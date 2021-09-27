Advertising Digital News
Staff Reporters
23 hours ago

Bonsey Jaden sells majority stake to Cue Group

Investment from China-based company will help the Singapore-based agency achieve its expansion plans, the companies said.

L-R: Daniel Posavac, Shi Kan
L-R: Daniel Posavac, Shi Kan

Singapore-based digital agency Bonsey Jaden has sold a majority stake to China-headquartered Cue Group.

Bonsey Jaden has offices in Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam and Australia. Cue Group has locations in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Chongqing, Hangzhou and Wuhan as well as foreign branches in eight countries including South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia and Australia. It boasts over 2,000 employees and has offerings in digital marketing, digital-retail technology and entertainment technology.

The companies said the merger will enhance Bonsey Jaden's expansion across Asia and the United States.

The leadership and management structure of the agency will remain unchanged, "making it easier for both groups to become industry leaders in the rapidly progressing world of digital branding", according to a release.

“This partnership is very exciting,” Shi Kan, CEO of CUE Group, said in the release. "With opportunities appearing all over the world, this relationship will be mutually beneficial, and will grow our portfolios in the digital technology realm together.”

Daniel Posavac, group CEO of Bonsey Jaden, said Cue Group's ambition and vision complement the roadmap Bonsey Jaden has drawn up for its future. “We look forward to working together with Cue Group to integrate our products and services, while further expanding our ability to add value to more clients and partners across a greater number of markets.”

Bonsey Jaden's client list includes Cetaphil, Microsoft, Starbucks, Singapore Tourism Board and Facebook.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

