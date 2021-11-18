News Media
Rahul Sachitanand
2 days ago

Dentsu names global product lead for media

Rohan Philips takes on responsibility for developing the product strategy and roadmap for Dentsu clients worldwide across Carat, iProspect and Dentsu X.

Dentsu names global product lead for media

Dentsu International has named Rohan Philips president of global product for its media service line.

Based in Singapore, he takes on responsibility for developing the 2025 product strategy and roadmap for Dentsu clients worldwide, with rollouts through its network of global media agencies: Carat, iProspect and Dentsu X.

Philips was previously global chief product officer at iProspect, and prior to that held positions within GroupM and Publicis Groupe. His replacement at iProspect wasn't immediately announced. 

This appointment follows the July announcement of Doug Ray as Dentsu's first global chief product officer, responsible for the media business. Philips will report to Ray.

“Rohan has a strong presence and a holistic understanding of data and technology and how it applies to media," Ray said in a release. "His approach to client challenges and his ability to identify and solve these—not only in isolation, but as a transferable benefit for all—is truly exceptional and really raises the bar on what we are able to offer out of Dentsu.”

Philips said that the whole media industry is at a "turning point" with "myriad factors" influencing agency and client decisions, including sustainability, privacy, the emergence of new platforms and the "departure of established tracking norms".

"It has never been more critical to map, plan and build the right tools and product needed to navigate this change for us and our clients to thrive into the future,” he added.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

40 Under 40 2021: Proven leaders with ample potential in APAC marcomms

1 40 Under 40 2021: Proven leaders with ample potential in APAC marcomms

CMO of Mandarin Oriental steps down after 30 years with company

2 CMO of Mandarin Oriental steps down after 30 years with company

Agency of the Year 2021

3 Agency of the Year shortlists released

WPP wins majority of $4 billion Coca-Cola business

4 WPP wins majority of $4 billion Coca-Cola business

Inhousing drives marketing for TCS, India’s largest technology outsourcer

5 Inhousing drives marketing for India’s largest technology outsourcer

Ashish Bhasin to retire as Dentsu APAC CEO

6 Ashish Bhasin to retire as Dentsu APAC CEO

Diversity in Japan: The nail that sticks out will not be hammered down

7 Diversity in Japan: The nail that sticks out will not be hammered down

Hiroshi Igarashi to succeed Toshihiro Yamamoto as Dentsu Group CEO

8 Hiroshi Igarashi to succeed Toshihiro Yamamoto as Dentsu Group CEO

Agency of the Year 2021 shortlist: Southeast Asia

9 Agency of the Year 2021 shortlist: Southeast Asia

L’Oréal handles pricing controversy in China following Double-11 promise

10 L’Oréal handles pricing controversy in China following Double-11 promise

Related Articles

40 Under 40 2021: Dheeraj Raina, Dentsu
Media
Nov 10, 2021
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2021: Dheeraj Raina, Dentsu

Facebook owner Meta hires Spark Foundry as global media agency
Media
Nov 3, 2021
Arvind Hickman

Facebook owner Meta hires Spark Foundry as global ...

Philips drops incumbent Dentsu from global agency review
Media
May 2, 2021
Alison Weissbrot

Philips drops incumbent Dentsu from global agency ...

Dentsu promotes Prerna Mehrotra to APAC media CEO
Advertising
Jan 4, 2021
Rahul Sachitanand

Dentsu promotes Prerna Mehrotra to APAC media CEO

Just Published

Income awards media account to OMD
Media
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Income awards media account to OMD

Integrated planning and buying remit is understood to be worth S$5 million.

Accenture acquires Japanese CX agency Tambourine
Digital
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Accenture acquires Japanese CX agency Tambourine

The ecommerce customer-experience specialist runs a team of 70 that specialises in using Salesforce Commerce Cloud.

L’Oréal handles pricing controversy in China following Double-11 promise
Advertising
1 day ago
Minnie Wang

L’Oréal handles pricing controversy in China ...

The brand faced an uproar from consumers and top KOLs over what appeared to be a broken pricing promise. Its response, perceived by most as reasonable, has defused the situation.

So you want to market your brand through esports?
Digital
1 day ago
Robert Sawatzky

So you want to market your brand through esports?

GAME CHANGERS: Here's what motivates most brands and what the successful ones do.