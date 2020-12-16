Event Marketing Awards judges announced

Event Marketing Awards 2021 is delighted to announce this year's judges. The jury panel, a diverse and global group comprising the world's leading industry professionals, will face a daunting task of selecting and recognising the best work from a host of outstanding entries.

Name Title Company Aileen Yuan Regional Head of Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking Marketing, GCNA Standard Chartered Bank Anna Patterson Vice President & Managing Director George P. Johnson (Singapore) Beatrice Remy Founder & Managing Director LORE Bert Li Associate Director of Event Production Amway David Litteken Senior Vice President, Asia Pacific BI Worldwide Eric Chiu Head of PR, Events & Sponsorships, Asia AXA Asia Farin Salleh Managing Director amc asia! Grace Chan Executive Director, Business Development & Marketing CFG Retail Gregory Crandall Senior Vice President, Global Activation Team Pico Global Ian Terry Managing Director, Singapore Freeman Jeremy Jiang Brand General Manager of Benefit China LVMH Perfumes & Cosmetics (Shanghai) Jorge Thauby Executive Creative Director Geometry Global Kuo-Hi Lee Head of Project House Volkswagen China Passenger Cars Brand Seth Sarthak Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer Tata Realty and Infrastructure Victoria Brown Marketing Director Swarovski Vinny Panchal SVP, General Manager Jack Morton Australia Zoe Chow Head of Brand Marketing Sharp Electronics (Malaysia)

(More judges still to be confirmed.)

Enter today or by 6 pm on January 21 to have your creative work critiqued by the industry's most prominent leaders.

Now in its 5th year, Event Marketing Awards recognises companies that applied best practices to the creation, planning, production and management of successful events in Asia-Pacific—both live and virtual.

Key dates

Entry Deadline: January 21

Late Entry Deadline: February 2

Shortlist announcement: March 9

Winner announcement: TBA

Cutoff times for the entry deadlines are 6 pm Hong Kong/Singapore time (UTC/GMT+8).

