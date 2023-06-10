Advertising Digital Media Analysis
Coral Cripps
1 day ago

Arthur Sadoun: managing content supply is one of marketing's 'biggest challenges'

Publicis Groupe CEO spoke at the Adobe Summit.

Arthur Sadoun: spoke with Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen at the Adobe Summit
Arthur Sadoun: spoke with Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen at the Adobe Summit

Arthur Sadoun, chief executive of Publicis Groupe, told an event content supply management is one of marketing's “biggest challenges” in today’s demanding landscape.

Speaking at the Adobe Summit in London, Sadoun said agencies and brands were producing content at unprecedented levels due to high demand from brands.

"When it comes to data, when it comes to media assets and when it comes to business personalisation, I think that it's urgent to really crack where and how to deliver the content in the best manner," he said.

"Clients in general need to understand that if they don't go for the end-to-end relationship, they will receive a fragmented process."

Sadoun’s comments came as Publicis launched PX, an end-to-end content platform powered by Adobe’s Content Supply Chain solution (which includes Adobe Experience Cloud and Creative Cloud). According to the holding company, the new product offering will allow marketers to “create, orchestrate, personalise and optimise the content design, delivery and performance” across the entire supply chain, at a more cost-effective rate.

Using PX, marketers will be given access to a personalised dashboard and briefing, review and approval and modular asset management systems.

PX users will also be connected to Publicis Groupe’s network of 50 content studios, in addition to generative AI capabilities including translation, voiceover features and Adobe’s latest AI-powered software offering, Firefly.

“With data-driven personalisation at scale being critical to all future-facing marketing operations, PX is providing a true end-to-end optimal solution, connecting the dots between creative, production, media planning and activation ecosystems," Sadoun said in a press release.

"Building on our ongoing partnership with Adobe, PX will further bring simplicity and efficiency to clients looking to streamline and accelerate how they are engaging with consumers."

Publicis has claimed that marketers’ demand for content could grow by 20-fold over the next two years.

The holding company said PX will help mitigate a common challenge in the market – that existing solutions supporting content management and delivery are often “pieced together from disparate technologies and disconnected from creative, production and media platforms”.

Also speaking at the event, Sylvie Ouziel, chief executive of shared platforms, and Sergio Lopez-Ferrero, executive vice-president and global head of production, both at Publicis (pictured below), told attendees the company plans to use the platform to bring the creative production process “under one roof”.

Ouziel said: “Coming from a world of fragmented and one-too-many asset production processes, [PX is made for] a world which is much more diverse, made for personalisation at scale and made for iterations to continuously improve and gain real feedback from the market.”

Source:
Campaign US

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Shell launches global media review, prompting protests at incumbent WPP’s offices

1 Shell launches global media review, prompting protests at incumbent WPP’s offices

HSBC calls fresh global media review

2 HSBC calls fresh global media review

APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

3 APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

4 These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

Carlsberg shortlists three agencies for global media account

5 Carlsberg shortlists three agencies for global media account

Publicis to award Arthur Sadoun $12 million ‘retention’ bonus to stay as CEO until 2027

6 Publicis to award Arthur Sadoun $12 million ‘retention’ bonus to stay as CEO until 2027

From humble beginnings to sweaty success, Lululemon's impressive China triumph

7 From humble beginnings to sweaty success, Lululemon's impressive China triumph

Women Leading Change 2023: Winners revealed

8 Women Leading Change 2023: Winners revealed

Shangri-La depicts fantastical new world to re-engage travellers

9 Shangri-La depicts fantastical new world to re-engage travellers

Wokeness woes: Will the anti-woke wave reach Asia?

10 Wokeness woes: Will the anti-woke wave reach Asia?

Related Articles

Arthur Sadoun unveils new top team at Publicis
Sep 15, 2022
Gideon Spanier

Arthur Sadoun unveils new top team at Publicis

Publicis to award Arthur Sadoun $12 million ‘retention’ bonus to stay as CEO until 2027
Jun 1, 2023
Gideon Spanier

Publicis to award Arthur Sadoun $12 million ...

Publicis Media and Wavemaker split Adobe global media
Mar 5, 2023
Arvind Hickman

Publicis Media and Wavemaker split Adobe global media

Arthur Sadoun interview: Publicis’ ‘profound transformation’ is paying off
The Information
Feb 5, 2023
Gideon Spanier

Arthur Sadoun interview: Publicis’ ‘profound ...

Just Published

How China’s Gen Z fell in love with the Asian Baby Girl aesthetic
13 hours ago
Crystal Tai

How China’s Gen Z fell in love with the Asian Baby ...

'ABG' is no longer geographically limited to Asians living overseas; it is also a growing sub-trend in China.

Chorus wins global branding brief from Moskovskaya Vodka
1 day ago
Ben Bold

Chorus wins global branding brief from Moskovskaya ...

Agency will also conceive and design brand’s live marketing.

McDonald's serves up happiness through the ages
1 day ago
Campaign India Team

McDonald's serves up happiness through the ages

Watch the film conceptualised by DDB Mudra here

Rahat Kapur joins Campaign Asia-Pacific
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

Rahat Kapur joins Campaign Asia-Pacific

As editor, she will lead the publication's daily coverage and manage its team of journalists in the region.