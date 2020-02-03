report

Measurement, transparency, scarcity of supply among APAC marketers' 2020 concerns
Feb 3, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Measurement, transparency, scarcity of supply among APAC marketers' 2020 concerns

Marketers across APAC are excited about CTV but cite measuring business outcomes, a lack of premium inventory, social-media transparency among chief concerns for 2020.

Alibaba Group reports 42% revenue gain
Aug 19, 2019
Cindy Gu 谷晓丹

Alibaba Group reports 42% revenue gain

China retail grew 40%, while international retail increased by 29%.

Google and Facebook will obey Australia's laws or leave, says ACCC
Aug 14, 2019
Olivia Parker

Google and Facebook will obey Australia's laws or leave, says ACCC

The chairman of the Australian consumer watchdog says the country will act alone if necessary to regulate the tech giants.

Australian watchdog calls for serious crackdown on Google and Facebook
Jul 26, 2019
Faaez Samadi

Australian watchdog calls for serious crackdown on Google and Facebook

The ACCC’s final report recommends better privacy protections, checks on big tech acquisitions and an inquiry into digital advertising.

Lower tier cities biggest driver of China ecommerce growth
Jul 10, 2019
Faaez Samadi

Lower tier cities biggest driver of China ecommerce growth

TOP OF THE CHARTS: SCMP’s annual report highlights the significant opportunity for brands outside China’s most populous centres, and highlights KOLs as an essential marketing tool.

Digital advertising to be more than 50% of spend by 2021
Jul 7, 2019
Staff Reporters

Digital advertising to be more than 50% of spend by 2021

TOP OF THE CHARTS: The latest Zenith forecast also predicts slightly lower growth overall in 2019.

