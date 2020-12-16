Marketing News
Event Marketing Awards judges announced

The Event Marketing Awards, honouring both live and virtual events, has announced a diverse and global judging panel of 17 industry experts. Entries for the 2020 EMAs are due January 21.

(Judges appear from top left, by rows, in the order listed below)

Event Marketing Awards 2021 is delighted to announce this year's judges. The jury panel, a diverse and global group comprising the world's leading industry professionals, will face a daunting task of selecting and recognising the best work from a host of outstanding entries.

Name Title Company
Aileen Yuan Regional Head of Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking Marketing, GCNA Standard Chartered Bank
Anna Patterson Vice President & Managing Director George P. Johnson (Singapore)
Beatrice Remy Founder & Managing Director LORE
Bert Li Associate Director of Event Production Amway
David Litteken Senior Vice President, Asia Pacific BI Worldwide
Eric Chiu Head of PR, Events & Sponsorships, Asia AXA Asia
Farin Salleh Managing Director amc asia!
Grace Chan Executive Director, Business Development & Marketing CFG Retail
Gregory Crandall Senior Vice President, Global Activation Team Pico Global
Ian Terry Managing Director, Singapore Freeman
Jeremy Jiang Brand General Manager of Benefit China LVMH Perfumes & Cosmetics (Shanghai)
Jorge Thauby Executive Creative Director Geometry Global
Kuo-Hi Lee Head of Project House Volkswagen China Passenger Cars Brand
Seth Sarthak Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer Tata Realty and Infrastructure
Victoria Brown Marketing Director Swarovski
Vinny Panchal SVP, General Manager Jack Morton Australia
Zoe Chow Head of Brand Marketing Sharp Electronics (Malaysia)

(More judges still to be confirmed.)

Enter today or by 6 pm on January 21 to have your creative work critiqued by the industry's most prominent leaders.

ENTER NOW

Now in its 5th year, Event Marketing Awards recognises companies that applied best practices to the creation, planning, production and management of successful events in Asia-Pacific—both live and virtual.

Key dates

  • Entry Deadline: January 21
  • Late Entry Deadline: February 2
  • Shortlist announcement: March 9
  • Winner announcement: TBA

Cutoff times for the entry deadlines are 6 pm Hong Kong/Singapore time (UTC/GMT+8).

More information

To learn more, please visit our website or reach out to the Awards Team:

Awards enquiry:

ema@haymarket.asia

Zamir Khan 
Head of Awards Events
Zamir.Khan@haymarket.asia

Partnership:

Gareth Scott
Commercial Director
Gareth.Scott@haymarket.asia

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

