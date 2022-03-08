Advertising Media Analysis News
Gideon Spanier
16 hours ago

Big six global agency groups bounce back by adding 32,000 jobs in 2021

The 8.5% increase in headcount followed 6% decline in 2020.

Agencies: 8.5% increase in staff numbers underlines the speed of the advertising recovery
Agencies: 8.5% increase in staff numbers underlines the speed of the advertising recovery

The big six global agency groups added 32,000 jobs in 2021, more than making up for the 24,000 lost roles in 2020 and taking their total headcount to 408,000, according to an analysis by Campaign.

The 8.5% increase in staff numbers underlines the speed of the advertising recovery and the resilience of the agency sector after a 6% decline from 400,660 in 2019 to 376,516 in 2020 (see graphic below).

Most of the “big six” groups—WPP, Publicis Groupe, Omnicom, Interpublic, Dentsu and Havas—had expected it would take two years or longer for revenue to return to pre-pandemic levels.

WPP, the world’s biggest group by staff numbers, was the biggest recruiter. The UK-listed group added 9,552 roles in 2021 and employed 109,382 at the year-end, after cutting 6,956 in 2020.

Publicis Groupe, the second largest by headcount, expanded by 7,950 employees to reach around 87,000, according to the company, which has not published its annual report with an exact figure yet. The French group cut 4,184 roles in 2020.

US-based Omnicom increased its global headcount by 7,600 to 71,700 after losing 5,900 roles in 2020.

Interpublic, which is also US-listed, added 5,400 roles to take its total workforce to 55,600, following a reduction of 4,100 a year earlier.

Japanese-owned Dentsu said it ended 2021 with around 65,000 employees, although it did not disclose an exact number. Previously the group employed 64,533 at the end of 2020 after cutting 1,867 roles. That suggests it added about 467 jobs in 2021.

Havas, a subsidiary of Vivendi, added 1,037 people to take its global headcount to 19,839 in 2021, after losing 1,137 roles a year earlier.


The increases in staff numbers do not fully reflect some of the levels of employee churn in 2021 as the jobs market sprang back to life across much of the economy—a trend dubbed “The Great Resignation”. Dentsu said 17,000 new employees, or more than a quarter of its workforce, joined last year.

Ian Whittaker, a long-time advertising analyst and the founder and managing director of Liberty Sky Advisors, who writes Campaign’s Investor View column, said: “The agency groups bounced back much stronger from the pandemic than the consensus expected. Issues remain in areas such as pricing but the pandemic might turn out to have been a blessing in disguise in that it proved the worth of the agencies to clients.

“There are short-term pressures in recruitment and compensation but a longer-term question for the groups is whether they need to redesign the ‘sack-start’ policy of firing people in a cyclical fall only to rehire them expensively later. That may avoid many staffing problems.”

Agency leaders have previously defended their decision to cut so many jobs—particularly during Q2 2020 when the ad market collapsed—and then to hire again a year later.

Mark Read, the chief executive of WPP, told Campaign at its 2021 annual results in February that the company “took a lot of steps to limit the number of people that we did cut” by asking staff to make voluntary salary sacrifices and not cutting jobs in line with the scale of the revenue decline.

Some of the jobs growth in 2021 has been in “new areas” that are different from the areas where there were redundancies, Read added.

Similarly, Philippe Krakowsky, the chief executive of Interpublic, insisted to Campaign last year that it had tried to protect jobs in a “strategic” way during the coronavirus downturn.

IPG and the wider sector is “in the process of evolving” and the roles that were lost were not replaced in a “like for like” way when IPG began hiring again, Krakowsky said, explaining there had been “a shift in the skillsets and in the talent” that clients needed.

The big agency groups reported organic revenue growth of 10% or higher at their 2021 results and predicted further increases of between 4% and 6% in 2022—but that was before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has hit global investor sentiment.

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Announcing the 2022 Spikes Asia Awards winners

1 See all the 2022 Spikes winners

Agency Report Cards 2021: We grade 41 APAC networks

2 Agency Report Cards 2021: We grade 41 APAC networks

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

3 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

4 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

WPP smashes bonus targets with big staff payout after 'outstanding' year

5 WPP smashes bonus targets with big staff payout after 'outstanding' year

Cannes Lions 2022: AB InBev wins creative marketer of the year

6 Cannes Lions 2022: AB InBev wins creative marketer of the year

Singtel names new creative lead agency

7 Singtel names new creative lead agency

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

8 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

The identity evolution: Yahoo’s vision for a community garden in a post-cookie world

9 The identity evolution: Yahoo’s vision for a community garden in a post-cookie world

L'Oreal awards performance-agency ecommerce remits for four Southeast Asian markets

10 L'Oreal awards ecommerce remits for four SEA markets

Related Articles

Why you should hire for speeds, not just skills
Advertising
Oct 14, 2019
Anna Vogt

Why you should hire for speeds, not just skills

Where does the advertising agency go from here?
Advertising
Aug 25, 2021
Sonal Patel

Where does the advertising agency go from here?

Boycott or not to boycott: how agencies should work with high-carbon clients
Advertising
Nov 2, 2021
Imogen Watson

Boycott or not to boycott: how agencies should work ...

Talent jumping ship from agency to brand is not just about names and perks: Grace Blue
Advertising
Apr 15, 2019
Robert Sawatzky

Talent jumping ship from agency to brand is not ...

Just Published

How brands are supporting women in remote Chinese villages
Analysis
16 minutes ago
Minnie Wang

How brands are supporting women in remote Chinese ...

Brands and platforms like PepsiCo, Alibaba, Tencent, ByteDance and Bilibili have stepped up support through CSR programmes while encouraging online consumer education and interaction.

Parental leave policies leave inequities of maternity leave behind
Advertising
2 hours ago
Matthew Miller

Parental leave policies leave inequities of ...

Agencies that have evolved their offerings in this area say they’re reaping the benefits along with their people. If only such policies were more widespread across APAC.

Which agencies have the most comprehensive gender initiatives in APAC, and which have none at all?
Digital
2 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Which agencies have the most comprehensive gender ...

As part of our International Women’s Day content, we have analysed the gender initiatives, targets and staff ratios across the 41 agencies we judged in our Agency Report Card project to establish average ratios, who is leading and who is lagging.

M&C Saatchi appoints MD and creative chief in Singapore
Advertising
3 hours ago
Staff Reporters

M&C Saatchi appoints MD and creative chief in Singapore

The agency announces two new leaders following the surprise exodus of its Singapore leadership team last year.