PR News
Sabrina Sanchez
1 day ago

Brands and CEOs show their support for the U.S. inauguration

Companies took to social media to congratulate the incoming administration and encourage national unity.

Getty Images
Getty Images

Moments after Kamala Harris and Joe Biden were respectively sworn in as the 46th Vice President and President of the United States, brands and CEOs took to social media to share their support.

Many brands had their trigger finger ready to pause media spend if the day should result in another crisis at the Capitol. But as the day unfolded smoothly, brands took to social to express their support.

Some, including BP America and United Airlines, took a straightforward approach, expressing a commitment to work with the new administration.

Others, including Ben & Jerry’s, Amazon, and Cisco, stayed on brand by taking the opportunity to advocate for social causes, including ending the COVID-19 pandemic, addressing climate change and implementing immigration reform.

Many took specific note of the historical significance of Kamala Harris’s induction as the first female, Black and Asian American Vice President.

And others still had some fun. Peloton circulated memes about reported security concerns over getting Joe Biden’s bike into the White House, while Aer Lingus saw similarity in the POTUS and FLOTUS' inauguration outfits.

 

Source:
Campaign US

