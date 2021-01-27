Advertising Media News
1 day ago

Ask WPP's Mark Read questions at Spikes Asia x Campaign

Register now for the live and on-demand event taking place February 22 through 25.

Mark Read
Mark Read

Spikes Asia X Campaign: The Virtual Experience, taking place over four days (February 22 through 25) will bring you an insider’s view of creative excellence through an Asia-Pacific lens.

Spikes Asia X Campaign is a virtual event and content platform brought to you by Spikes Asia, APAC’s No. 1 festival of creativity, and Campaign, the world’s leading business media brand serving the marketing, advertising and media communities.

With both live and on-demand events, the platform focuses on branded creative communications and marketing effectiveness. The agenda aims to help the creative community and marketers find renewed purpose in the work they do and challenge the industry to reach greater heights. Sessions will explore the transformative shifts in creativity, effectiveness, technology and entertainment relevant to the branded creative communications industry today and in the future.

Register for free now to receive updates on the latest speakers to join the growing agenda.

Sessions and speakers announced so far include:

A live interview and Q&A with Mark Read

In this session, Atifa Silk, managing director of Campaign Asia-Pacific publisher Haymarket Media, grills WPP chief executive Mark Read on the future of the industry, before handing over to the audience to answer questions.

 

Words matter: Using voice for purpose (ft. Nathan Hartono)

Singaporean singer-songwriter Nathan Hartono and Becky Yeung, Warner Music's regional head of brand partnerships, talk about how artists are eager to lend their voice to brands that are communicating messages that matter these days. From charity events to opening up about his own struggles with mental health in a bid to destigmatize conversations around the topic, Hartono will discuess projects he was involved with in 2020 and why Amazon, United for Global Mental Health and Riot Games were amongst his most enjoyable partnerships.

 

APAC on the world stage

APAC is now in a strong position to effectively lead the world in creativity—it is leading the world in economic growth, e-commerce, and Covid management to name just three areas. So what needs to happen to reverse the recent decline in creativity as measured by Cannes Lions for instance, and for the region to truly show up on the world stage? This session includes:

  • Philip Thomas, president and chairman, Ascential Marketing | Lions
  • Tara Ford, chief creative officer, DDB Sydney
  • Yasuharu Sasaki, executive creative director, Dentsu
  • Malcolm Poynton, global chief creative officer, Cheil Worldwide
  • Rajdeepak Das, chief creative officer South Asia, Leo Burnett

See the list of speakers so far, and explore the full Spikes Asia X Campaign agenda.


Campaign Asia-Pacific

