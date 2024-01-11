News Advertising Marketing
Babita Baruah to be VML India CEO

Shamsuddin Jasani exits Wunderman Thompson, Saurabh Saksena elevated as president

Babita Baruah (left) and Shamsuddin Jasani (right)
Babita Baruah, executive director, VML, and regional client lead, WPP Ford, International Markets Group, has been appointed as chief executive officer for VML in India.
 
 
Shamsuddin Jasani, CEO, Wunderman Thompson, South Asia, is moving on from the agency. 
Baruah will take over on 1 March, while Jasani's last day is 28 February. As per sources, Jasani is intending to go the entrepreneurial route.
 
Baruah has been with WPP across roles for the last two decades, having started her career at JWT in 1996.
 
Audrey Kuah, Co-CEO, VML APAC, said, “Babita is no stranger to India, and we welcome her home as the new VML India CEO. With her vast experience in delivering innovation and growth for clients and a passion for building a high empathy and performance culture, I look forward to working with Babita to take our India business, already one of the strongest in the region, to new heights in 2024.”
 
She added, “With such a large and diverse market like India, I have seen Shams work diligently to bring the offices and capabilities together. I would like to thank Shams for his dedication to our business and wish him every success in his new endeavours.”
 
Yi-Chung Tay, co-CEO, VML APAC, added, "Saurabh and Babita will be a driving force for growth in India. I’ve watched Babita grow the Ford and VMLY&R Thailand businesses over the years and I’m confident that she will do the same for our clients in India. Saurabh’s elevation is founded on his record of successfully integrating VMLY&R India’s offices, building culture and increasing profitability. I can’t think of a better duo to lead India, which is a key market for VML in APAC.”
 
Baruah said, “It’s an honour to lead a market like India for VML. I look forward to working closely with Audrey, Yi-Chung, Saurabh, and the whole team in India to make sure that we connect creativity, experience, data and technology, to be the preferred destination for India’s ambitious brands and talented individuals.”
 
Jasani said, “It has been an amazing and rewarding two years at Wunderman Thompson and I’m proud of what we have achieved. During my time, we have transformed the company into a partner that provides smart and impactful solutions to crucial business problems - all powered by creative, tech and commerce. As the business continues its evolution, I believe my job is done. I am looking forward to a new and exciting chapter in my life with an amazing opportunity. I thank everyone at Wunderman Thompson - the clients, our partners and especially our team.” 
 
Saksena added, “I’m very excited to continue this journey of building a strong and successful VML with Babita by orchestrating innovative growth solutions for our clients that sit at the intersection of creativity, experience, data and technology.”
 
 
