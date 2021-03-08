Event Marketing Awards shortlist released

Campaign Asia-Pacific has unveiled the shortlist for Event Marketing Awards 2021, with the winner announcement slated for March 30.

Now in its fifth year, the Event Marketing Awards recognise companies that applied best practices to the creation, planning, production and management of successful events in Asia-Pacific—both live and virtual.

The complete shortlist follows for the agency categories, followed by the campaign categories. There are no shortlisted entries for the people/team categories.

AGENCY CATEGORIES Category Agency Market Entry ID Best Boutique Agency Alive Events Agency Australia AG01.365649 Betake Marketing (HK) Limited Hong Kong SAR AG01.366066 Evolved Group Australia AG01.366114 Future+ Media China AG01.365829 homegrown India AG01.366947 Best Brand Experience Agency George P Johnson Singapore Singapore AG02.366555 Havas Events Shanghai China AG02.366540 Jack Morton Australia Australia AG02.366596 Livescape Group Malaysia AG02.365963 More Than Media Outdoor (Project Management) Limited Hong Kong SAR AG02.366641

CAMPAIGN CATEGORIES Category Title Agency / Company Brand Market Entry ID Best Arts & Cultural Event CASA BACARDI Homegrown Bacardi India C01.366938 A Show to the World Scho Art Originality Cultural Diffusion Co., Ltd. Picturesque Zhejiang China C01.366613 Best Audio Visual No shortlist Best Brand Activation Mercedes-Benz 2020 Taipei Auto Show-The future is now 12 O'clock Creative Concept Co., Ltd. Mercedes Benz Taiwan Taiwan C03.365668 L’Oréal Paris - 11.11 ACTIVATION Auditoire L'Oréal Paris China C03.366057 Berani Cuan Dentsu & Channel O Nyala by OCBC NISP Indonesia C03.366234 Tencent Game for Peace 2020 George P. Johnson Game for Peace China C03.366122 The New Land Rover Defender Media Launch Event Pico Taiwan Jaguar Land Rover Taiwan Taiwan C03.366269 Best Brand Experience - B2B UNLEASH THE NEW GROWTH George P. Johnson Google China Think Games 2020 China C04.366386 RESILIENT DIGITAL BUSINESS NOW IN THE NEW NORMAL George P. Johnson Think with Google 2020 China C04.366372 Brandcast Delivered Southeast Asia 2020 Google Asia Pacific YouTube Advertising Singapore C04.366191 EY's Secrets of the Archibald Prize Jack Morton Australia Ernst & Young Australia C04.366611 INCLUSION 2020 Youngs Alibaba China C04.365959 Best Brand Experience - B2C Berani Cuan Dentsu & Channel O Nyala by OCBC NISP Indonesia C05.366232 Make Life Flow George P. Johnson ColorOS 11 Global Launch China C05.366348 Tencent Game for Peace 2020 George P. Johnson Game for Peace China C05.366124 CHECK IN IKEA! Starcom Taiwan IKEA Taiwan C05.366623 Tmall Ideal City 2020 Youngs Tmall China C05.365961 Best Business Solution 2020 Verizon Media DSP Summit Corma/ 087/ JUST MAKE Verizon Media Taiwan C06.365638 Make Life Flow George P. Johnson ColorOS 11 Global Launch China C06.366357 UNLEASH THE NEW GROWTH George P. Johnson Google China Think Games 2020 China C06.366390 RESILIENT DIGITAL BUSINESS NOW IN THE NEW NORMAL George P. Johnson Think with Google 2020 China C06.366376 Best Content Marketing LANVIN 2021 Spring Summer Fashion Show ACTIVATION GROUP LANVIN China C07.366824 TAYTB Financial EduSeries Dentsu & Channel O Nyala by OCBC NISP Indonesia C07.366574 UNLEASH THE NEW GROWTH George P. Johnson Google China Think Games 2020 China C07.366392 yuu Rewards Club Launch M&C Saatchi Spencer Hong Kong Limited yuu Rewards Club Hong Kong SAR C07.366521 Ramadan with Our Frontliners NTUC FairPrice - FairPrice Group N/A Singapore C07.365910 Best Corporate Event Brandcast Delivered Southeast Asia 2020 Evolved Group YouTube Singapore C08.366128 FWD Music Tour 2020 FWD Vietnam Life Insurance Company Limited N/A Vietnam C08.365987 Tencent Techo Park 2020 George P. Johnson Tencent Cloud China C08.366107 Tencent Games Annual Launch 2020 George P. Johnson Tencent Games China C08.366131 DBS Asian Insights Conference 2020 Pico Art International Pte Ltd DBS Bank Singapore C08.366287 Best Cost-Effective Event FWD Music Tour 2020 FWD Vietnam Life Insurance Company Limited N/A Vietnam C09.365986 The Quayside’s Inauguration Events Series Link Asset Management Limited The Quayside Hong Kong SAR C09.365975 Manulife Investment Management Regional Investment Conference 2020 Manulife Investment Management N/A Hong Kong SAR C09.366775 FairPrice Partners Excellence Awards 2020 Sphere Exhibits Pte Ltd NTUC Fairprice Co-operative Limited Singapore C09.365992 Best Creative Idea Louis Vuitton Spring Summer 2021 Menswear Show ACTIVATION GROUP Louis Vuitton China C10.366796 Mercedes-Benz G350 launch & Go Beyond SUV Journey ACTIVATION GROUP Mercedes-Benz China C10.366828 Stressed or Blessed Freeman Pte Ltd N/A Singapore C10.366487 Dell Technologies New Commercial PC Launch JUXT Marketing Services Dell Technologies China C10.366468 Swire Properties White Christmas Express Swire Properties N/A Hong Kong SAR C10.366304 Best Digital Experience CDIFS “Fun in the AiR” AR Exhibition Chengdu International Finance Square N/A China C11.366345 Make Life Flow George P. Johnson ColorOS 11 Global Launch China C11.366361 UNLEASH THE NEW GROWTH George P. Johnson Google China Think Games 2020 China C11.366394 Tencent Games Annual Launch 2020 George P. Johnson Tencent Games China C11.366132 DBS Asian Insights Conference 2020 Pico Art International Pte Ltd DBS Bank Singapore C11.366288 Best Event Production Singapore FinTech Festival 2020 Freeman Pte Ltd Singapore FinTech Festival Singapore C12.366795 Tencent Game for Peace 2020 George P. Johnson Game for Peace China C12.366125 Brandcast Delivered Southeast Asia 2020 Google Asia Pacific YouTube Advertising Singapore C12.366195 The Grounds at AIA Vitality Park Greater Bay Media Entertainment The Grounds Hong Kong SAR C12.366213 The New Land Rover Defender Media Launch Event Pico Taiwan Jaguar Land Rover Taiwan Taiwan C12.366315 Best Experiential Marketing Benz G-Class X Virgil Abloh Art Piece Promotion ACTIVATION GROUP Mercedez Benz China C13.366812 Berani Cuan Dentsu & Channel O Nyala by OCBC NISP Indonesia C13.366233 Coding Never Stops George P. Johnson & Mills Singapore Google Developer Summit 2020 (China) China C13.366408 The Quayside’s Inauguration Events Series Link Asset Management Limited The Quayside Hong Kong SAR C13.365977 After Tomorrow Youngs Group Guangzhou Netease China C13.366634 Best Game Changer Drive in Cinema Activemedia Jazz Pakistan C14.366458 Hong Kong Observation Wheel AR App Agenda Consulting Hong Kong Observation Wheel / The Entertainment Corporation Limited Hong Kong SAR C14.366118 Porsche Asia Pacific Forza Cup George P Johnson Pte Ltd Porsche Singapore C14.366116 Effect 2020 INVNT SAP Australia C14.366094 OHMYDIN! The Brand Festival Live Show Livescape Group Mydin Mohamed Holdings Berhad Malaysia C14.366087 Best Gamification smart BEYOND POSSIBILITY LAB Freeman smart China C15.366717 Tencent Game for Peace 2020 George P. Johnson Game for Peace China C15.366126 UNLEASH THE NEW GROWTH George P. Johnson Google China Think Games 2020 China C15.366396 Tencent Games Annual Launch 2020 George P. Johnson Tencent Games China C15.366137 Star Wink morethanmedia x TIEBUSA Chengdu IFS China C15.366671 Best Health & Wellness Event Happy Mind Rewarding Life Link Asset Management Limited N/A Hong Kong SAR C16.366658 The Quayside – Happy Formula Link Asset Management Limited The Quayside Hong Kong SAR C16.365974 Best Incentive No shortlist Best Integrated Marketing The Grounds at AIA Vitality Park Agenda Consulting The Grounds at AIA Hong Kong SAR C18.366710 Save20 Dentsu & Channel O Nyala by OCBC NISP Indonesia C18.366235 yuu Rewards Club Launch M&C Saatchi Spencer Hong Kong Limited yuu Rewards Club Hong Kong SAR C18.366522 Nippon Refreshes Youth Campaign X Bilibilli Ruder Finn Shanghai Nippon Paint (China) Co. Ltd. China C18.366527 Energize New School Season with M&G Fruit Vitality Ruder Finn Shanghai Shanghai M&G Stationary Inc. China C18.366526 Best Launch Make Life Flow George P. Johnson ColorOS 11 Global Launch China C19.366365 Tencent Games Annual Launch 2020 George P. Johnson Tencent Games China C19.366138 Dell Technologies New Commercial PC Launch JUXT Marketing Services Dell Technologies China C19.366472 yuu Rewards Club Launch M&C Saatchi Spencer Hong Kong Limited yuu Rewards Club Hong Kong SAR C19.366523 Dongfeng Voyah Free Global Launch Vista Creation VOYAH China C19.365948 Best Live Event Louis Vuitton Spring Summer 2021 Menswear Show ACTIVATION GROUP Louis Vuitton China C20.366830 The Grounds at AIA Vitality Park Greater Bay Media Entertainment The Grounds Hong Kong SAR C20.366212 Best Media Event To be announced Best Outdoor Event Mercedes-Benz G350 launch & Go Beyond SUV Journey ACTIVATION GROUP Mercedes-Benz China C22.366846 Tiny Homes Carnival Alive Event Agency Big Tiny Australia C22.365646 CDIFS “Fun in the AiR” AR Exhibition Chengdu International Finance Square N/A China C22.366347 Tencent Game for Peace 2020 George P. Johnson Game for Peace China C22.366127 WONDA First Ever Mobile Speakeasy Cafe Livescape Group WONDA Coffee Malaysia C22.366089 Best PR Stunt ChongqingIFS “Keep Smiling” – 865% post-COVID sales rebound Chongqing International Finance Square N/A China C23.366669 Save20 Dentsu & Channel O Nyala by OCBC NISP Indonesia C23.366236 T.O.P X Cheap Century Christmas Campaign Link Asset Management Limited T.O.P This is Our Place Hong Kong SAR C23.366181 WONDA Takeover Livescape Group WONDA Coffee Malaysia C23.366088 Best Public Event Drive in Cinema Activemedia Jazz Pakistan C24.366532 DESIGN IN CHINA Chengdu VANE cultural communication co., ltd Chengdu Wangfujing department store China C24.365742 Swire Properties White Christmas Express Swire Properties N/A Hong Kong SAR C24.366305 Dongfeng Voyah All New Brand Launch Vista Creation VOYAH China C24.365892 Porsche Sports Cup & Sportscar Together Day VOK DAMS China PORSCHE (China) Motors Limited China C24.365844 Best Retail / Mall / Pop Up Event THE GREAT MG SHOW Activemedia Morris Garages Pakistan C25.366044 A Magical Harry Potter Holiday Brand Head Harry Potter China C25.366550 ChongqingIFS “Keep Smiling” – 865% post-COVID sales rebound Chongqing International Finance Square N/A China C25.366646 CHECK IN IKEA! Starcom Taiwan IKEA Taiwan C25.366802 CITROËN SPACE Pop Up Uniplan Dongfeng CITROËN China C25.366343 Best Sponsorship To be announced Best Sports Event To be announced Best Sustainability Award Dell Technologies 5th Generation Data Storage Campaign JUXT Marketing Services Dell Technologies China C28.366478 Lok Fu Place Urban Retreat Link Asset Management Limited Lok Fu Place Hong Kong SAR C28.366198 Best Trade Show / Exhibition / Conference Mercedes-Benz 2020 Taipei Auto Show-The future is now 12 O'clock Creative Concept Co., Ltd. Mercedes Benz Taiwan Taiwan C29.365657 "CHRISTIAN DIOR: DESIGNER OF DREAMS" Exhibition Activation Group Christian Dior China C29.366769 The Global Boardroom: 2nd Edition Financial Times Financial Times Live Hong Kong SAR C29.366091 Tencent Techo Park 2020 George P. Johnson Tencent Cloud China C29.366120 “Food is GREAT” UK Pavilion – CIIE 2020 Riviera Events Food is GREAT China C29.366086 Best Use of Influencer Save20 Dentsu & Channel O Nyala by OCBC NISP Indonesia C30.366572 FWD North Pole Marathon 2020 Le Groupe Passion Limited FWD Insurance Hong Kong SAR C30.366049 Happy Mind Rewarding Life Link Asset Management Limited N/A Hong Kong SAR C30.366661 Best Use of Technology Hong Kong Observation Wheel AR App Agenda Consulting Hong Kong Observation Wheel / The Entertainment Corporation Limited Hong Kong SAR C31.366148 2020 Verizon Media DSP Summit Corma/ 087/ JUST MAKE Verizon Media Taiwan C31.365640 Tencent Games Annual Launch 2020 George P. Johnson Tencent Games China C31.366139 Starcom Can Help Starcom Taiwan N/A Taiwan C31.366850 HK’s Ultimate Socially-Distanced Entertainment Experience, The Grounds Zicket (The Ticket Company Limited) The Grounds at AIA Vitality Park Hong Kong SAR C31.366073 Best Virtual Event Experience League of Legends 9th Anniversary Freeman TJ Sports China C32.366511 Make Life Flow George P. Johnson ColorOS 11 Global Launch China C32.366367 Tencent Games Annual Launch 2020 George P. Johnson Tencent Games China C32.366140 Taycan Show Jack Morton Worldwide Porsche China C32.366578 Hong Kong WinterFest Pico International (HK) Ltd. Hong Kong Tourism Board Hong Kong SAR C32.366188 Innovative Use of Virtual Platform 2020 Verizon Media DSP Summit Corma/ 087/ JUST MAKE Verizon Media Taiwan C33.365642 Make Life Flow George P. Johnson ColorOS 11 Global Launch China C33.366369 MOAI got Talent George P Johnson Pte Ltd Ericsson Singapore C33.366115 Tencent Games Annual Launch 2020 George P. Johnson Tencent Games China C33.366141 TEDxSydney 2020 INVNT TEDxSydney Australia C33.366100