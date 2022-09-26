Advertising Digital News The Work
Campaign India Team
1 day ago

Dove continues to #StopTheBeautyTest

The film is conceptualised by Ogilvy.

Dove continues to #StopTheBeautyTest
 
Dove has launched a film as part of its ongoing #StopTheBeautyTest campaign. Conceptualised by Ogilvy, the film showcases how young girls continue to be forced and groomed to the standards of a male-dominant society. 
 
The film features young school-going girls, who are conditioned to abandon their true selves, to please the likes of others. It begins with a mother forcefully applying haldi to her daughter’s face while she's studying, in hopes to enhance her looks. Other instances show a girl whose curly hair is being straightened, while a girl with pimples is asked to hide her face with her hair. In another scene, a teacher is seen removing the spectacles off a girl, to make her look more presentable on their annual day. 
 
Towards the end of the film, the girl puts on her spectacles and continues with the performance, while the teacher stares at her in disbelief. The voice-over then explains how most girls are asked to prioritise their appearance over their education, only to find a man. 
 
The brand had released another film as part of the campaign in February 2021. 
Source:
Campaign India
Tags

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2022: Celebrating outstanding talent in marcomms

1 Women to Watch 2022: Celebrating outstanding talent in marcomms

Jane Lin-Baden becomes Publicis Groupe's APAC CEO

2 Jane Lin-Baden becomes Publicis Groupe's APAC CEO

UOB unveils refreshed brand identity and ‘Doing Right By You’ campaign

3 UOB unveils refreshed brand identity and ‘Doing Right By You’ campaign

Women to Watch 2022: Ten Ma, GroupM

4 Women to Watch 2022: Ten Ma, GroupM

Arthur Sadoun unveils new top team at Publicis

5 Arthur Sadoun unveils new top team at Publicis

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

6 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

On innovation, purpose, inflation and the post-COVID reset — the #LeadersForGood roundtable

7 On innovation, purpose, inflation and the post-COVID reset — the #LeadersForGood roundtable

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

8 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Move and win roundup: Week of September 19, 2022

9 Move and win roundup: Week of September 19, 2022

Stagwell adds 11 new company partners to growing global affiliate network

10 Stagwell adds 11 new company partners to growing global affiliate network

Related Articles

Dove creates a multitasking metaverse experience for busy moms
Digital
May 19, 2022
Ad Nut

Dove creates a multitasking metaverse experience ...

Dove launches '#DetoxYourFeed' campaign to demonstrate harm of toxic beauty advice
Advertising
Apr 29, 2022
Shauna Lewis

Dove launches '#DetoxYourFeed' campaign to ...

McDonald's and Dove blend coffee and bathing in China
Marketing
Oct 14, 2021
Staff Reporters

McDonald's and Dove blend coffee and bathing in China

Dove turns attention to heavily edited selfies in latest campaign
Advertising
Apr 23, 2021
Emmie Harrison-West

Dove turns attention to heavily edited selfies in ...

Just Published

Joanne Theseira promoted to CEO of Publicis Communications Singapore
Advertising
11 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Joanne Theseira promoted to CEO of Publicis ...

In addition to responsibility for Leo Burnett, Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Prodigious and MSL, she will also serve as Groupe chief growth officer for Southeast Asia.

The 'p' word: What we should consider when we talk about purpose
Advertising
13 hours ago
Siddhant Lahiri

The 'p' word: What we should consider when we talk ...

The strategy director at Forsman & Bondenfors makes a case for the very purpose of purpose.

Women to Watch 2022: Devika Sharma, InMobi
Marketing
13 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2022: Devika Sharma, InMobi

A firm believer in diversity, innovation and teamwork, Sharma heads up the agency sales team through hard times in India and extends her expertise to other markets in the region.