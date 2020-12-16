Event Marketing Awards judges announced

Event Marketing Awards 2021 is delighted to announce this year's judges. The jury panel, a diverse and global group comprising the world's leading industry professionals, will face a daunting task of selecting and recognising the best work from a host of outstanding entries.
|Name
|Title
|Company
|Aileen Yuan
|Regional Head of Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking Marketing, GCNA
|Standard Chartered Bank
|Anna Patterson
|Vice President & Managing Director
|George P. Johnson (Singapore)
|Beatrice Remy
|Founder & Managing Director
|LORE
|Bert Li
|Associate Director of Event Production
|Amway
|David Litteken
|Senior Vice President, Asia Pacific
|BI Worldwide
|Eric Chiu
|Head of PR, Events & Sponsorships, Asia
|AXA Asia
|Farin Salleh
|Managing Director
|amc asia!
|Grace Chan
|Executive Director, Business Development & Marketing
|CFG Retail
|Gregory Crandall
|Senior Vice President, Global Activation Team
|Pico Global
|Ian Terry
|Managing Director, Singapore
|Freeman
|Jeremy Jiang
|Brand General Manager of Benefit China
|LVMH Perfumes & Cosmetics (Shanghai)
|Jorge Thauby
|Executive Creative Director
|Geometry Global
|Kuo-Hi Lee
|Head of Project House
|Volkswagen China Passenger Cars Brand
|Seth Sarthak
|Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer
|Tata Realty and Infrastructure
|Victoria Brown
|Marketing Director
|Swarovski
|Vinny Panchal
|SVP, General Manager
|Jack Morton Australia
|Zoe Chow
|Head of Brand Marketing
|Sharp Electronics (Malaysia)
(More judges still to be confirmed.)
Enter today or by 6 pm on January 21 to have your creative work critiqued by the industry's most prominent leaders.
Now in its 5th year, Event Marketing Awards recognises companies that applied best practices to the creation, planning, production and management of successful events in Asia-Pacific—both live and virtual.
Key dates
- Entry Deadline: January 21
- Late Entry Deadline: February 2
- Shortlist announcement: March 9
- Winner announcement: TBA
Cutoff times for the entry deadlines are 6 pm Hong Kong/Singapore time (UTC/GMT+8).
More information
To learn more, please visit our website or reach out to the Awards Team:
Awards enquiry:
ema@haymarket.asia
Zamir Khan
Head of Awards Events
Zamir.Khan@haymarket.asia
Partnership:
Gareth Scott
Commercial Director
Gareth.Scott@haymarket.asia