India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology bans 43 more apps

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India, has issued an order under section 69A of the Information Technology Act blocking access to 43 mobile apps.

The banned apps included four from the Ali Express stable and Lalamove India among others (full list below).

This Government has taken this step as it believes these apps threaten the sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has issued the order for blocking the access of these apps by users in India based on the comprehensive reports received from Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Center, Ministry of Home Affairs.

A statement from the Government said, "The Government is committed to protect the interests of citizens and sovereignty and integrity of India on all fronts and it shall take all possible steps to ensure that."

Here are the list of banned apps: