Digital
1 day ago
Apple faces up to $8 billion in losses from supply ...
Despite strong numbers for this quarter, the iPhone maker forecasts growing supply chain pains for its gear and components.
Advertising
1 day ago
How the year’s best Raya ad was made
The founders of Layar Lucida on challenging Raya ad tropes, their favourite Raya campaigns of yesteryear, and what late legend Yasmin Ahmad means to them as young Malay women.
News
1 day ago
As pandemic gains dry up, frugal times ahead for Amazon
Ad sales growth, along with two years of Covid-fuelled ecommerce growth is slowing, shifting the global online retailer's focus toward cost efficiencies.
Advertising
1 day ago
Dove launches '#DetoxYourFeed' campaign to ...
The first video features teenage daughters and their mothers.