Related Articles

Just Published

Apple faces up to $8 billion in losses from supply chain constraints
Digital
1 day ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Apple faces up to $8 billion in losses from supply ...

Despite strong numbers for this quarter, the iPhone maker forecasts growing supply chain pains for its gear and components.

How the year’s best Raya ad was made
Advertising
1 day ago
Surekha Ragavan

How the year’s best Raya ad was made

The founders of Layar Lucida on challenging Raya ad tropes, their favourite Raya campaigns of yesteryear, and what late legend Yasmin Ahmad means to them as young Malay women.

As pandemic gains dry up, frugal times ahead for Amazon
News
1 day ago
Rahul Sachitanand

As pandemic gains dry up, frugal times ahead for Amazon

Ad sales growth, along with two years of Covid-fuelled ecommerce growth is slowing, shifting the global online retailer's focus toward cost efficiencies.

Dove launches '#DetoxYourFeed' campaign to demonstrate harm of toxic beauty advice
Advertising
1 day ago
Shauna Lewis

Dove launches '#DetoxYourFeed' campaign to ...

The first video features teenage daughters and their mothers.