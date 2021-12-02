Advertising Media News
Nicola Merrifield
8 hours ago

Cannes Lions launches new award for creative B2B excellence

Other changes include a broadening of the commerce prizes and a stronger emphasis on creative in the media awards.

Cannes Lions launches new award for creative B2B excellence

A new award aimed at celebrating the best B2B advertising will be up for grabs at the 2022 Cannes Lion festival.

The new Creative B2B Lion will be given to campaigns that display both creativity and effectiveness in advertising products and services that are purchased by professionals on behalf of businesses.

Following an increase in the number of Cannes Lions awards going to B2B work, the festival organisers said now was the right time to introduce the new accolade, which has been in discussion since 2013.

Philip Thomas, chairman of Lions, said: “Having seen a rise in B2B work winning across the Lions, and with many in the industry believing that a specialist Lion in this area will raise the creative bar and elevate the discipline, we think that now is B2B’s moment to have its own spotlight on the global creative stage.” 

Meanwhile, the awards-giving body has developed its Creative eCommerce Lion to recognise both online and offline commerce, payment solutions and transactions.

The new Creative Commerce Lion category is broader than the previous version, reflecting a shift in the number of commerce-related entries.

Simon Cook, managing director at Lions, said: “We’ve broadened this Lion to reflect the different emerging areas of commerce. 

“There was a noticeable shift across the work this year – commerce-related entries were up 18%, and our juries identified emerging trends around ‘distributed commerce’, ‘equitable commerce’, and the proliferation of commerce more generally. Evolving the Commerce Lion is about keeping it relevant and in-line with a rapidly shifting landscape.” 

An update to the Media Lion, meanwhile, will clarify that winners will be awarded for creative ideas. 

Susie Walker, vice-president of awards and insight, Lions, said: “We've added an explicit reference to media in the description of the overall Lion to make it clear that we are rewarding creative media ideas, and changes like altering the weighting structure that we give to the jury so that the majority of the weighting sits across the media craft areas, as well as updates throughout the categories reinforce the really clear focus of celebrating media ideas and creativity.” 

More than 400 global experts will judge this year’s awards, which will be handed out at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity from 20 to 24 June.

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Coca-Cola holiday offers simple message of festive joy and inclusion

1 Coca-Cola holiday offers simple message of festive joy and inclusion

Coca-Cola puts trucks back on the festive road

2 Coca-Cola puts trucks back on the festive road

L’Oréal handles pricing controversy in China following Double-11 promise

3 L’Oréal handles pricing controversy in China following Double-11 promise

Google agrees to monitoring by UK regulator as it replaces cookies with new data tracker

4 Google agrees to monitoring by UK regulator as it replaces cookies with new data tracker

Why India's largest automaker yet spends 25% of its adspend on print, how digital is catching up and its road ahead for EVs

5 Why India's largest automaker yet spends 25% of its adspend on print, how digital is catching up and its road ahead for EVs

Marketing in the metaverse: The biggest opportunities for brands

6 Marketing in the metaverse: The biggest opportunities for brands

Volkswagen Group reviewing multibillion-dollar global media account

7 Volkswagen Group reviewing multibillion-dollar global media account

Dentsu's iProspect wins Gucci owner Kering's global media account

8 Dentsu's iProspect wins Gucci owner Kering's global media account

In China, luxury must bridge digital and physical like never before

9 In China, luxury must bridge digital and physical like never before

Why the metaverse could be the next biggest opportunity for businesses in Asia

10 Why the metaverse could be the next biggest opportunity for businesses in Asia

Related Articles

Cannes Lions confirms physical return in 2022
Advertising
Nov 17, 2021
Daniel Farey-Jones

Cannes Lions confirms physical return in 2022

Cannes Lions 2021: All the APAC winners
Advertising
Jun 26, 2021
Staff Reporters

Cannes Lions 2021: All the APAC winners

Cannes Lions: See the 2021 Grand Prix winners
Advertising
Jun 26, 2021
Mariah Cooper

Cannes Lions: See the 2021 Grand Prix winners

Cannes Lions: Nike, Lacoste and Essity work win Film Grands Prix
Advertising
Jun 26, 2021
Simon Gwynn

Cannes Lions: Nike, Lacoste and Essity work win ...

Just Published

2021 adspend growth to hit four-decade high: Warc forecast
Advertising
8 hours ago
Staff Reporters

2021 adspend growth to hit four-decade high: Warc ...

Global advertising market to see record growth of 23.8% to $771 billion this year and hit $1 trillion in 2025.

5 questions for Lush brand director Wendy Kubota after the brand ditched social media
Digital
8 hours ago
Diana Bradley

5 questions for Lush brand director Wendy Kubota ...

Some call it a publicity stunt, but Lush says it is putting ‘people over profit’ in quitting social media.

Visit Sweden wants to reclaim Ikea product names
Advertising
8 hours ago
Arvind Hickman

Visit Sweden wants to reclaim Ikea product names

Did you know the Ikea loo brush is named after a beautiful lake?

Creative Minds: Shanan Goldring and the thrill of opportunity
Analysis
16 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Creative Minds: Shanan Goldring and the thrill of ...

The creative director at Initiative Studio answers 11 of our questions. Learn how he still gets a tingle from every new brief, see his favourite work (by himself and others), and find out why he's neither a test cricketer nor a timber-industry tycoon.