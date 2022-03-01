CMO survey warns talent shortage is holding the industry back

The majority of global chief marketing officers believe they have a long way to go on digital transformation, according to research from MediaSense and ISBA.

The study, Media 2025, showed that just 11% of global CMOs are confident that they have completed their digital transformations.

MediaSense, which is an independent global media advisor business, further stated that the study revealed a “noticeable maturing” of the industry with brands focusing on simplification and integration.

However, it argued that too many media brands are held back by internal silos, incompatible technologies, inadequate data and a lack of talent.

The report further showed that 82% of brands are either planning or in the midst of transforming their internal media operating model, while 76% are planning or undergoing a transformation of their external agency model.

In addition, more than half (55%) of respondents said they expect to bring more functions in house, with 56% believing a skills shortage is holding the industry back.