Campaign's China Summit 2023: Key takeaways

Campaign Asia-Pacific’s premier international advertising and marketing event in China returned to a full-day physical event in Shanghai this December. More than 100+ industry heavyweights, including CEOs, CMOs, and other senior marketers gathered at the St Regis Shanghai Jingan to discuss the growth, commercial and business foresight needed to succeed in China in the next two to five years. Panel discussions and keynote sessions on cutting-edge marketing innovations and other noteworthy and trending topics in China were shared under the theme: ‘Transcending New Frontiers.’

For those who missed the physical event, we’ve gathered the highlights below.

The event kickstarted with Alan Yan, CEO of Shanghai Guijiu who set the stage with insights on post-pandemic brand dynamics. In a riveting one-on-one with Campaign's Minnie Wang, Yan asserted that internationalisation is the undeniable trend positioning Chinese brands as global contenders. Guijiu's success narrative unfolded, driven by a vision of youthfulness, fashion, and innovation.



Yan's key strategy to propel the brand forward? Differentiation, telling compelling Chinese brand stories, and capturing consumers' minds in the fiercely competitive global market. The fundamentals on how to do so lie in brand differentiation and positioning, communicating and resonating with global consumers, and more importantly, occupying the share of consumers' minds.



Yan's foresight? Focus not just on today or tomorrow, but on sculpting a legacy for the next decade.





He takes Shanghai Guijiu as a typical brand culture example of how to promote the Chinese culture for drinking Baijiu among younger generations. As a brand upholding its philosophy of “for the future, be the future”, all the thoughts and actions from Guijiu are not just standing in the present or the past but catering to what it will be like ten years from now.

In another session, Kramer Wang, head of partner sales from Microsoft Advertising, shared insights on five seismic observations including major reshuffle in the tech industry, the complexity of media, the rise of artificial intelligence, greater reliance on first-party data, and the era of multiple devices and screens.

Wang elaborated on how omnichannel and full-funnel solutions from Microsoft platforms could reach and interact more effectively at every point along the entire consumption chain with brands and consumers.

Talking about Microsoft's omnichannel prowess, promising brands' unprecedented reach and interaction across the consumption chain, Wang shared intriguing data on consumer patterns. According to him, Windows users spend two-thirds more time on their computers shopping and planning for journeys on weekdays.

“A 52% conversion rate from desktop users is also far better than mobile users, as they are more willing to try new things, have higher purchase intention and stronger purchasing power," he shared—signaling untapped potential.

With conviction, in the power of “1.4 billion Microsoft users", a force that eclipses Amazon, Meta and Instagram combined, Wang thrust the audience into the heart of the tech revolution, where numbers speak louder than ever.

Han Feng, head of marketing at Trip.com, who also joins the session to talk about her brand's experiments with generative AI. The magic isn't in AI generating masses; it's in liberating creativity, shortening production cycles, and empowering minds to craft unprecedented ideas.

Feng declared, "Generative AI dramatically frees creativity," reshaping the landscape for creative visionaries.

Meanwhile, Mailman China's business director, Ben Xiaozheng, tapped into the pulse of ultra-rational consumers with HP's global marketing insights head, Alicia E., to discuss the refreshing metamorphosis of HP as it sheds its 'uncle's brand' image, and has begun emerging as a choice for the younger consumers.

How? Through focusing on "authentic voices" that resonate with relevant audiences, and co-creating with college students and E-sports channels.

Before closing the morning, brand CMOs and a tech company CEO sat down for a panel discussion of Master CMO secrets.

Charlene Ree, Eternity X CEO and a Campaign 2021 Women to Watch member, shared insights on CMO success. It's not just about products; it's translating global consumer insights into strategy. Ree insisted: CMOs are team leaders embracing new tech, working openly with agencies, media, and tech partners.

“The CMO is definitely not a one-person team. He or she can lead the team to apply new technologies better, but they have to work with their partners, such as various agencies, media platforms, or technology vendors, with open minds,” Ree added.

As a tech ally, she sees CMOs as the eyes and ears, deciphering market trends and pain points for the brand.

Ken Wong, Accor Group Greater China's chief brand and commercial officer, delivered post-pandemic marketing wisdom.



Rapid market shifts demand agility; consumer attitudes are a moving target. Wong emphasised the media landscape's whirlwind change, urging brands to pivot swiftly in a competitive, ever-evolving environment.

He said, “The entire media landscape is changing quite rapidly. Brands must be agile and turn around swiftly. Consumer attitudes and thoughts are often changing rapidly. There are lots of opportunities for the [travel] industry but we need to be aware that things that happen at the beginning of the year might flip by the end of the year," he says.

In a nutshell, his advice: Adapt or be left behind.

Winnie Tong, Colliers Greater China's marketing head, zoomed in on standing out in the competitive fray. Forget the past marketing norms, Tong urged, as she challenged enterprises to redefine their marketing function amid rapid transformation.



According to Tong, success is 50% mindset change, clarity in positioning, and a clear vision for the next step.

Publicis Groupe's China MD and tech head Tomy Chan, also Campaign’s Most Valuable Professionals, Tech MVP in 2022 urged brands to "read more, try more, embrace" AI for evolution.

In a fiery chat with Campaign's Alison Yung, he championed "winning markets with better content" and guided on navigating tech evolution.

Chan's mantra? Think about the future, embrace change, and choose the right path.

In another spotlight, AXA's chief marketing and communications officer in China, Eva Huang, deciphered the company's ESG strategy, linking high-end healthcare products with ESG initiatives while also promoting climate insurance. It's not just green products, but an entire operational shift.

She shared, "We develop green financial products, and we would also encourage people to look at products in your industry and your company. Because what you are launching is not just an energy-saving light bulb or a charity [programme], it's not that simple, and it's the whole operational level of the company that has to follow [the ESG strategy] in this way."

AXA's mission? "Act for human progress by protecting what matters." Huang challenged marketers to turn purpose into a brand's new business card.

The final fireside chat delved into creating brand touchpoints amid social fragmentation.

Jessie Liu, head of marketing of APAC and Japan at NetApp, unveiled a bold prediction: AI will dominate over 80% of marketing decisions in the next two years. Those who don't adapt face dire consequences.

To quote Liu, he said, "At home and abroad, more than 80% of marketing programmes and the decision-making process will involve AI, and in the next two years, if you don't adopt AI in the changing marketing innovation, half of the agencies will die and half of the brands will be affected in the business.”

Franke's Asia marketing director, Junny Ni, stressed understanding customers, resonating through content, and turning every store into a brand experience centre.

In a brand-outbound story, Jimmy Hu, Tagsiu Julu Road flagship store owner, shared the Korean market conquest strategy—prepare content, align with local culture, and tap into micro KOLs.

“After selecting social media channels like Kakao Talk and Instagram in Korea, we tested the waters with micro KOLs or KOCs. We only invited or partnered with those who have 5,000 to 20,000 followers on Instagram, not because of cost-effectiveness but because they could be the first generation of seed consumers”.

The seed consumers created a ripple effect that helped Hu's target.

“As long as we can provide great content and products, consumers will naturally follow. It turned out that on our event's second and third day, people brought their friends to join the fresh experience, which offsets my costs,” Hu added more about his brand’s operation in the Korean market.