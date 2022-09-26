Dove continues to #StopTheBeautyTest

Dove has launched a film as part of its ongoing #StopTheBeautyTest campaign. Conceptualised by Ogilvy, the film showcases how young girls continue to be forced and groomed to the standards of a male-dominant society.

The film features young school-going girls, who are conditioned to abandon their true selves, to please the likes of others. It begins with a mother forcefully applying haldi to her daughter’s face while she's studying, in hopes to enhance her looks. Other instances show a girl whose curly hair is being straightened, while a girl with pimples is asked to hide her face with her hair. In another scene, a teacher is seen removing the spectacles off a girl, to make her look more presentable on their annual day.

Towards the end of the film, the girl puts on her spectacles and continues with the performance, while the teacher stares at her in disbelief. The voice-over then explains how most girls are asked to prioritise their appearance over their education, only to find a man.