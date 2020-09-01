News
Rahul Sachitanand
1 day ago

DAN's Merkle melds five agencies to create global B2B group, eyes $120 billion market

The unit already employs 1,000 people, serves over 100 clients and manages $16 billion in global billings.

Merkle, the performance marketing unit of Dentsu Aegis Network (DAN), has created its B2B group, a collection of five B2B agencies. Merkle B2B will offer solutions to businesses globally and will serve as the global centre of excellence for DAN's B2B practice. 

B2B represents a large ($120 billion) and rapidly growing (25% YOY) sector, a company release stated. With this move, DAN and Merkle bring together B2B talent from five of its network brands to serve this market. The five shops included are Merkle, Merkle | DWA, Gyro, B2B International and Digital Pi. 

By combining the collective strength of these five brands, Merkle B2B can offer deliver integrated customer experiences for B2B brands. "The modern B2B marketer needs to execute programs that anticipate and respond to dynamic customer needs," said Michael McLaren, global CEO of Merkle B2B. "The only way to accomplish this is by leveraging the world's best B2B marketing solutions and talent."

The new agency brings together over 1,000 artists, data scientists, media experts, technologists, and innovators, who already serve more than one hundred B2B clients. It spans five continents, manages over $16 billion in global billings. and will lean on DAN's network, comprising ten network brands with expertise and in media, digital, and creative communications services.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

