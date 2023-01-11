Cannes Lions reveals 2023 jury president line-up

The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity has named its jury presidents for 2023.

This year's line-up includes Droga5 founder and Accenture Song chief executive and creative chairman David Droga, who will preside over the Dan Wieden Titanium Lions judging.

Jury presidents based in the UK include Chaka Sobhani, global chief creative officer, Leo Burnett, Rob Doubal, co-president, McCann London, and joint chief creative officer, McCann UK, Grace Francis, global chief creative and design officer, Wongdoody, and Jo-ann Robertson, chief executive, global markets, Ketchum.

Doubal, Entertainment Lions for Sport jury president, said: "I can’t wait to meet my fellow jurors and see how creativity has been deployed over the last year to help sports entertainment bounce back to becoming a $500bn global industry. Really looking forward to seeing some great work."

Jury presidents are tasked with overseeing the juries awarding this year’s Cannes Lions.

Simon Cook, chief executive of Lions, said: “These individuals represent the rich spread of exceptional talent from across the full spectrum of the creative industry. The Cannes Lions jury presidents play an essential role in upholding the integrity of the Lions as well as setting the creative benchmark for the global industry.

“We thank them for their unique perspectives, expertise, and experience for the leadership they will bring to the very important task ahead of them."

The festival will take place from 19 to 23 June.

Full list of jury presidents

Brand Experience and Activation Lions:

Ari Weiss, global chief creative officer, DDB Worldwide (global)

Creative B2B Lions:

Tom Stein, chairman and chief growth officer, Stein IAS (global)

Creative Business Transformation Lions:

Justin Peyton, chief transformation officer, Wunderman Thompson (APAC)

Creative Commerce Lions:

Nancy Crimi-Lamanna, chief creative officer, FCB (Canada)

Creative Data Lions:

Samantha Hernández Díaz, chief strategy officer, GUT Mexico City (Mexico)

Creative Effectiveness Lions:

Devika Bulchandani, global chief executive, Ogilvy (global)

Creative Strategy Lions:

Amrita Randhawa, chief executive, Publicis Groupe, Singapore & Southeast Asia

Design Lions:

Quinnton Harris, co-founder and chief executive, Retrospect (US)

Digital Craft Lions:

Resh Sidhu, global director of Arcadia Creative Studio, Snap (global)

Direct Lions:

Chaka Sobhani, global chief creative officer, Leo Burnett (global)

Entertainment Lions:

Brent Anderson, global chief creative officer, TBWA\Media Arts Lab (global)

Entertainment Lions for Gaming:

Francine Li, global head of marketing, Riot Games (global)

Entertainment Lions for Music:

Danielle Hinde, owner and executive producer, Doomsday Entertainment (US)

Entertainment Lions for Sport:

Rob Doubal, co-president of McCann London and joint chief creative officer of McCann UK, McCann London (UK)

Film Lions:

Bruno Bertelli, global chief executive of Le Pub, global chief creative officer of Publicis Worldwide, chief creative officer of Publicis Groupe Italy, Publicis Worldwide (global)

Glass Lions: The Lion for Change:

Tea Uglow, creative director, Google (global)

Health & Wellness Lions:

Mel Routhier, chief creative officer, VMLY&R Chicago (US)

Industry Craft Lions:

Yoshihiro Yagi, executive creative director, Dentsu (Japan)

Innovation Lions:

Grace Francis, global chief creative and design Officer, Wongdoody (global)

Media Lions:

Christian Juhl, global chief executive, Group M (global)

Mobile Lions:

Shannon Washington, US chief creative officer, Connected Communications, R/GA (US)

Outdoor Lions:

Javier Campopiano, worldwide chief creative officer at Grey, and global chief creative officer, OpenX from WPP, Grey/OpenX (global)

Pharma Lions:

Joshua Prince, chief executive, Professional Group, Omnicom Health Group (global)

PR Lions:

Jo-ann Robertson, chief executive, global markets, Ketchum (global)

Print & Publishing Lions:

Ali Rez, chief creative officer, Impact BBDO (MENAP)

Radio & Audio Lions:

Tseliso Rangaka, chief creative officer, FCB (South Africa)

Social & Influencer Lions:

Samantha Almeida, director of diversity and content innovation, Globo, (Brazil)

Sustainable Development Goals Lions:

Jean Lin, chief culture officer, Dentsu Group (global)

Dan Wieden Titanium Lions:

David Droga, chief executive and creative chairman, Accenture Song (global)