|C14.366094
|OHMYDIN! The Brand Festival Live Show
|Livescape Group
|Mydin Mohamed Holdings Berhad
|Malaysia
|C14.366087
|Best Gamification
|smart BEYOND POSSIBILITY LAB
|Freeman
|smart
|China
|C15.366717
|Tencent Game for Peace 2020
|George P. Johnson
|Game for Peace
|China
|C15.366126
|UNLEASH THE NEW GROWTH
|George P. Johnson
|Google China Think Games 2020
|China
|C15.366396
|Tencent Games Annual Launch 2020
|George P. Johnson
|Tencent Games
|China
|C15.366137
|Star Wink
|morethanmedia x TIEBUSA
|Chengdu IFS
|China
|C15.366671
|Best Health & Wellness Event
|Happy Mind Rewarding Life
|Link Asset Management Limited
|N/A
|Hong Kong SAR
|C16.366658
|The Quayside – Happy Formula
|Link Asset Management Limited
|The Quayside
|Hong Kong SAR
|C16.365974
|Best Incentive
|No shortlist
|Best Integrated Marketing
|The Grounds at AIA Vitality Park
|Agenda Consulting
|The Grounds at AIA
|Hong Kong SAR
|C18.366710
|Save20
|Dentsu & Channel O
|Nyala by OCBC NISP
|Indonesia
|C18.366235
|yuu Rewards Club Launch
|M&C Saatchi Spencer Hong Kong Limited
|yuu Rewards Club
|Hong Kong SAR
|C18.366522
|Nippon Refreshes Youth Campaign X Bilibilli
|Ruder Finn Shanghai
|Nippon Paint (China) Co. Ltd.
|China
|C18.366527
|Energize New School Season with M&G Fruit Vitality
|Ruder Finn Shanghai
|Shanghai M&G Stationary Inc.
|China
|C18.366526
|Best Launch
|Make Life Flow
|George P. Johnson
|ColorOS 11 Global Launch
|China
|C19.366365
|Tencent Games Annual Launch 2020
|George P. Johnson
|Tencent Games
|China
|C19.366138
|Dell Technologies New Commercial PC Launch
|JUXT Marketing Services
|Dell Technologies
|China
|C19.366472
|yuu Rewards Club Launch
|M&C Saatchi Spencer Hong Kong Limited
|yuu Rewards Club
|Hong Kong SAR
|C19.366523
|Dongfeng Voyah Free Global Launch
|Vista Creation
|VOYAH
|China
|C19.365948
|Best Live Event
|Louis Vuitton Spring Summer 2021 Menswear Show
|ACTIVATION GROUP
|Louis Vuitton
|China
|C20.366830
|The Grounds at AIA Vitality Park
|Greater Bay Media Entertainment
|The Grounds
|Hong Kong SAR
|C20.366212
|Best Media Event
|To be announced
|Best Outdoor Event
|Mercedes-Benz G350 launch & Go Beyond SUV Journey
|ACTIVATION GROUP
|Mercedes-Benz
|China
|C22.366846
|Tiny Homes Carnival
|Alive Event Agency
|Big Tiny
|Australia
|C22.365646
|CDIFS “Fun in the AiR” AR Exhibition
|Chengdu International Finance Square
|N/A
|China
|C22.366347
|Tencent Game for Peace 2020
|George P. Johnson
|Game for Peace
|China
|C22.366127
|WONDA First Ever Mobile Speakeasy Cafe
|Livescape Group
|WONDA Coffee
|Malaysia
|C22.366089
|Best PR Stunt
|ChongqingIFS “Keep Smiling” – 865% post-COVID sales rebound
|Chongqing International Finance Square
|N/A
|China
|C23.366669
|Save20
|Dentsu & Channel O
|Nyala by OCBC NISP
|Indonesia
|C23.366236
|T.O.P X Cheap Century Christmas Campaign
|Link Asset Management Limited
|T.O.P This is Our Place
|Hong Kong SAR
|C23.366181
|WONDA Takeover
|Livescape Group
|WONDA Coffee
|Malaysia
|C23.366088
|Best Public Event
|Drive in Cinema
|Activemedia
|Jazz
|Pakistan
|C24.366532
|DESIGN IN CHINA
|Chengdu VANE cultural communication co., ltd
|Chengdu Wangfujing department store
|China
|C24.365742
|Swire Properties White Christmas Express
|Swire Properties
|N/A
|Hong Kong SAR
|C24.366305
|Dongfeng Voyah All New Brand Launch
|Vista Creation
|VOYAH
|China
|C24.365892
|Porsche Sports Cup & Sportscar Together Day
|VOK DAMS China
|PORSCHE (China) Motors Limited
|China
|C24.365844
|Best Retail / Mall / Pop Up Event
|THE GREAT MG SHOW
|Activemedia
|Morris Garages
|Pakistan
|C25.366044
|A Magical Harry Potter Holiday
|Brand Head
|Harry Potter
|China
|C25.366550
|ChongqingIFS “Keep Smiling” – 865% post-COVID sales rebound
|Chongqing International Finance Square
|N/A
|China
|C25.366646
|CHECK IN IKEA!
|Starcom Taiwan
|IKEA
|Taiwan
|C25.366802
|CITROËN SPACE Pop Up
|Uniplan
|Dongfeng CITROËN
|China
|C25.366343
|Best Sponsorship
|To be announced
|Best Sports Event
|To be announced
|Best Sustainability Award
|Dell Technologies 5th Generation Data Storage Campaign
|JUXT Marketing Services
|Dell Technologies
|China
|C28.366478
|Lok Fu Place Urban Retreat
|Link Asset Management Limited
|Lok Fu Place
|Hong Kong SAR
|C28.366198
|Best Trade Show / Exhibition / Conference
|Mercedes-Benz 2020 Taipei Auto Show-The future is now
|12 O'clock Creative Concept Co., Ltd.
|Mercedes Benz Taiwan
|Taiwan
|C29.365657
|"CHRISTIAN DIOR: DESIGNER OF DREAMS" Exhibition
|Activation Group
|Christian Dior
|China
|C29.366769
|The Global Boardroom: 2nd Edition
|Financial Times
|Financial Times Live
|Hong Kong SAR
|C29.366091
|Tencent Techo Park 2020
|George P. Johnson
|Tencent Cloud
|China
|C29.366120
|“Food is GREAT” UK Pavilion – CIIE 2020
|Riviera Events
|Food is GREAT
|China
|C29.366086
|Best Use of Influencer
|Save20
|Dentsu & Channel O
|Nyala by OCBC NISP
|Indonesia
|C30.366572
|FWD North Pole Marathon 2020
|Le Groupe Passion Limited
|FWD Insurance
|Hong Kong SAR
|C30.366049
|Happy Mind Rewarding Life
|Link Asset Management Limited
|N/A
|Hong Kong SAR
|C30.366661
|Best Use of Technology
|Hong Kong Observation Wheel AR App
|Agenda Consulting
|Hong Kong Observation Wheel / The Entertainment Corporation Limited
|Hong Kong SAR
|C31.366148
|2020 Verizon Media DSP Summit
|Corma/ 087/ JUST MAKE
|Verizon Media
|Taiwan
|C31.365640
|Tencent Games Annual Launch 2020
|George P. Johnson
|Tencent Games
|China
|C31.366139
|Starcom Can Help
|Starcom Taiwan
|N/A
|Taiwan
|C31.366850
|HK’s Ultimate Socially-Distanced Entertainment Experience, The Grounds
|Zicket (The Ticket Company Limited)
|The Grounds at AIA Vitality Park
|Hong Kong SAR
|C31.366073
|Best Virtual Event Experience
|League of Legends 9th Anniversary
|Freeman
|TJ Sports
|China
|C32.366511
|Make Life Flow
|George P. Johnson
|ColorOS 11 Global Launch
|China
|C32.366367
|Tencent Games Annual Launch 2020
|George P. Johnson
|Tencent Games
|China
|C32.366140
|Taycan Show
|Jack Morton Worldwide
|Porsche
|China
|C32.366578
|Hong Kong WinterFest
|Pico International (HK) Ltd.
|Hong Kong Tourism Board
|Hong Kong SAR
|C32.366188
|Innovative Use of Virtual Platform
|2020 Verizon Media DSP Summit
|Corma/ 087/ JUST MAKE
|Verizon Media
|Taiwan
|C33.365642
|Make Life Flow
|George P. Johnson
|ColorOS 11 Global Launch
|China
|C33.366369
|MOAI got Talent
|George P Johnson Pte Ltd
|Ericsson
|Singapore
|C33.366115
|Tencent Games Annual Launch 2020
|George P. Johnson
|Tencent Games
|China
|C33.366141
|TEDxSydney 2020
|INVNT
|TEDxSydney
|Australia
|C33.366100
|PEOPLE/TEAM CATEGORIES
|Category
|Agency / Company
|Best Event Marketing Team
|No shortlist
|Agency Head of the Year
|No shortlist
|Event Strategist of the Year
|No shortlist