Campaign India Team
Jul 11, 2022

Dilpreeta Vasudeva joins Meta as head of marketing in India

Joining from CMO Access, she will be responsible for the business marketing strategies for Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp.

Meta has appointed Dilpreeta Vasudeva as head of marketing for its business messaging vertical. 
 
In her new role, she will be responsible for the business marketing strategies for Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp. 
 
Vasudeva moves from CMO Access, where she was the founder. 
 
She updated her LinkedIn profile to reflect her move. 
 
Vasudeva's LinkedIn post read, "Meta metamates me. Stoked to join as the marketing lead for business messaging at Meta - WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger." 
 
In a career spanning over 19 years, she has worked with Tech Mahindra, Times Internet, Microsoft Corporation, and Tata Play, among others. 
 
