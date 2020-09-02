Digital
India doubles down on Chinese app ban, blocking 118 more

Latest government ban includes popular PubG Mobile game, Baidu, Alipay, VPNs to use TikTok apps and Chinese language learning apps.

India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology is stepping up its efforts to block the use of Chinese apps in the country with a fresh ban of 118 more mobile applications. This is in addition to the 59 apps banned by the Government in June which included popular short-video app TikTok. 
 
The Ministry's latest move, once again made on grounds that such apps are engaged in activities that threaten India's soverignty and security, appears to be making a statement by including exactly double the number of mostly Chinese apps banned initially.   
 
Among them, is a wide variety of games including the popular but violent shooter game PUBG Mobile, owned by Tencent.  It also includes music players, video platforms like Youku, social platforms including WeChat Work, web browsers and search engines like Baidu, payment systems like Alipay and apps for learning the Chinese language. The ban list also consists of VPNs to access TikTok.
 
A statement from The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology suggested that the Government had received many complaints from various sources including several reports about misuse of some mobile apps available on Android and iOS platforms for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorised manner to servers which have locations outside India.
 
The statement added, "There has been a strong chorus in the public space to take strict action against Apps that harm India’s sovereignty as well as the privacy of our citizens. On the basis of these and upon receiving of recent credible inputs that information posted, permissions sought, functionality embedded as well as data harvesting practices of above stated Apps raise serious concerns that these Apps collect and share data in surreptitious manner and compromise personal data and information of users that can have a severe threat to security of the State."
 
FULL LIST OF NEWLY BANNED APPS IN INDIA
 
  • APUS Launcher Pro- Theme, Live Wallpapers, Smart
  • APUS Launcher -Theme, Call Show, Wallpaper, HideApps
  • APUS Security -Antivirus, Phone security, Cleaner
  • APUS Turbo Cleaner 2020- Junk Cleaner, Anti-Virus
  • APUS Flashlight-Free & Bright
  • Cut Cut – Cut Out & Photo Background Editor
  • Baidu
  • Baidu Express Edition
  • FaceU - Inspire your Beauty
  • ShareSave by Xiaomi: Latest gadgets, amazing deals
  • CamCard - Business Card Reader
  • CamCard Business
  • CamCard for Salesforce
  • CamOCR
  • InNote
  • VooV Meeting - Tencent Video Conferencing
  • Super Clean - Master of Cleaner, Phone Booster
  • WeChat reading
  • Government WeChat
  • Small Q brush
  • Tencent Weiyun
  • Pitu
  • WeChat Work
  • Cyber Hunter
  • Cyber Hunter Lite
  • Knives Out-No rules, just fight!
  • Super Mecha Champions
  • LifeAfter
  • Dawn of Isles
  • Ludo World-Ludo Superstar
  • Chess Rush
  • PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik
  • PUBG MOBILE LITE
  • Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade
  • Art of Conquest: Dark Horizon
  • Dank Tanks
  • Warpath
  • Game of Sultans
  • Gallery Vault - Hide Pictures And Videos
  • Smart AppLock (App Protect)
  • Message Lock (SMS Lock)-Gallery Vault Developer Team
  • Hide App-Hide Application Icon
  • AppLock
  • AppLock Lite
  • Dual Space - Multiple Accounts & App Cloner
  • ZAKZAK Pro - Live chat & video chat online
  • ZAKZAK LIVE: live-streaming & video chat app
  • Music - Mp3 Player
  • Music Player - Audio Player & 10 Bands Equalizer
  • HD Camera Selfie Beauty Camera
  • Cleaner - Phone Booster
  • Web Browser & Fast Explorer
  • Video Player All Format for Android
  • Photo Gallery HD & Editor
  • Photo Gallery & Album
  • Music Player - Bass Booster - Free Download
  • HD Camera - Beauty Cam with Filters & Panorama
  • HD Camera Pro & Selfie Camera
  • Music Player - MP3 Player & 10 Bands Equalizer
  • Gallery HD
  • Web Browser - Fast, Privacy & Light Web Explorer
  • Web Browser - Secure Explorer
  • Music player - Audio Player
  • Video Player - All Format HD Video Player
  • Lamour Love All Over The World
  • Amour- video chat & call all over the world.
  • MV Master - Make Your Status Video & Community
  • MV Master - Best Video Maker & Photo Video Editor
  • APUS Message Center-Intelligent management
  • LivU Meet new people & Video chat with strangers
  • Carrom Friends : Carrom Board & Pool Game-
  • Ludo All Star- Play Online Ludo Game & Board Games
  • Bike Racing : Moto Traffic Rider Bike Racing Games
  • Rangers Of Oblivion : Online Action MMO RPG Game
  • Z Camera - Photo Editor, Beauty Selfie, Collage
  • GO SMS Pro - Messenger, Free Themes, Emoji
  • U-Dictionary: Oxford Dictionary Free Now Translate
  • Ulike - Define your selfie in trendy style
  • Tantan - Date For Real
  • MICO Chat: New Friends Banaen aur Live Chat karen
  • Kitty Live - Live Streaming & Video Live Chat
  • Malay Social Dating App to Date & Meet Singles
  • Alipay
  • AlipayHK
  • Mobile Taobao
  • Youku
  • Road of Kings- Endless Glory
  • Sina News
  • Netease News
  • Penguin FM
  • Murderous Pursuits
  • Tencent Watchlist (Tencent Technology
  • Learn Chinese AI-Super Chinese
  • HUYA LIVE – Game Live Stream
  • Little Q Album
  • Fighting Landlords - Free and happy Fighting Landlords
  • Hi Meitu
  • Mobile Legends: Pocket
  • VPN for TikTok
  • VPN for TikTok
  • Penguin E-sports Live assistant
  • Buy Cars-offer everything you need, special offers and low prices
  • iPick
  • Beauty Camera Plus - Sweet Camera & Face Selfie
  • Parallel Space Lite - Dual App
  • "Chief Almighty: First Thunder BC
  • MARVEL Super War NetEase Games
  • AFK Arena
  • Creative Destruction NetEase Games
  • Crusaders of Light NetEase Games
  • Mafia City Yotta Games
  • Onmyoji NetEase Games
  • Ride Out Heroes NetEase Games
  • Yimeng Jianghu-Chu Liuxiang has been fully upgraded
  • Legend: Rising Empire NetEase Games
  • Arena of Valor: 5v5 Arena Games
  • Soul Hunters
  • Rules of Survival
 
