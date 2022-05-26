Advertising Analysis
Staff Reporters
17 hours ago

Creative Minds: Dissara Udomdej wants George R.R. Martin over for dinner

Get to know the chief creative officer and founder of Thailand’s Yell Advertising through 11 questions.

Dissara Udomdej
In Creative Minds, we ask APAC creatives a long list of questions, from serious to silly, and ask them to pick 11 to answer. (Why 11? Just because.) Want to be featured?

Name: Dissara Udomdej

Origin: Bangkok

Places worked/lived: Bangkok

Pronouns: He/him

CV:

  • Chief creative officer & founder, Yell Advertising, 2009—present
  • Copywriter, Doctor Head, 2004—2008

How did you end up being a creative?

What else would be the most incredible job in the world? A creative is someone who is hired to learn about client's secrets and to create a story for them.

What's your favourite piece of work in your portfolio?

The Only 1 short film (see below). I love this project because our client gives us freedom to [showcase] their brand value.

What's your favourite piece of work created by someone else?

I love this campaign from Wunderman Thopmson Thailand. It’s warms my heart and has a human touch.

What or who are your key creative influences?

To be honest, my key creative influencers are the people I interact with on a daily basis. If you don't keep an eye on what's going on around you, you won't be able to imagine new things.

Who’s on your dream dinner guest list (alive or dead)?

I'd like to ask Gorge R.R. Martin when he promises to finish Game of Thrones.

What career did you think you'd have when you were a kid?

Heinrich Schliemann's story of discovering Troy captivated me. I aspire to be wealthy and an archaeologist like him. But I didn’t want to go on adventures like him when I grow up. Archaeologists, like creatives, have dreams.

Do you have any secret or odd talents?

Is trash talking a secret talent? I enjoy using it when playing basketball, but not in a meeting.

What’s your favorite music/film/TV show/ book of the past year, and why?

Yuval Noah Harari's Sapiens. I’ve read it two times, once for myself and once again to my child.

What movie/show do you never get tired of?

I’m not a Michael Jordan fan but The Last Dance is really good!

What's your favourite GIF/meme, and why?

The crying Michael Jordan GIF is the best. The reason is explained in my previous answer.

What app could you absolutely not live without?

My boss is the calendar app. I love it and hate it at the same time.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

