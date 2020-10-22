Advertising News The Work
Campaign India Team
1 day ago

Eros Now apologises after Navratri post causes outrage in India

The OTT platform's racy post featuring actress Katrina Kaif caused the controversy.

Eros Now apologises after Navratri post causes outrage in India
Eros Now has issued an apology after a post featuring Katrina Kaif about the ongoing festival Navratri caused a controversy.
 
Eros Now took down the said creative and said that it respects cultures equally.
 
 
The full statement revealed, "It is not, and it has never been, our intention to hurt anyone's emotions. We have deleted the concerned posts and we apologise for having offended anybody's sentiments."
 
The creative is part of a Navratri campaign the OTT platform is running on social media.
 
The controversy comes after Tanishq had to pull down a creative featuring a Hindu girl married to a Muslim man. The brand pulled down the ad after #BoycottTanishq claims on social media and also due to concern of their employees.
 
Source:
Campaign India

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Nick Emery was ousted from Mindshare after video call 'prank'

1 Nick Emery was ousted from Mindshare after video call 'prank'

Nick Emery is ousted as Mindshare global CEO after 'breach of conduct'

2 Nick Emery is ousted as Mindshare global CEO after 'breach of conduct'

Edelman report: China has high trust expectations, but are brands delivering?

3 Edelman report: China has high trust expectations, but are brands delivering?

40 Under 40 2020 opens for entries

4 40 Under 40 deadline extended to October 23

Nestlé China picks Dentsu for US$300 million media account

5 Nestlé China picks Dentsu for US$300 million media account

'What was the alternative?': shock at WPP over Nick Emery’s sacking

6 'What was the alternative?': shock at WPP over Nick Emery’s sacking

Julie Nestor is Manulife's new Asia CMO

7 Julie Nestor is Manulife's new Asia CMO

Here's how the iPhone slipped from luxury perch in China

8 Here's how the iPhone slipped from luxury perch in China

IPG to keep pay reductions for top executives for rest of 2020

9 IPG to keep pay reductions for top executives for rest of 2020

Google removes 3,000 YouTube channels linked to China spam network

10 Google removes 3,000 YouTube channels linked to China spam network

Related Articles

India doubles down on Chinese app ban, blocking 118 more
Digital
Sep 2, 2020
Campaign India Team

India doubles down on Chinese app ban, blocking 118 ...

Newspaper deliveries on hold in Mumbai
Media
Mar 26, 2020
Campaign India Team

Newspaper deliveries on hold in Mumbai

Tech Bites: Week of December 16, 2019
Advertising
Dec 16, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

Tech Bites: Week of December 16, 2019

Tech Bites: Week of December 9, 2019
Advertising
Dec 10, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

Tech Bites: Week of December 9, 2019

Just Published

Nike inspires voter turnout through powerful athlete stories
Advertising
8 hours ago
Campaign US

Nike inspires voter turnout through powerful ...

"You Can't Stop Our Voice" carries on Nike's tradition of bold work featuring athletes-turned-activists.

Havas Group posts 10% fall in Q3 organic net revenue
Advertising
15 hours ago
Gurjit Degun

Havas Group posts 10% fall in Q3 organic net revenue

It is an improvement on Q2.

Coca-Cola’s marketing spend in Q3 remained 30% down year on year
Advertising
16 hours ago
Simon Gwynn

Coca-Cola’s marketing spend in Q3 remained 30% down ...

Soft drinks giant has announced plans to retire a large number of brands.

Nestlé China picks Dentsu for US$300 million media account
Marketing
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Nestlé China picks Dentsu for US$300 million media ...

Mindshare has now lost the Nestlé account in China, after it was dropped from the client roster in Singapore and Malaysia in 2018.