Beam Suntory names Jerry Daykin as global media vice-president

Premium spirits business Beam Suntory has appointed Jerry Daykin as vice president of global media.

Daykin, who will be based in London, started the newly created role today (1 March).

The Chicago-headquartered business explained that he will be responsible for advancing the transformation of its media strategy to drive growth across its brands on a global scale and added that Daykin’s appointment will help enable its “premiumisation journey”.

Daykin most recently worked at GSK Consumer Healthcare where he led the company’s digital media transformation across EMEA and served as the global co-lead of GSK’s #RepresentationMatters initiative.

He has previously worked in alcohol marketing at Diageo where he led the firm’s global media strategy and partnerships.

In addition, Daykin co-chairs the World Federation of Advertisers’ (WFA) Diversity Task Force, which focuses on the industry’s efforts to improve diversity and inclusion.

He said: “Media has the potential to be a growth-driving competitive advantage, with a socially conscious presence that funds a positive content landscape around it, and we'll be building a team to scale that globally.”

Beam Suntory was created in 2014 and its brands include Jim Beam, Maker’s Mark bourbon and Courvoisier cognac, as well as Knob Creek, Laphroaig and Bowmore Scotch whisky and Sipsmith gin.

Jessica Spence, president of brands at Beam Suntory, added: “As we shake things up to unleash the full potential of our brands, Jerry will help to further evolve our global media capabilities and partnerships by putting our brands at the heart of the business and bringing their incredible legacies into the future.”