Digital Media News
Campaign India Team
1 day ago

Dentsu clubs Isobar, WATConsult and Perfect Relations under Isobar India Group

Integration of three agencies forms part of the Dentsu India 2.0 growth journey.

Heeru Dingra
Heeru Dingra
Dentsu India has announced the creation of Isobar India Group which brings together Isobar India, Perfect Relations and WATConsult under one group. 
 
This change is part of the Dentsu India 2.0 journey, which is part of the global plan to simplify and integrate Dentsu's structure by 2024.
 
Heeru Dingra, previously chief executive officer, WATConsult, will lead the group as CEO and report to Amit Wadhwa, CEO, Dentsu Creative India.
 
Jean Lin, global CEO, creative and executive officer, Dentsu Group, said: “Strategically, India is one of our largest and most important markets for Isobar. Heeru joined us through the acquisition of WATConsult and has gone from strength to strength, cultivating a culture of creativity and innovation. Heeru will strengthen Isobar's growth story, bringing together the best specialists from different creative disciplines to create the next wave of transformative experiences for our clients and in turn, accelerate our brands into the Dentsu India 2.0 vision. I am certain that with Heeru at its helm, the Isobar India group will continue to grow and deliver excellence for our clients.”
 
Wadhwa added: “Heeru’s appointment to lead the Isobar group as its country CEO takes the dentsu India 2.0 journey a notch up. The decision is also in alignment with our global ambition of transforming into the most integrated network by 2024. We aim to deliver the best of our offerings to clients with pathbreaking ideas and solution-led strategies, making our headway into excellence.”  
 
Dingra said: “The Isobar India group houses some of the best agency teams in the country…and I feel humbled to lead this brilliant bunch. As I take this new leap, my aim is to offer world-class integrated services and top-notch expertise that bring value to our current and future clients. People and creativity are at the core of our business, and I assure our clients will only be served with the industry’s best.”  
Source:
Campaign India

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

How to promote your brand on Connected TV

1 How to promote your brand on Connected TV

Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

2 Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

Women to Watch 2021: Celebrating the torchbearers in the APAC marcomms industry

3 Women to Watch 2021: Celebrating the torchbearers in the APAC marcomms industry

PepsiCo launches data practice to help food and beverage retailers grow

4 PepsiCo launches data practice to help food and beverage retailers grow

$3.3 billion Unilever media pitch wraps, WPP retains largest remit

5 $3.3 billion Unilever media pitch wraps, WPP retains largest remit

The top 10 beer brands in Asia-Pacific

6 Top 10: Asia's favourite beer brands

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

7 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Is regional agency leadership still necessary?

8 Is regional agency leadership still necessary?

Wunderman Thompson's APAC CEO Annette Male lands Facebook role

9 Wunderman Thompson's APAC CEO Annette Male lands Facebook role

Tech experts throw shade at Facebook-Ray Ban smart glasses

10 Tech experts throw shade at Facebook-Ray Ban smart glasses

Related Articles

Ajay Gahlaut joins Dentsu India as group CCO
Advertising
Sep 5, 2021
Campaign India Team

Ajay Gahlaut joins Dentsu India as group CCO

Dentsu India's CEO Anand Bhadkamkar exits
Advertising
Aug 31, 2021
Campaign India Team

Dentsu India's CEO Anand Bhadkamkar exits

Business recast could lead to more top level exits at Dentsu India
Marketing
Sep 7, 2021
Campaign India Team

Business recast could lead to more top level exits ...

Campaign India announces Digital Crest winners
Advertising
Aug 11, 2020
Campaign India Team

Campaign India announces Digital Crest winners

Just Published

Happiness Saigon wants to make you miss your physical office a little less
Marketing
9 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Happiness Saigon wants to make you miss your ...

INSPIRATION STATION: What started out as a metaverse passion project by a junior designer has helped connect remote working colleagues and could be a template for other companies to emulate.

Creative Minds: Kelly Ann Nguyen's many sources of inspiration
Analysis
9 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Creative Minds: Kelly Ann Nguyen's many sources of ...

We get to know the art director and social team lead at UltraSuperNew Tokyo through her answers to 11 questions. Learn how fashion led her to adland, why she sang to children for money, who her creative influences are, and who did her tattoos.

Headspace launches global campaign amid world's emerging 'new normal'
Digital
10 hours ago
Sara Nelson

Headspace launches global campaign amid world's ...

'Find some Headspace' encourages individuals to find a place of mental comfort following the highs and lows of the previous year.

Spokes-animals give China environmental advice
Advertising
10 hours ago
Ad Nut

Spokes-animals give China environmental advice

A campaign celebrating the fifth anniversary of Alipay's Ant Forest game has captured attention in China with a series of videos in which animals model 'green' behaviours.