report
Measurement, transparency, scarcity of supply among APAC marketers' 2020 concerns
Marketers across APAC are excited about CTV but cite measuring business outcomes, a lack of premium inventory, social-media transparency among chief concerns for 2020.
Alibaba Group reports 42% revenue gain
China retail grew 40%, while international retail increased by 29%.
Google and Facebook will obey Australia's laws or leave, says ACCC
The chairman of the Australian consumer watchdog says the country will act alone if necessary to regulate the tech giants.
Australian watchdog calls for serious crackdown on Google and Facebook
The ACCC’s final report recommends better privacy protections, checks on big tech acquisitions and an inquiry into digital advertising.
Lower tier cities biggest driver of China ecommerce growth
TOP OF THE CHARTS: SCMP’s annual report highlights the significant opportunity for brands outside China’s most populous centres, and highlights KOLs as an essential marketing tool.
Digital advertising to be more than 50% of spend by 2021
TOP OF THE CHARTS: The latest Zenith forecast also predicts slightly lower growth overall in 2019.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins