Behind the scenes of BBDO’s creative sprint with Meta’s Reels

BBDO and Meta recently partnered on a six-week sprint to explore how different brands can innovate with Reels ads.

Twenty-four agencies around the world produced 96 Reels campaigns for more than 70 clients to discover what the best one looks like.

The rules of the competition were simple — make an actual brief for an actual client using Reels, the short-form video product offered across Meta’s Instagram and Facebook. Meta gave each agency a two-hour introductory training session and continued to assist teams that had questions about what was possible with its toolset.

After judging wrapped in May, eight Reels were shortlisted and one was declared the winner.

BBDO Dublin nabbed the win with its campaign that judges books by their covers. Looking at nothing more than a page or two, the team created trailers for what they assumed the book to be about.

“In the world of Reels, we literally can make a trailer for every single book we choose to make a trailer for,” said Andrew Robertson, CEO of BBDO. “We can fill it with sound effects that we generate using AI and edit it — we can do all of that stuff and bring that idea to life.”