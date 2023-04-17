Advertising Marketing Analysis News
Staff Reporters
2 days ago

Creative Minds: The first bencher Dentsu creative with a last bencher vibe for life

Dentsu India's Hazel Dalby reminisces her first "creativegasm", getting inked for all the wrong reasons at 18 and the one time she went deep sea diving without any swimming skills. 

Creative Minds: The first bencher Dentsu creative with a last bencher vibe for life
In Creative Minds, we ask APAC creatives a long list of questions, from serious to silly, and ask them to pick 11 to answer. (Why 11? Just because.) Want to be featured?

Name: Hazel Dalby

Origin: India

Places where you've lived and worked: India

Pronouns: She/her

CV: 

  • Associate creative director of copy, Dentsu Creative, Mumbai, 2021 - present
  • Group head copy, Grey Group, Mumbai, 2020-2021
  • Copy supervisor, Grey Group, Mumbai, 2018-2020
  • Senior copywriter, TBWA, Mumbai, 2018
  • Senior copywriter, PinxitBlue, Mumbai, 2016-2017
  • Copywriter, PinxitBlue, Mumbai, 2015
  • Copywriter, RK Swamy BBDO, Mumbai, 2014

1. How did you end up being a creative?

You never forget your first creativegasm. A random advertising internship opportunity came through, and it was the only internship I ever needed. So my day 0 at Ogilvy Mumbai was spent cluelessly.

I was a kid in a toy store, mesmerised by the creativity on display. Finally, I had a front-row seat to watch legends in their element. Day 1 motivated me, hopping from desk to desk, discovering where I fit in this massive orb. But day two had God's plan in action. It showed me I deserved a place in this industry and that I could be what they call creative. A brief laid on a senior copywriter's desk, beckoning my interest. Vodafone Net Cruise wanted to do a print ad series, and with no second thoughts, I blurted out the visual idea and copy.

The rest is history, and this became my first ever creative work:

2. What's your favourite piece of work in your portfolio?

The one where we got iQOO, a leading smartphone brand to ridicule its name 

3. What's your favourite piece of work created by someone else?

In the world of Nike's 'Dream Crazier' and Burger King's 'Burn the ad', Old Spice's most extended commercial in history is underrated for the imagination and guts it took to create this ad and make it work.

4. Who are your key creative influences?

The youngest copywriters in my team are my most significant creative influences. Sounds baffling at first, but stay with me. I have a good reason.

Their unabashed enthusiasm to attempt a new challenging brief, their confidence to pitch something crazy and not done before, and their desire to become legendary in this industry inspires me daily. I guess that's what keeps my creative juices flowing.

5. What kind of student were you?

First bencher around exams season with a last bencher vibe for life.

6. What's the craziest thing you've ever done?

I went deep sea diving without diving or swimming skillsyep, that's the definition of crazy. Also, does laughing out loud while catching someone cheating in an exam count?

7. Who's on your dream dinner guest list (alive or dead)?

Henry Cavill, Jason Momoa, and Anne Hathaway feasting at my dining table while discussing the script I wrote for their next movie.

8. What career did you think you'd have when you were a kid?

Believe it or not, a fashion mogul, aka a model.

9. Do you have any secret or odd talents?

I can crack any bone in my body and find content in everything.

10. Tell us about an artist (any medium) that we've never probably heard of

Collin Francisis a budding indie singer from Pune who knows how to get you drifting in the wind with his voice.

11. Tell us about your tattoo(s)

Netflix isn't a joke, my tattoo is. My then bffs (now not even friends) had an incomplete peace symbol. So at 18, I decided to join in and live my emo era to its full potential.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Google's AI chatbot Bard spouts lies and misinformation in 78% cases: report

1 Google's AI chatbot Bard spouts lies and misinformation in 78% cases: report

Embracing AI-generated content, BlueFocus will replace human copywriters and creatives

2 Embracing AI-generated content, BlueFocus will replace human copywriters and creatives

What advertisers can learn from countries that already have TikTok bans

3 What advertisers can learn from countries that already have TikTok bans

‘Most marketers don’t believe in their work; they just don’t want to get fired’: Gary Vee on state of the industry

4 ‘Most marketers don’t believe in their work; they just don’t want to get fired’: Gary Vee on state of the industry

Move and win roundup: Week of April 17, 2023

5 Move and win roundup: Week of April 17, 2023

Twitter Inc. is dead, it’s now X Corp

6 Twitter Inc. is dead, it’s now X Corp

Omnicom’s John Wren on the future of work, the business and succession plans

7 Omnicom’s John Wren on the future of work, the business and succession plans

VMLY&R names Raymond Chin as its new Asia chief creative officer

8 VMLY&R names Raymond Chin as its new Asia chief creative officer

LG updates global brand identity to appeal to Gen Z

9 LG updates global brand identity to appeal to Gen Z

Havas Group's Triptk launches in APAC

10 Havas Group's Triptk launches in APAC

Related Articles

Creative Minds: Dentsu’s Anupama Ramaswamy is inspired by Bollywood
May 19, 2022
Staff Reporters

Creative Minds: Dentsu’s Anupama Ramaswamy is ...

Creative Minds: Andrea Choi's pursuit of simple joys
Jan 27, 2022
Staff Reporters

Creative Minds: Andrea Choi's pursuit of simple joys

Creative Minds: Chanikarn Sitthiaree was a rebel in school
Feb 23, 2023
Staff Reporters

Creative Minds: Chanikarn Sitthiaree was a rebel in ...

Creative Minds: Yiqing Chi
Jul 8, 2021
Staff Reporters

Creative Minds: Yiqing Chi

Just Published

Heinz ABC extols the virtues of 'mom-made' meals in Indonesian Ramadan campaign
40 minutes ago
Staff Reporters

Heinz ABC extols the virtues of 'mom-made' meals in ...

AD BRIEF: This film from Leo Burnett Indonesia supports a partnership with the Food Bank of Indonesia along with other FMCG and retail brands to distribute 125,000 meals for Sahur and Iftar.

Agency Report Card 2022: Havas Media
The Information
1 hour ago
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2022: Havas Media

We saw improvement in business, DEI and sustainability for Havas Media this year, but its work still rarely stands out from the pack.

Campaign's Spotlight HK: Highlights
3 hours ago
Campaign Staff

Campaign's Spotlight HK: Highlights

Campaign's ongoing coverage of its Spotlight event happening in Hong Kong on April 20, 2023.

The upfront that changed everything? Wait until next year.
5 hours ago
Adam Helfgott

The upfront that changed everything? Wait until ...

Macroeconomic conditions lend themselves to business as usual at the annual television rights buying event in the US.