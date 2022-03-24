Advertising News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Chris Riley departs Ogilvy after 25 years

The Singapore CEO and group chairman for Singapore and Malaysia has been with the agency since 1995.

Chris Riley departs Ogilvy after 25 years

Ogilvy announced that Chris Riley, Ogilvy Singapore CEO and group chairman for Singapore and Malaysia for the last six years, will depart the agency.

The move is entirely a personal decision; Riley is moving to the US to take up an opportunity in the "transport/tech sector", according to the agency. 

Kent Wertime, co-CEO for Ogilvy Asia, will take on the group chairman role for Ogilvy Singapore and Malaysia, and the agency said a new Singapore CEO will be named shortly.

Announcements on "further senior appointments in Singapore" will be made in due course, the agency added.

Riley originally joined Ogilvy Hong Kong in 1995 and went on to hold several roles including managing the experience business in Hong Kong and leading the growth of IBM across 147 growth markets. He was made group chairman for Singapore six years ago, and Malaysia was added to his remit in 2020.

Wertime and Riley will be working closely to manage the transition smoothly. Ogilvy said.

“I’ve worked closely with Chris for over two decades and would like to thank him for his many contributions to Ogilvy," Wertime said. "He has been a true example of Ogilvy at its best. We will miss him but wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”

Riley said, “I’m eternally grateful to Ogilvy for providing such stimulating career opportunities which I’ve thoroughly embraced. I’ve worked with fantastic clients, colleagues and friends, and now have an opportunity to apply my skills and experience to something completely new and different.”

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

HSBC acquires land in The Sandbox virtual world

1 HSBC acquires land in The Sandbox virtual world

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

2 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

VMLY&R announces APAC leadership revamp

3 VMLY&R announces APAC leadership revamp

Publicis and Dentsu toast AB InBev’s global media account

4 Publicis and Dentsu toast AB InBev’s global media account

APAC chairman and CEO Jean-Paul Burge departs BBDO

5 APAC chairman and CEO Jean-Paul Burge departs BBDO

Big six global agency groups bounce back by adding 32,000 jobs in 2021

6 Big six global agency groups bounce back by adding 32,000 jobs in 2021

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

7 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Why are NFTs so divisive?

8 Why are NFTs so divisive?

Campaign Creation Stories: Metaverse malfunctions make a great credit-card ad

9 Metaverse malfunctions make a great credit-card ad

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

10 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

Related Articles

Ogilvy Group Singapore appoints new chairman
Advertising
Sep 21, 2015
Emily Tan

Ogilvy Group Singapore appoints new chairman

Chris Riley relinquishes OgilvyOne MD role in Singapore
Digital
Jan 8, 2010
Anita Davis

Chris Riley relinquishes OgilvyOne MD role in Singapore

Michelin names Ogilvy global CRM agency of record
Digital
19 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

Michelin names Ogilvy global CRM agency of record

Agency Report Card 2021: Ogilvy
Analysis
Feb 28, 2022
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2021: Ogilvy

Just Published

Richard Bleasdale joins Construct Digital as CEO
Digital
6 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Richard Bleasdale joins Construct Digital as CEO

The veteran marketing consultant will be tasked with growing the Singapore-based digital transformation agency.

Meet Campaign's editorial team according to Google
Analysis
6 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Meet Campaign's editorial team according to Google

Ever wondered what your search history says about who you are as a person, and how advertisers are targeting you? Presenting Campaign's editorial team, according to our Google ad profiles.

Campaign Crash Course: Debunking affiliate marketing myths
Advertising
6 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: Debunking affiliate ...

Affiliate marketing is more than just cheap deals and coupons. In this lesson, learn about the different use cases and tips for a successful strategy.

Dentsu Singapore completes integration of Happy Marketer
Digital
7 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Dentsu Singapore completes integration of Happy ...

Following Dentsu’s acquisition in 2019, Happy Marketer has now been rebranded to Merkle Singapore.