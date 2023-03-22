Marketing PR News The Work
Charlotte Rawlings
1 day ago

Coca-Cola invites creators to make artwork using AI-based platform

‘Create real magic’ encourages users to add their own creativity to Coca-Cola imagery.

Coca-Cola: artists have a chance for their work to feature on billboards in New York and London
Coca-Cola: artists have a chance for their work to feature on billboards in New York and London

Coca-Cola has launched a platform that allows people to add their own creativity to some of the brand’s famous visuals using AI technology.

“Create real magic” incorporates AI tools like DALL-E and GPT to help people create their own artwork around Coca-Cola’s bottle and logo, as well as characters like Santa Claus and polar bears.

A contest running through to 31 March invites creators in 17 participating countries to submit their artwork with a chance to be featured on Coca-Cola’s billboards in New York’s Times Square and London’s Piccadilly Circus.  

Thirty of those creators will also be chosen to participate in the Real Magic Creative Academy, a three-day creative workshop at Coca-Cola's headquarters in Atlanta.

“Our company is embracing the power of digital in every aspect of our business, and ‘Create real magic’ is a way to invite even more people to join us,” Manolo Arroyo, global chief marketing officer at The Coca-Cola Company, said.

“We invite fans of Coca-Cola to experiment and create their own, totally unique AI-based artwork using this innovative new platform.”  

As part of the campaign, Coca-Cola has also partnered four global AI artists: Emma Sofija (US), Chris Branch and Paul Parsons (Europe), and Ean Hwa Huag (Asia).

The artists have created custom art using Coca-Cola imagery together with OpenAI technology and Coca-Cola assets.  

Arroyo added: “This campaign is an opportunity to co-create with artists and fans of Coca-Cola. It’s also just a start to accessing AI’s potential impact in marketing and engaging consumers in ways they haven’t imagined.

“We can’t wait to see what fans are inspired to create using some of our iconic assets.”   

“Create real magic” follows Coca-Cola's launch of its “Real magic” platform, which was unveiled in 2021.

The platform included a revamped “Hug” logo, inspired by Coca-Cola’s packaging and designed by Wieden & Kennedy London, KnownUnknown and Kenyon Weston.

As part of the launch, Coca-Cola released a two-minute film called “One Coke away from each other”, which was inspired by the gaming world.

Coca-Cola has since created films like “The conductor" and “Believing is magic” as part of the platform.

Source:
Campaign UK

