BBDO Japan wins Warc Media Awards grand prix

Win for Band-Aid brand leads APAC winners, with work from China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, New Zealand, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam also honoured.

A BBDO Japan campaign for Johnson & Johnson's Band-Aid brand has won a grand prix in the Warc Media Awards for 2020. 

The award came in the Effective Channel Integration category for 'Job-Hunting in Sneakers', a multiplatform campaign created to appeal to younger consumers by calling for the right to wear comfortable footwear to job interviews.

Three other grand prix awards went to MediaCom Connections Tel-Aviv and Stern Ariely Saar PR for work on behalf of Pantene (Effective Use of Tech), MullenLowe US for work for Nuveen (Effective Use of Partnerships and Sponsorships), and Manning Gottlieb OMD in the UK for work for Specsavers (Best Use of Data).

In all the winner list (see below) includes the four grands prix awards, 13 golds, 19 silvers and 27 bronzes.

Two APAC agencies won gold awards:

  • MediaCom Indonesia in Effective Channel Integration with work for Head & Shoulders
  • PHD Singapore in Best Use of Data with work for Singapore Airlines

More information on the Warc Media Awards is available here.

Effective Channel Integration
Award Title Brand Brand owner Lead agency Contributing agency Market
GRAND PRIX Job-Hunting in Sneakers  Band-Aid  Johnson & Johnson BBDO Japan    Japan
GOLD Say it Proud Head & Shoulders  Procter & Gamble  MediaCom Indonesia    Indonesia
GOLD Blood Unity  Donner Sang Compter (DSC) Donner Sang Compter (DSC) FP7 McCann Dubai, FP7 McCann Beirut McCann Health Dubai  Lebanon
GOLD #40,000Strong Help for Heroes Help for Heroes McCann London   United Kingdom
GOLD + THE POE AWARD The No Show Room Passat Alltrack 4Motion Volkswagen Sweden PHD Media, Nord DDB   Sweden
SILVER Tesco during the COVID pandemic  Tesco Tesco MediaCom UK, BBH    United Kingdom
SILVER + EFFECTIVE CROSS-CHANNEL MEASUREMENT AWARD We are Nurses. We are the NHS. NHS England NHS MullenLowe Group UK Freuds, 23Red, Manning Gottlieb OMD United Kingdom
SILVER The M Word Lloyds Bank Lloyds Banking Group  MediaCom UK, adam&eveDDB   United Kingdom
SILVER + PATH-TO-PURCHASE AWARD From Bowl to Soul  wagamama  wagamama Group Limited  MullenLowe, the7stars Holmes & Cook  United Kingdom
SILVER #PauseToRemember HomeEquity Bank HomeEquity Bank Zulu Alpha Kilo, OMD    Canada
BRONZE As far as we go  Almosafer Seera Group FP7 McCann Dubai, FP7 McCann Riyadh Dejavu Saudi Arabia
BRONZE The Ramadan campaign that didn't launch in Ramadan Jawwy STC FP7 McCann Dubai, FP7 McCann Riyadh   Saudi Arabia
BRONZE Reclaiming leadership, one touchpoint at a time  HSBC  HSBC Commercial Banking MullenLowe Group Singapore  PHD Singapore  Singapore
BRONZE Unspoken, uae  Lighthouse Centre for Wellbeing Lighthouse Centre for Wellbeing McCann Health Dubai, FP7 McCann Dubai   United Arab Emirates
BRONZE Breathing life into an old dog Churchill Direct Line Group MediaCom UK, Engine   United Kingdom
Best Use of Data
Award Title Brand Brand owner Lead agency Contributing agency Market Industries Media channels
GRAND PRIX + DATA-DRIVEN INSIGHT AWARD COVID Booking Engine Specsavers Specsavers Manning Gottlieb OMD TBA, OMG DOOH, Resolution Cloud Engineering United Kingdom Pharmacies & drugstores Online display, Out-of-home, Search marketing, Social media
GOLD + ATTRIBUTION AWARD Lifetime Value Direct Line Direct Line Group MediaCom UK   United Kingdom Insurance Search marketing
GOLD Data-driven search delivers for iPhone 11 launch O2 Telefónica Havas Media Group   United Kingdom Telephone & internet services Search marketing
GOLD + PERSONALISATION AWARD Strategy taking flight Singapore Airlines Singapore Airlines PHD Singapore TBWA Global Airlines Programmatic display
GOLD Using data, empathy and out of home to sell international SIMs O2 Telefónica Havas Media, Talon Outdoor VCCP United Kingdom Telephone & internet services Outdoor, out-of-home
SILVER Data is the best deposit PUMB First Ukrainian International Bank Media Partnerstvo Buying, Empower   Ukraine Banks Online video, Outdoor, out-of-home, Social media, Television
SILVER Personalised Social Impact Reports Grab Grab In-house   Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam Rail, coach, boat & car rental, Restuarants & takeaways Mobile & apps, Online display, Online video, Social media, Websites & microsites
SILVER Intent to purchase Shell Helix / Pennzoil Royal Dutch Shell plc MediaCom China Google, iPinYou China, United States Tyres, fuel, accessories, services Programmatic display
SILVER Data-driven media strategy for increased use of public transport Entur Entur RED dentsu X   Norway Rail, coach, boat & car rental Online video, Programmatic display, Social media
BRONZE The future of marketing has feelings SAP SAP SE PHD Germany SoD ScreenOnDemand Austria, Germany, Switzerland Information technology Mobile & apps, Outdoor, out-of-home, Television
BRONZE AI31 – Hijacking live games Clear Men Unilever Mindshare Vietnam Alta Vietnam, E-Sport Vietnam Vietnam Hair care Gaming & in-game advertising, Livestreaming, Online display
BRONZE Flamin' things up in Singapore Burger King Restaurant Brands International MullenLowe Group Singapore   Singapore Restaurants & takeaways Sales promotion, Social media
BRONZE The 100 Stains Challenge OMO Unilever FP7 McCann Dubai Magna Dubai Middle East & North Africa (general region) Laundry products Content marketing, Online video, Search marketing, Social media
BRONZE Rainy Day Delivery KFC Yum! China Mindshare China   China Restaurants & takeaways Mobile & apps, Outdoor, out-of-home, Sales promotion, Social media
BRONZE Leveraging the love… and the hate Sport Chek Canadian Tire Corporation Touché!   Canada Clothing & fashion retail Online display, Online video, Programmatic display, Search marketing, Social media
BRONZE Boosting SEO with topic models Harley-Davidson Harley-Davidson Droga5   North America Motorcycles, bikes Search marketing
BRONZE Every Step Counts Emirates NBD Emirates NBD FP7 McCann Dubai   United Arab Emirates Banks Content marketing, Mobile & apps, Online display, Online video, Social media, Sponsorship - event, property
Effective Use of Tech
Award Title Brand Brand owner Lead agency Contributing agency Market Industries Media channels
GRAND PRIX BrA.I.ds of Strength Pantene Procter & Gamble MediaCom Connections Tel-Aviv, Stern Ariely Saar PR ACW Grey Tel-Aviv, Promarket, Keshet/Mako Israel Hair care Content marketing, Events & experiential, Online video, Point-of-purchase, in-store, Social media, Television, Word of mouth, influencers
GOLD Rabbi Bot Always Procter & Gamble MediaCom Connnections Tel-Aviv, ACW-Grey Tel-Aviv Stern Ariely Saar PR, Go Digital Marketing Israel Feminine hygiene Direct marketing, Mobile & apps, Public relations, Word of mouth, influencers
GOLD Osteoscan Voltaren GSK MediaCom Metaplatform LLC, Publicis Russian Federation Non-prescription, OTC products Online video, Print - general, unspecified, Public relations, Television
SILVER Global Pride Crossing Global Pride InterPride European Pride Organisers Association (EPOA) We Are Social Singapore Swipe Back Global Charities & voluntary organisations Gaming & in-games advertising, Public relations, Social media, Word of mouth, influencers
SILVER + PLATFORM PIONEER AWARD Twitter Bait Burger King Restaurant Brands International MullenLowe US   United States Restaurants & takeaways Social media, Word of mouth, influencers
SILVER + EARLY ADOPTER AWARD You name it, McDelivery serves McDonald's McDonald's OMD Spain   Spain Restaurants & takeaways Mobile & apps, Outdoor, out-of-home, Sales promotion, Voice, chatbot
SILVER The Adventure With King Leo and Friends P/S Unilever Mindshare Vietnam   Vietnam Oral health Mobile & apps, Social media, Virtual & augmented reality, Voice, chatbots
SILVER Delivering bazar Ramadan to every Malaysian home Grab Grab Fishermen Integrated Growth Ops, Kingdom Digital Services Malaysia Rail, coach, boat & car rental, Restaurants & takeaways Content marketing, Online video, Public relations, Social media, Word of mouth, influencers
BRONZE + MOST SCALABLE IDEA AWARD CheckDerm, powered by AI Fenistil GSK Consumer Healthcare MediaCom   Russian Federation Non-prescription, OTC products Mobile & apps, Online display, Search marketing, Social media, Websites & microsites, Word of mouth, influencers
BRONZE Pop Up Books WHSmith WHSmith FP7 McCann Dubai   United Arab Emirates Entertainment retail Gaming & in-game advertising, Mobile & apps
BRONZE A New Zealand first – live from Trade Me's news desk Trade Me Trade Me Ltd MBM (McCready Bale Media)   New Zealand Websites, online services, apps Outdoor, out-of-home
BRONZE "Alexa, send me a Diet Coke" The Coca-Cola Company Diet Coke MediaCom UK, M&C Saatchi   United Kingdom Carbonated soft drinks Product sampling, Television, Voice,chatbots
BRONZE #BringTheAnger Angry Birds Rovio Droga5 Kairos Media, Sand Box Strategies, Spin Scooters United States Gaming hardware & software Events & experiential, Merchandise & free gifts, Online video, Outdoor, out-of-home, Public relations, Social media, Word of mouth, influencers
BRONZE The Gift of Social Commerce Lady's Choice Unilever Philippines, Inc. Mindshare Philippines, Jumper Ogilvy & Mather Philippines, Inc. Philippines Sauces, seasonings, condiments Events & experiential, Livestreaming, Programmatic display, Public relations, Social media, Word of mouth, influencers
BRONZE Bank the way you live Union Bank Union Bank of the Philippines OMD Philippines, AdColony   Philippines Banks Gaming & in-game advertising, Mobile & apps, Online video
BRONZE Twisted Carnival Fanta The Coca-Cola Company MediaCom UK The Mill United Kingdom Carbonated soft drinks Competitions & contests, Events & experiential, Mobile & apps, Online video, Packaging & design, Product sampling, Public relations, Social media, Virtual & augmented reality, Word of mouth, influencers
Effective Use of Partnerships
Award Title Brand Brand owner Lead agency Contributing agency Market Industries Media channels
GRAND PRIX + SUCCESSFUL SPONSORSHIP AWARD Rerank the Rich Nuveen Nuveen MullenLowe US   Canada, United States Investment Content marketing, Online display, Sponsorship - media
GOLD + COLLABORATION WITH AN INFLUENCER AWARD  Concrete Green with Loyle Carner Timberland VF Europe PHD UK, DRUM   United Kingdom Clothing & fashion retail Content marketing, Outdoor, out-of-home, Point-of-purchase, in-store, Social media, Sponsorship - media, Television, Word of mouth, influencers
GOLD Bringing back supermarket sweep Tesco Stores Tesco Group Thames TV, ITV MediaCom, BBH United Kingdom Supermarkets & grocery stores Competitions & contests, Merchandise & free gifts, Social media, Sponsorship - media, Television
GOLD Abtal El Shawarea' (The Stars on the Streets) Clear Unilever FP7 McCann Cairo   Egypt Hair care Events & experiential, Merchandise & free gifts, Online video, Social media, Television
SILVER The Gift of Mom Babyshop Landmark Group FP7 McCann Dubai Dejavu United Arab Emirates Clothing & fashion retail Cinema, Merchandise & free gifts, Online display, Online video, Packaging & design, Point of purchase, in-store, Radio & audio, Social media, Word of mouth, influencers
SILVER 24hrs in A&E Special British Heart Foundation British Heart Foundation PHD UK MullenLowe London United Kingdom Charities & voluntary organisations Content marketing, Social media, Sponsorship - media, Television
SILVER The Dignity Card Beit Al Baraka Beit Al Baraka FP7 McCann Beirut, FP7 McCann Dubai   Lebanon Charities & voluntary organisations Online video, Social media
SILVER Getting the UK TV family together at Christmas Tesco Tesco MediaCom UK, BBH   United Kingdom Supermarkets & grocery stores Online video, Social Media, Television, Video on demand
SILVER + EFFECTIVE NATIVE AWARD Crossword Clues Lloyds Bank Lloyds Banking Group MediaCom UK, adam&eveDDB   United Kingdom Banks Newspapers
BRONZE Christmas Jumper Day 2019 Save the Children Save the Children MediaCom UK, Channel 4   United Kingdom Charities & voluntary organisations Outdoor, out-of-home, Radio & audio, Social media, Television
BRONZE Guest starring… Old Spice Old Spice Procter & Gamble MediaCom Connections Tel-Aviv YouTube, Google Israel Fragrances, perfumes Content marketing, Online video, Social media, Word of mouth, influencers
BRONZE Astronomical Sales Mastercard Mastercard FP7 McCann Dubai Carat, DigitasLBI United Arab Emirates Credit cards & loans Events & experiential, Online display, Outdoor, out-of-home, Print - general, unspecified, Public relations, Sales promotion, Social media, Virtual & augmented reality
BRONZE The most viewed billboard in the Middle East Dubai Media City Dubai Media City FP7 McCann Dubai   Pan Arab, United Arab Emirates Property & construction Outdoor, out-of-home
BRONZE Making age a non-issue L'Oréal Paris L'Oréal Group McCann London, McCann Paris   United Kingdom Cosmetics, beauty aids, Skincare, sun protection Content marketing, Magazines - consumer, Social media
BRONZE Game better with Butterfinger Butterfinger Ferrero Mindshare Golin, PrizeLogic, Geometry United States Confectionery Gaming & in-game advertising, Livestreaming, Merchandise & free gifts, Online video, Social media, Word of mouth, influencers

 

