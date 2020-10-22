Eros Now apologises after Navratri post causes outrage in India

Eros Now has issued an apology after a post featuring Katrina Kaif about the ongoing festival Navratri caused a controversy.

Eros Now took down the said creative and said that it respects cultures equally.

The full statement revealed, "It is not, and it has never been, our intention to hurt anyone's emotions. We have deleted the concerned posts and we apologise for having offended anybody's sentiments."

The creative is part of a Navratri campaign the OTT platform is running on social media.