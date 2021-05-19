News
Natasha Bach
1 day ago

Despite increased use, the pandemic didn’t boost Instagram engagement

More people at home did not equal greater engagement on the social media platform, according to the most recent Instagram Engagement Report from Mention and Hubspot.

Despite increased use, the pandemic didn’t boost Instagram engagement

Despite more people being stuck at home over the past year due to the pandemic, overall Instagram engagement rates dropped from the year prior, according to a report from social listening and media monitoring platform Mention in collaboration with growth platform Hubspot. 

Average engagement on any kind of post dropped from 2.26% in the 2020 findings to 1.42%, found Mention in its fourth-annual Instagram Engagement Report with Hubspot, sourced from data from 100 million public posts by 1 million users.

Carousel posts saw the greatest engagement, beating out single-image and video posts. The report found that carousel posts received on average 62 likes and 5 comments. It also found that longer captions tend to perform better: those in the 1,000-to-2,000-character range saw the most engagement.

Women make up a greater portion of the most influential users on the platform. From the top 50 profile list, the most influential users are 40% male and 60% female. This corresponds with the most-engaged types of accounts, which are related to the beauty and cosmetics industry. 

The report also looked at which geotagged locations saw the greatest engagement, with Beverly Hills, California in the No. 1 spot among the top 50 cities worldwide. 

Source:
PRWeek

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Jaguar Land Rover appoints Accenture to global marketing duties with Spark44

1 Jaguar Land Rover appoints Accenture to global marketing duties with Spark44

Watch: Tiny drone peeps into private homes in Singapore

2 Watch: Tiny drone peeps into private homes in Singapore

Droga5 launches in Asia with new Tokyo office

3 Droga5 launches in Asia with new Tokyo office

Software giant SAS launches biggest brand campaign in 20 years

4 Software giant SAS launches biggest brand campaign in 20 years

Child porn survivors wish Twitter ‘Happy Birthday’ in chilling PSA

5 Child porn survivors wish Twitter ‘Happy Birthday’ in chilling PSA

Philips drops incumbent Dentsu from global agency review

6 Philips drops incumbent Dentsu from global agency review

How Giant gives the people what they want: $16 million in savings

7 How Giant gives the people what they want: $16 million in savings

Campaign announces Global Agency of the Year winners

8 Campaign announces Global Agency of the Year winners

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

9 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Toast trumps George Clooney in Warburtons campaign

10 Toast trumps George Clooney in Warburtons campaign

Related Articles

More than half of Instagram influencers 'engaged in fraud'
Digital
Apr 15, 2021
Arvind Hickman

More than half of Instagram influencers 'engaged in ...

Instagram boosts interaction with Live Rooms
Digital
Mar 2, 2021
Kim Benjamin

Instagram boosts interaction with Live Rooms

Can the D2C revolution outlast the pandemic?
CEI Opinions
May 6, 2021
Rahul Sachitanand

Can the D2C revolution outlast the pandemic?

Jollibee departs from cheery tone in pandemic-tinged global campaign
Advertising
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

Jollibee departs from cheery tone in pandemic-tinged...

Just Published

'Silence makes you complicit' – six ways marketers can get purpose right
Advertising
4 hours ago
Kate Magee

'Silence makes you complicit' – six ways marketers ...

How to avoid purpose-washing, from some of the UK's top marketers at Campaign's Media 360 event.

Finn Partners buys back minority investment from Stagwell Group
PR
4 hours ago
Aleda Stam

Finn Partners buys back minority investment from ...

Finn Partners sold its stake in Wye Communications as part of the deal.

How content piracy has evolved with the rise of OTT
Media
4 hours ago
Eularie Saldanha

How content piracy has evolved with the rise of OTT

OTT players and experts opine that content theft is yet to be viewed as a serious crime by consumers and tell us about the impact it leaves on business

Shangri-La Group launches family-centric brand Fam.ily
Marketing
12 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Shangri-La Group launches family-centric brand Fam.ily

New offering aims to create experiences for multi-generational families and support customers on their parenting journeys.