EssenceMediacom poaches Zenith strategy chief

EssenceMediacom has made Richard Kirk its first senior management appointment in the UK since officially launching last month.

Kirk, previously the chief strategy officer at Zenith, has joined EssenceMediacom in the same role. He will work alongside CSO Geoff De Burca, who has held the role for more than three years.

The pair will manage planning and strategy across EssenceMediacom – the agency formerly known as Mediacom. The remit does not extend to EssenceMediacomX, formerly Essence, where the strategy lead is Alina Kulesza.

Although it is unusual for media agencies to employ two strategy leads, Mediacom has employed dual CSOs in the past.

Chris Binns and Steve Gladdis were joint-CSOs from 2017 until late 2019, when De Burca took over in a single role after Binns became the global CSO on Mediacom's Coca-Cola account and Gladdis was promoted to Mediacom EMEA CSO.

Campaign understands EssenceMediacom has been in talks with Kirk for several months leading up to his departure from Zenith.

Last week Zenith promoted Richard Clay to head of strategy in the wake of Kirk's departure, effectively making Clay his successor.

EssenceMediacom chief executive Kate Rowlinson told Campaign that Kirk's hiring is "a strategic move to drive growth and part of the creation of EssenceMediacom to build out a really strong planning and strategy capability to deliver on the promise of the new agency".

“The promise of the new EssenceMediacom agency is to deliver breakthroughs for clients," she said. "So that means breakthrough planning, breakthrough thinking, breakthrough ideas, and Richard's appointment really is about helping us deliver on that. I was trying to build a complementary partnership with Geoff so this is a joint-CSO model. In a business of our size, Geoff has a huge amount of ground to cover with five offices and multiple clients.”

Rowlinson said that Kirk brings a diverse skill set to EssenceMediacom and described him as one of the leading experts in digital SEO and a "thought leader”. She said he would complement De Burca’s traditional media planning nous.

Kirk had been the strategy lead at Zenith for nearly four years and worked on several award-winning media campaigns, including the “Probably not time Uswitch” campaign that won plaudits for creativity.

He also played a part in Zenith winning several large clients in the past few years, including Halifax, Uswitch, Confused.com, Zoopla, Nestlé and Lloyds Banking Group, a former Mediacom client. He also worked as a brand strategist for two and a half years at Amazon.