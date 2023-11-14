News Advertising
DDB Worldwide CCO Ari Weiss exits to set up independent shop

He has worked at DDB since 2016.

Ari Weiss: Has 'dreamed' of setting up his own shop
Ari Weiss, global chief creative officer at DDB Worldwide, is departing the Omnicom shop to launch his own ad agency next year.

Weiss joined DDB in 2016 as CCO for its North America division and was promoted to the global role in 2019.

Before this he was CCO at Bartle Bogle Hegarty New York and has also worked at 180LA, Goodby, Silverstein & Partners, Wieden & Kennedy and BBDO.

Weiss said: "I took this job seven years ago to see if I could help scale creativity globally. And along with an incredible team we did just that. We've built a system that empowers local markets to invest in creativity. Not out of vanity but because our best clients and our best offices thrive off creativity. And when they thrive our global offering thrives."

During his time at the business, DDB has been named Network of the Year for three consecutive years at the D&AD Awards, as well as winning Network of the Year at the 2023 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

DDB Worldwide's global chief executive Alex Lubar said: "Ari's creative talent has been globally celebrated and appreciated by our clients and teams across the network. We wish him the very best in his new, entrepreneurial endeavour."

Weiss added that he has "dreamed of starting my own agency" since the start of his career in advertising.

He said: "Independent agencies have always driven progress in our industry because they are built from the ground up to best address the issues of their times. At this moment, the world has never been more complicated or fragmented. There have also never been more creators creating. For brands to make a difference in the world today they need to create things people really value."

Earlier this year, Campaign reported on an overhaul at the Omnicom network's North America arm as DDB merged its New York office with Adam & Eve. At the time Campaign noted that the creative teams will be headed by Richard Brim, chief creative officer at Adam & Eve/DDB, and Weiss.

