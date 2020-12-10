BBDO Japan wins Warc Media Awards grand prix

A BBDO Japan campaign for Johnson & Johnson's Band-Aid brand has won a grand prix in the Warc Media Awards for 2020.
The award came in the Effective Channel Integration category for 'Job-Hunting in Sneakers', a multiplatform campaign created to appeal to younger consumers by calling for the right to wear comfortable footwear to job interviews.
Three other grand prix awards went to MediaCom Connections Tel-Aviv and Stern Ariely Saar PR for work on behalf of Pantene (Effective Use of Tech), MullenLowe US for work for Nuveen (Effective Use of Partnerships and Sponsorships), and Manning Gottlieb OMD in the UK for work for Specsavers (Best Use of Data).
In all the winner list (see below) includes the four grands prix awards, 13 golds, 19 silvers and 27 bronzes.
Two APAC agencies won gold awards:
- MediaCom Indonesia in Effective Channel Integration with work for Head & Shoulders
- PHD Singapore in Best Use of Data with work for Singapore Airlines
More information on the Warc Media Awards is available here.
Effective Channel Integration
|Award
|Title
|Brand
|Brand owner
|Lead agency
|Contributing agency
|Market
|GRAND PRIX
|Job-Hunting in Sneakers
|Band-Aid
|Johnson & Johnson
|BBDO Japan
|Japan
|GOLD
|Say it Proud
|Head & Shoulders
|Procter & Gamble
|MediaCom Indonesia
|Indonesia
|GOLD
|Blood Unity
|Donner Sang Compter (DSC)
|Donner Sang Compter (DSC)
|FP7 McCann Dubai, FP7 McCann Beirut
|McCann Health Dubai
|Lebanon
|GOLD
|#40,000Strong
|Help for Heroes
|Help for Heroes
|McCann London
|United Kingdom
|GOLD + THE POE AWARD
|The No Show Room
|Passat Alltrack 4Motion
|Volkswagen Sweden
|PHD Media, Nord DDB
|Sweden
|SILVER
|Tesco during the COVID pandemic
|Tesco
|Tesco
|MediaCom UK, BBH
|United Kingdom
|SILVER + EFFECTIVE CROSS-CHANNEL MEASUREMENT AWARD
|We are Nurses. We are the NHS.
|NHS England
|NHS
|MullenLowe Group UK
|Freuds, 23Red, Manning Gottlieb OMD
|United Kingdom
|SILVER
|The M Word
|Lloyds Bank
|Lloyds Banking Group
|MediaCom UK, adam&eveDDB
|United Kingdom
|SILVER + PATH-TO-PURCHASE AWARD
|From Bowl to Soul
|wagamama
|wagamama Group Limited
|MullenLowe, the7stars
|Holmes & Cook
|United Kingdom
|SILVER
|#PauseToRemember
|HomeEquity Bank
|HomeEquity Bank
|Zulu Alpha Kilo, OMD
|Canada
|BRONZE
|As far as we go
|Almosafer
|Seera Group
|FP7 McCann Dubai, FP7 McCann Riyadh
|Dejavu
|Saudi Arabia
|BRONZE
|The Ramadan campaign that didn't launch in Ramadan
|Jawwy
|STC
|FP7 McCann Dubai, FP7 McCann Riyadh
|Saudi Arabia
|BRONZE
|Reclaiming leadership, one touchpoint at a time
|HSBC
|HSBC Commercial Banking
|MullenLowe Group Singapore
|PHD Singapore
|Singapore
|BRONZE
|Unspoken, uae
|Lighthouse Centre for Wellbeing
|Lighthouse Centre for Wellbeing
|McCann Health Dubai, FP7 McCann Dubai
|United Arab Emirates
|BRONZE
|Breathing life into an old dog
|Churchill
|Direct Line Group
|MediaCom UK, Engine
|United Kingdom
|GRAND PRIX + DATA-DRIVEN INSIGHT AWARD
|COVID Booking Engine
|Specsavers
|Specsavers
|Manning Gottlieb OMD
|TBA, OMG DOOH, Resolution Cloud Engineering
|United Kingdom
|Pharmacies & drugstores
|Online display, Out-of-home, Search marketing, Social media
|GOLD + ATTRIBUTION AWARD
|Lifetime Value
|Direct Line
|Direct Line Group
|MediaCom UK
|United Kingdom
|Insurance
|Search marketing
|GOLD
|Data-driven search delivers for iPhone 11 launch
|O2
|Telefónica
|Havas Media Group
|United Kingdom
|Telephone & internet services
|Search marketing
|GOLD + PERSONALISATION AWARD
|Strategy taking flight
|Singapore Airlines
|Singapore Airlines
|PHD Singapore
|TBWA
|Global
|Airlines
|Programmatic display
|GOLD
|Using data, empathy and out of home to sell international SIMs
|O2
|Telefónica
|Havas Media, Talon Outdoor
|VCCP
|United Kingdom
|Telephone & internet services
|Outdoor, out-of-home
|SILVER
|Data is the best deposit
|PUMB
|First Ukrainian International Bank
|Media Partnerstvo Buying, Empower
|Ukraine
|Banks
|Online video, Outdoor, out-of-home, Social media, Television
|SILVER
|Personalised Social Impact Reports
|Grab
|Grab
|In-house
|Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam
|Rail, coach, boat & car rental, Restuarants & takeaways
|Mobile & apps, Online display, Online video, Social media, Websites & microsites
|SILVER
|Intent to purchase
|Shell Helix / Pennzoil
|Royal Dutch Shell plc
|MediaCom China
|Google, iPinYou
|China, United States
|Tyres, fuel, accessories, services
|Programmatic display
|SILVER
|Data-driven media strategy for increased use of public transport
|Entur
|Entur
|RED dentsu X
|Norway
|Rail, coach, boat & car rental
|Online video, Programmatic display, Social media
|BRONZE
|The future of marketing has feelings
|SAP
|SAP SE
|PHD Germany
|SoD ScreenOnDemand
|Austria, Germany, Switzerland
|Information technology
|Mobile & apps, Outdoor, out-of-home, Television
|BRONZE
|AI31 – Hijacking live games
|Clear Men
|Unilever
|Mindshare Vietnam
|Alta Vietnam, E-Sport Vietnam
|Vietnam
|Hair care
|Gaming & in-game advertising, Livestreaming, Online display
|BRONZE
|Flamin' things up in Singapore
|Burger King
|Restaurant Brands International
|MullenLowe Group Singapore
|Singapore
|Restaurants & takeaways
|Sales promotion, Social media
|BRONZE
|The 100 Stains Challenge
|OMO
|Unilever
|FP7 McCann Dubai
|Magna Dubai
|Middle East & North Africa (general region)
|Laundry products
|Content marketing, Online video, Search marketing, Social media
|BRONZE
|Rainy Day Delivery
|KFC
|Yum! China
|Mindshare China
|China
|Restaurants & takeaways
|Mobile & apps, Outdoor, out-of-home, Sales promotion, Social media
|BRONZE
|Leveraging the love… and the hate
|Sport Chek
|Canadian Tire Corporation
|Touché!
|Canada
|Clothing & fashion retail
|Online display, Online video, Programmatic display, Search marketing, Social media
|BRONZE
|Boosting SEO with topic models
|Harley-Davidson
|Harley-Davidson
|Droga5
|North America
|Motorcycles, bikes
|Search marketing
|BRONZE
|Every Step Counts
|Emirates NBD
|Emirates NBD
|FP7 McCann Dubai
|United Arab Emirates
|Banks
|Content marketing, Mobile & apps, Online display, Online video, Social media, Sponsorship - event, property
|GRAND PRIX
|BrA.I.ds of Strength
|Pantene
|Procter & Gamble
|MediaCom Connections Tel-Aviv, Stern Ariely Saar PR
|ACW Grey Tel-Aviv, Promarket, Keshet/Mako
|Israel
|Hair care
|Content marketing, Events & experiential, Online video, Point-of-purchase, in-store, Social media, Television, Word of mouth, influencers
|GOLD
|Rabbi Bot
|Always
|Procter & Gamble
|MediaCom Connnections Tel-Aviv, ACW-Grey Tel-Aviv
|Stern Ariely Saar PR, Go Digital Marketing
|Israel
|Feminine hygiene
|Direct marketing, Mobile & apps, Public relations, Word of mouth, influencers
|GOLD
|Osteoscan
|Voltaren
|GSK
|MediaCom
|Metaplatform LLC, Publicis
|Russian Federation
|Non-prescription, OTC products
|Online video, Print - general, unspecified, Public relations, Television
|SILVER
|Global Pride Crossing
|Global Pride
|InterPride European Pride Organisers Association (EPOA)
|We Are Social Singapore
|Swipe Back
|Global
|Charities & voluntary organisations
|Gaming & in-games advertising, Public relations, Social media, Word of mouth, influencers
|SILVER + PLATFORM PIONEER AWARD
|Twitter Bait
|Burger King
|Restaurant Brands International
|MullenLowe US
|United States
|Restaurants & takeaways
|Social media, Word of mouth, influencers
|SILVER + EARLY ADOPTER AWARD
|You name it, McDelivery serves
|McDonald's
|McDonald's
|OMD Spain
|Spain
|Restaurants & takeaways
|Mobile & apps, Outdoor, out-of-home, Sales promotion, Voice, chatbot
|SILVER
|The Adventure With King Leo and Friends
|P/S
|Unilever
|Mindshare Vietnam
|Vietnam
|Oral health
|Mobile & apps, Social media, Virtual & augmented reality, Voice, chatbots
|SILVER
|Delivering bazar Ramadan to every Malaysian home
|Grab
|Grab
|Fishermen Integrated
|Growth Ops, Kingdom Digital Services
|Malaysia
|Rail, coach, boat & car rental, Restaurants & takeaways
|Content marketing, Online video, Public relations, Social media, Word of mouth, influencers
|BRONZE + MOST SCALABLE IDEA AWARD
|CheckDerm, powered by AI
|Fenistil
|GSK Consumer Healthcare
|MediaCom
|Russian Federation
|Non-prescription, OTC products
|Mobile & apps, Online display, Search marketing, Social media, Websites & microsites, Word of mouth, influencers
|BRONZE
|Pop Up Books
|WHSmith
|WHSmith
|FP7 McCann Dubai
|United Arab Emirates
|Entertainment retail
|Gaming & in-game advertising, Mobile & apps
|BRONZE
|A New Zealand first – live from Trade Me's news desk
|Trade Me
|Trade Me Ltd
|MBM (McCready Bale Media)
|New Zealand
|Websites, online services, apps
|Outdoor, out-of-home
|BRONZE
|"Alexa, send me a Diet Coke"
|The Coca-Cola Company
|Diet Coke
|MediaCom UK, M&C Saatchi
|United Kingdom
|Carbonated soft drinks
|Product sampling, Television, Voice,chatbots
|BRONZE
|#BringTheAnger
|Angry Birds
|Rovio
|Droga5
|Kairos Media, Sand Box Strategies, Spin Scooters
|United States
|Gaming hardware & software
|Events & experiential, Merchandise & free gifts, Online video, Outdoor, out-of-home, Public relations, Social media, Word of mouth, influencers
|BRONZE
|The Gift of Social Commerce
|Lady's Choice
|Unilever Philippines, Inc.
|Mindshare Philippines, Jumper
|Ogilvy & Mather Philippines, Inc.
|Philippines
|Sauces, seasonings, condiments
|Events & experiential, Livestreaming, Programmatic display, Public relations, Social media, Word of mouth, influencers
|BRONZE
|Bank the way you live
|Union Bank
|Union Bank of the Philippines
|OMD Philippines, AdColony
|Philippines
|Banks
|Gaming & in-game advertising, Mobile & apps, Online video
|BRONZE
|Twisted Carnival
|Fanta
|The Coca-Cola Company
|MediaCom UK
|The Mill
|United Kingdom
|Carbonated soft drinks
|Competitions & contests, Events & experiential, Mobile & apps, Online video, Packaging & design, Product sampling, Public relations, Social media, Virtual & augmented reality, Word of mouth, influencers
|GRAND PRIX + SUCCESSFUL SPONSORSHIP AWARD
|Rerank the Rich
|Nuveen
|Nuveen
|MullenLowe US
|Canada, United States
|Investment
|Content marketing, Online display, Sponsorship - media
|GOLD + COLLABORATION WITH AN INFLUENCER AWARD
|Concrete Green with Loyle Carner
|Timberland
|VF Europe
|PHD UK, DRUM
|United Kingdom
|Clothing & fashion retail
|Content marketing, Outdoor, out-of-home, Point-of-purchase, in-store, Social media, Sponsorship - media, Television, Word of mouth, influencers
|GOLD
|Bringing back supermarket sweep
|Tesco Stores
|Tesco Group
|Thames TV, ITV
|MediaCom, BBH
|United Kingdom
|Supermarkets & grocery stores
|Competitions & contests, Merchandise & free gifts, Social media, Sponsorship - media, Television
|GOLD
|Abtal El Shawarea' (The Stars on the Streets)
|Clear
|Unilever
|FP7 McCann Cairo
|Egypt
|Hair care
|Events & experiential, Merchandise & free gifts, Online video, Social media, Television
|SILVER
|The Gift of Mom
|Babyshop
|Landmark Group
|FP7 McCann Dubai
|Dejavu
|United Arab Emirates
|Clothing & fashion retail
|Cinema, Merchandise & free gifts, Online display, Online video, Packaging & design, Point of purchase, in-store, Radio & audio, Social media, Word of mouth, influencers
|SILVER
|24hrs in A&E Special
|British Heart Foundation
|British Heart Foundation
|PHD UK
|MullenLowe London
|United Kingdom
|Charities & voluntary organisations
|Content marketing, Social media, Sponsorship - media, Television
|SILVER
|The Dignity Card
|Beit Al Baraka
|Beit Al Baraka
|FP7 McCann Beirut, FP7 McCann Dubai
|Lebanon
|Charities & voluntary organisations
|Online video, Social media
|SILVER
|Getting the UK TV family together at Christmas
|Tesco
|Tesco
|MediaCom UK, BBH
|United Kingdom
|Supermarkets & grocery stores
|Online video, Social Media, Television, Video on demand
|SILVER + EFFECTIVE NATIVE AWARD
|Crossword Clues
|Lloyds Bank
|Lloyds Banking Group
|MediaCom UK, adam&eveDDB
|United Kingdom
|Banks
|Newspapers
|BRONZE
|Christmas Jumper Day 2019
|Save the Children
|Save the Children
|MediaCom UK, Channel 4
|United Kingdom
|Charities & voluntary organisations
|Outdoor, out-of-home, Radio & audio, Social media, Television
|BRONZE
|Guest starring… Old Spice
|Old Spice
|Procter & Gamble
|MediaCom Connections Tel-Aviv
|YouTube, Google
|Israel
|Fragrances, perfumes
|Content marketing, Online video, Social media, Word of mouth, influencers
|BRONZE
|Astronomical Sales
|Mastercard
|Mastercard
|FP7 McCann Dubai
|Carat, DigitasLBI
|United Arab Emirates
|Credit cards & loans
|Events & experiential, Online display, Outdoor, out-of-home, Print - general, unspecified, Public relations, Sales promotion, Social media, Virtual & augmented reality
|BRONZE
|The most viewed billboard in the Middle East
|Dubai Media City
|Dubai Media City
|FP7 McCann Dubai
|Pan Arab, United Arab Emirates
|Property & construction
|Outdoor, out-of-home
|BRONZE
|Making age a non-issue
|L'Oréal Paris
|L'Oréal Group
|McCann London, McCann Paris
|United Kingdom
|Cosmetics, beauty aids, Skincare, sun protection
|Content marketing, Magazines - consumer, Social media
|BRONZE
|Game better with Butterfinger
|Butterfinger
|Ferrero
|Mindshare
|Golin, PrizeLogic, Geometry
|United States
|Confectionery
|Gaming & in-game advertising, Livestreaming, Merchandise & free gifts, Online video, Social media, Word of mouth, influencers