Circles Life appoints first consumer VP of growth as it plots global expansion

Circles Life has appointed Nelson Allen as its first VP of growth for its consumer business as it ramps up its global expansion plans.

In this newly created role, Allen will lead growth for its B2C operations as well as its regional marketing function. His responsibilities will include brand development, customer acquisition and strategic partnerships.

Allen was most recently chief growth officer at fintech platform GoBear, where he drove qualified traffic through integrated marketing across brand, PR, content, social media, SEO, SEM and display.

Prior to GoBear, he spent over 20 years in various international roles at Expedia Group, Microsoft and Samsung Electronics.

His appointment forms part of the Singapore telco's plans to expand globally, aiming to grow its team of over 500 employees across Singapore, Taiwan, Australia, Indonesia, Japan, Philippines, Sri Lanka, India and Pakistan.

Circles Life cofounder Rameez Ansar said Allen's vast experience in building high-growth businesses across multiple industries and markets "is a huge asset as we continue to be a category game-changer delivering exceptional customer experiences and product innovation".

Allen said: "It’s a real privilege to join one of the most exciting and innovative companies in the world today. I’ve always been impressed by what Circles Life has achieved, having built a high-performing business from the ground up while maintaining a keen focus on its people, customers and innovation. I’m thrilled to be working with a vibrant and talented team to define the future of telco together."