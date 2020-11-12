Advertising News
Robert Sawatzky
1 day ago

Dentsu Mcgarrybowen shuffles global chief creative and strategy roles

Global CCO Ned Crowley and global CSO Jennifer Zimmerman will move to part-time consulting roles as the agency reorganises to a new 'simplified' structure.

L-R: Ned Crowley, Jennifer Zimmerman
L-R: Ned Crowley, Jennifer Zimmerman

Dentsu Mcgarrybowen is changing the roles of key global executives as it reorganises to a more simplified structure. Global chief creative officer Ned Crowley and global chief strategy Jennifer Zimmerman, both based in the US, will not continue in their current roles into next year, but will consult with Dentsu part-time to ensure a proper transition with planning and clients.

In a statement to Campaign Asia-Pacific, Dentsu says the changes are necessary to help the agency work from a truly integrated model with cross-network talent and capabilities for clients. 

"As part of this reorganization, roles are changing, and while Ned and Jen were offered roles within the new structure, each has decided to work with us in a different way," the statement said. "They have agreed that a portion of their time next year will go to consulting for Dentsu on key clients and opportunities."  

Dentsu notes that the agency's global chairman, Gordon Bowen, will continue to serve in a global chief creative officer capacity, but has not yet clarified whether the global CSO role would be re-assigned.  

Dentsu said care has been taken to ensure a seamless transition for clients. 

The agency statement added: "Jen and Ned have enabled this agency and now they are enabling the next generation of the amazing talent, which they developed, to lead it through its next phase of growth." The agency is grateful that they have been integral to ensuring the right talent is in the right roles to carry Dentsu Mcgarrybowen forward, the agency added.

The announcement comes one day after Dentsu reported a 14% revenue decline in Q3 and promised to consolidate its international operations from 160 agencies globally into six main entities.

Editor's note: This article has been edited to remove a section of quotation Dentsu says it gave in error and was factually inaccurate. 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Amex consolidates creative with Dentsu, cutting creative ties with Ogilvy

1 Amex consolidates creative with Dentsu, cutting creative ties with Ogilvy

Consumers in APAC buy on trust more than anywhere else in the world

2 Consumers in APAC buy on trust more than anywhere else in the world

Edelman report: China has high trust expectations, but are brands delivering?

3 Edelman report: China has high trust expectations, but are brands delivering?

Dolce & Gabbana ignites controversy in China once again

4 Dolce & Gabbana ignites controversy in China once again

Nissan’s marketing head on consumer targeting and revising the agency model

5 Nissan’s marketing head on consumer targeting and revising the agency model

Sir Martin Sorrell interview: 'S4 Capital's real competition is Accenture'

6 Sir Martin Sorrell interview: 'S4 Capital's real competition is Accenture'

Uber chooses agency for global customer experience projects

7 Uber chooses agency for global customer experience projects

WPP merges AKQA and Grey to form AKQA Group

8 WPP merges AKQA and Grey to form AKQA Group

Hotstar to launch in Singapore on 1 November

9 Hotstar to launch in Singapore on 1 November

Huge wins SK-II global CRM business

10 Huge wins SK-II global CRM business

Related Articles

Dentsu Aegis Network rolls non-Japanese creative shops into Dentsumcgarrybowen
Advertising
May 13, 2020
Claire Beale

Dentsu Aegis Network rolls non-Japanese creative ...

What Dentsumcgarrybowen aims to accomplish
Advertising
May 14, 2020
Robert Sawatzky

What Dentsumcgarrybowen aims to accomplish

Agency Report Card 2019: Mcgarrybowen
Advertising
Mar 19, 2020
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2019: Mcgarrybowen

Creative cred established, where does Mcgarrybowen go now?
Advertising
Apr 23, 2020
Staff Reporters

Creative cred established, where does Mcgarrybowen ...

Just Published

Six Deepavali/Diwali ads we liked in 2020
Advertising
46 minutes ago
Staff Reporters

Six Deepavali/Diwali ads we liked in 2020

Deepavali season is upon us, and select markets in the region are abuzz with exciting creative work. We take a look at some of our favourites this year.

Diwali, The festival of light and sound, goes green
Marketing
1 hour ago
Staff Reporters

Diwali, The festival of light and sound, goes green

INSPIRATION STATION: Away from the sound and air pollution that blights this festival, Gramart Project’s innovations in India are an eco-friendly way of sparking celebration.

Campaign Crash Course: How to prepare for a strategy career at an ad agency
Advertising
2 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: How to prepare for a ...

Not every planner at an ad agency starts out as a strategist. Many switch over from handling accounts, like McCann Worldgroup's Earl Javier. Now he's sharing tips to make the transition easier for others.

Is click-and-mortar the future of China’s retail industry?
Digital
6 hours ago
Yaling Jiang

Is click-and-mortar the future of China’s retail ...

With online predicted to account for 50% of purchases by 2022, adopting a combination of online and physical retail is becoming a growing opportunity for brands to showcase their products. But what are the challenges?