BBDO Japan wins Warc Media Awards grand prix

A BBDO Japan campaign for Johnson & Johnson's Band-Aid brand has won a grand prix in the Warc Media Awards for 2020.

The award came in the Effective Channel Integration category for 'Job-Hunting in Sneakers', a multiplatform campaign created to appeal to younger consumers by calling for the right to wear comfortable footwear to job interviews.

Three other grand prix awards went to MediaCom Connections Tel-Aviv and Stern Ariely Saar PR for work on behalf of Pantene (Effective Use of Tech), MullenLowe US for work for Nuveen (Effective Use of Partnerships and Sponsorships), and Manning Gottlieb OMD in the UK for work for Specsavers (Best Use of Data).

In all the winner list (see below) includes the four grands prix awards, 13 golds, 19 silvers and 27 bronzes.

Two APAC agencies won gold awards:

MediaCom Indonesia in Effective Channel Integration with work for Head & Shoulders

PHD Singapore in Best Use of Data with work for Singapore Airlines

More information on the Warc Media Awards is available here.