Dentsu clubs Isobar, WATConsult and Perfect Relations under Isobar India Group

Dentsu India has announced the creation of Isobar India Group which brings together Isobar India, Perfect Relations and WATConsult under one group.

This change is part of the Dentsu India 2.0 journey, which is part of the global plan to simplify and integrate Dentsu's structure by 2024.

Heeru Dingra, previously chief executive officer, WATConsult, will lead the group as CEO and report to Amit Wadhwa, CEO, Dentsu Creative India.

Jean Lin, global CEO, creative and executive officer, Dentsu Group, said: “Strategically, India is one of our largest and most important markets for Isobar. Heeru joined us through the acquisition of WATConsult and has gone from strength to strength, cultivating a culture of creativity and innovation. Heeru will strengthen Isobar's growth story, bringing together the best specialists from different creative disciplines to create the next wave of transformative experiences for our clients and in turn, accelerate our brands into the Dentsu India 2.0 vision. I am certain that with Heeru at its helm, the Isobar India group will continue to grow and deliver excellence for our clients.”

Wadhwa added: “Heeru’s appointment to lead the Isobar group as its country CEO takes the dentsu India 2.0 journey a notch up. The decision is also in alignment with our global ambition of transforming into the most integrated network by 2024. We aim to deliver the best of our offerings to clients with pathbreaking ideas and solution-led strategies, making our headway into excellence.”

Dingra said: “The Isobar India group houses some of the best agency teams in the country…and I feel humbled to lead this brilliant bunch. As I take this new leap, my aim is to offer world-class integrated services and top-notch expertise that bring value to our current and future clients. People and creativity are at the core of our business, and I assure our clients will only be served with the industry’s best.”