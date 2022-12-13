Digital Media News
Brandon Doerrer
Dec 13, 2022

Dept unveils 300-person global team dedicated to Web3

Web3/Dept aims to be the go-to Web3 agency of record.

Dept unveils 300-person global team dedicated to Web3

Dept has formalized its Web3 offering with the launch of a global, 300-person team and co-brand dedicated to blockchain technology, the metaverse and NFTs.

Called Web3/Dept, the co-brand aims to position the digital agency as a marketing leader in virtual worlds and blockchain technology.

“We want to be the go-to Web3 agency of record,” said Isabel Perry, VP at Web3/Dept. “We’re in a really strong position in the market to be competitive and achieve that.”

Dept aims to derive 20% of its revenue from Web3/Dept by 2025, a marked boost from the 5% of revenue — more than $29 million — it now contributes. It also hopes to grow Web3/Dept to more than 1,200 employees in that same timeframe.

After developing dozens of Web3-focused projects for brands such as H&M and Sprite, the team that makes up Web3/Dept will continue to devote much of its time to explaining the ill-understood brand potential of blockchain technologies, immersive web experiences, AR, VR, gaming and the metaverse.

To assist with that education process, Dept is also launching Web3 Labs, a nine-step course designed to instruct clients and Dept employees on the blockchain. Clients who purchase the lessons and employees will have experience redeeming, trading and minting NFTs, Perry said.

As new concepts and ways to use blockchain technology emerge, education will be a pillar of what Web3/Dept does, but Perry hopes it will have a reduced focus by 2025.

In addition to its consulting work, Web3/Dept will build experiences in the metaverse and strategize around launching NFTs.

“When we’ve presented this to clients, they’ve had no idea that one company does this much,” Perry said.

Perry is leading the team alongside fellow VP Brandon Aaskov. Perry will focus on operations, strategy and sales while Aaskov leans into the technical engineering side of applying Web3 technologies. Fifty percent of Web3/Dept is based in the U.S.

One of Web3/Dept’s longstanding projects is building a virtual world by 2025 called Translucia, a $100 million metaverse venture started in 2021 by Australian team Two Bulls/Dept and T&B Media. The goal of Translucia is to reinforce and reward positive behavior like fitness and healthy cooking.

“There are economists employed to look at how you create a self-sustaining virtual economy,” Perry said.

Dept has more than 3,500 employees globally and hit $500 million in revenue in 2022.

Source:
Campaign US

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Ronaldo's Shopee ad is gloriously ridiculous

1 Ronaldo's Shopee ad is gloriously ridiculous

Behind the Tokyo Olympics bribery scandal involving Dentsu, Hakuhodo and ADK

2 Behind the Tokyo Olympics bribery scandal

Major auto brands linked to forced labour in Uyghur region

3 Major auto brands linked to forced labour in Uyghur region

Ogilvy Asia co-CEOs on the shift of ‘great’ creativity, tech layoffs, and more

4 Ogilvy Asia co-CEOs on the shift of ‘great’ creativity, tech layoffs, and more

40 Under 40 2022: Inspiring leaders forging their paths in marcomms

5 40 Under 40 2022: Inspiring leaders forging their paths in marcomms

Outdoor advertising in Hong Kong is far from dead

6 Outdoor advertising in Hong Kong is far from dead

How are you using discovery commerce?

7 How are you using discovery commerce?

AOY Insights: UltraSuperNew crowned ‘Independent Agency of the Year’ in Japan and Korea for second consecutive year

8 AOY Insights: UltraSuperNew crowned ‘Independent Agency of the Year’ in Japan and Korea for second consecutive year

Top exits and entrances of 2022

9 Top exits and entrances of 2022

OMD wins Burberry’s global media account

10 OMD wins Burberry’s global media account

Related Articles

Metaverse and Web3 creatives make nearly double the salaries as their peers: US study
Aug 21, 2022
Brandon Doerrer

Metaverse and Web3 creatives make nearly double the ...

Metaverse potential is only getting bigger. So what’s next for China and web3?
Jul 11, 2022
Bethanie Ryder

Metaverse potential is only getting bigger. So ...

The metaverse bubble is bursting. Now the real work begins
Oct 25, 2022
Garry Williams

The metaverse bubble is bursting. Now the real work ...

Just Published

Top 10 most-read Campaign features of 2022
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Top 10 most-read Campaign features of 2022

YEAR IN REVIEW: A look at our most-read in-depth features published by the Campaign Asia-Pacific editorial team in 2022.

There’s a lot to look forward to in 2023
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

There’s a lot to look forward to in 2023

Putting a busy news year to bed, Campaign Asia-Pacific is taking a break for the holidays. We will be back on 3 January 2023.

Why Elon Musk will fail without a PR team
1 day ago
Grig Richters

Why Elon Musk will fail without a PR team

There’s no denying that Elon Musk is in a precarious position. Just days ago, Twitter users voted for him to step down as head of the social media site in a shock poll. What’s even more shocking is that Musk created the poll, which is definitely not something a PR expert would have advised.