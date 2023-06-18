Advertising Marketing The Work
Durex ducks around with Apple’s “ducking” autocorrect update

It’s about ducking time!

Photo: Durex
Photo: Durex

"It's about ducking time!" 

Nothing gets on Ad Nut’s nerves more than when Apple incorrectly autocorrects profane text messages. 

That’s why Ad Nut appreciates Durex’s new campaign with MRM NY, which pokes fun at the annoying iOS glitch after Apple announced it would stop autocorrecting “Ducking” from its obvious intended meaning after its Worldwide Developers Conference in May. 

The condom brand chimed into the conversation days after the announcement, reminding Apple that everyone did, in fact, mean to type the f-word. 

Shoppable posts across its social channels featuring "ducky" art—a cheeky play on rubbers and “ducking”—launched across its platforms. Instagram posts feature rubber ducks in the wild, while TikTok videos show a variety of rubber ducks backdropped by cartoon squeaks and music. 

The campaign also includes custom "queer as duck" artwork, to acknowledge Pride month. Other risqué assets played on the phrase “duck buddies” and “duck yeah.”

Photo: Durex

Stupid, but funny, Ad Nut appreciated the clever dirty word play Durex was able to create with simple phrases. Ad Nut’s name should be enough to make Ad Nut the next Durex creator. 

The campaign was also an effective move by Durex to seize on a real-time cultural moment.  For a sex brand, the approach was light-hearted, relatable and relevant. 

Let’s admit it: We all have a potty mouth sometimes. 

Source:
Campaign US
