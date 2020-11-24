Digital Marketing News
India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology bans 43 more apps

The apps threaten 'sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order'

Lalamove is among the 43 apps banned
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India, has issued an order under section 69A of the Information Technology Act blocking access to 43 mobile apps. 
 
The banned apps included four from the Ali Express stable and Lalamove India among others (full list below).
 
This Government has taken this step as it believes these apps threaten the sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has issued the order for blocking the access of these apps by users in India based on the comprehensive reports received from Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Center, Ministry of Home Affairs.
 
This follows the Government of India blocking access to 59 mobile apps in June 2020 and a further 118 apps in September
 
A statement from the Government said, "The Government is committed to protect the interests of citizens and sovereignty and integrity of India on all fronts and it shall take all possible steps to ensure that."
 
Here are the list of banned apps: 
  • AliSuppliers Mobile App
  • Alibaba Workbench
  • AliExpress - Smarter Shopping, Better Living
  • Alipay Cashier
  • Lalamove India - Delivery App
  • Drive with Lalamove India
  • Snack Video
  • CamCard - Business Card Reader
  • CamCard - BCR (Western)
  • Soul- Follow the soul to find you
  • Chinese Social - Free Online Dating Video App & Chat
  • Date in Asia - Dating & Chat For Asian Singles
  • WeDate-Dating App
  • Free dating app-Singol, start your date!
  • Adore App
  • TrulyChinese - Chinese Dating App
  • TrulyAsian - Asian Dating App
  • ChinaLove: dating app for Chinese singles
  • DateMyAge: Chat, Meet, Date Mature Singles Online
  • AsianDate: find Asian singles
  • FlirtWish: chat with singles
  • Guys Only Dating: Gay Chat
  • Tubit: Live Streams
  • WeWorkChina
  • First Love Live- super hot live beauties live online
  • Rela - Lesbian Social Network
  • Cashier Wallet
  • MangoTV
  • MGTV-HunanTV official TV APP
  • WeTV - TV version
  • WeTV - Cdrama, Kdrama&More
  • WeTV Lite
  • Lucky Live-Live Video Streaming App
  • Taobao Live
  • DingTalk
  • Identity V
  • Isoland 2: Ashes of Time
  • BoxStar (Early Access)
  • Heroes Evolved
  • Happy Fish
  • Jellipop Match-Decorate your dream island！
  • Munchkin Match: magic home building
  • Conquista Online II

 

