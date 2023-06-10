Arthur Sadoun: managing content supply is one of marketing's 'biggest challenges'

Arthur Sadoun, chief executive of Publicis Groupe, told an event content supply management is one of marketing's “biggest challenges” in today’s demanding landscape.

Speaking at the Adobe Summit in London, Sadoun said agencies and brands were producing content at unprecedented levels due to high demand from brands.

"When it comes to data, when it comes to media assets and when it comes to business personalisation, I think that it's urgent to really crack where and how to deliver the content in the best manner," he said.

"Clients in general need to understand that if they don't go for the end-to-end relationship, they will receive a fragmented process."

Sadoun’s comments came as Publicis launched PX, an end-to-end content platform powered by Adobe’s Content Supply Chain solution (which includes Adobe Experience Cloud and Creative Cloud). According to the holding company, the new product offering will allow marketers to “create, orchestrate, personalise and optimise the content design, delivery and performance” across the entire supply chain, at a more cost-effective rate.

Using PX, marketers will be given access to a personalised dashboard and briefing, review and approval and modular asset management systems.

PX users will also be connected to Publicis Groupe’s network of 50 content studios, in addition to generative AI capabilities including translation, voiceover features and Adobe’s latest AI-powered software offering, Firefly.

“With data-driven personalisation at scale being critical to all future-facing marketing operations, PX is providing a true end-to-end optimal solution, connecting the dots between creative, production, media planning and activation ecosystems," Sadoun said in a press release.

"Building on our ongoing partnership with Adobe, PX will further bring simplicity and efficiency to clients looking to streamline and accelerate how they are engaging with consumers."

Publicis has claimed that marketers’ demand for content could grow by 20-fold over the next two years.

The holding company said PX will help mitigate a common challenge in the market – that existing solutions supporting content management and delivery are often “pieced together from disparate technologies and disconnected from creative, production and media platforms”.

Also speaking at the event, Sylvie Ouziel, chief executive of shared platforms, and Sergio Lopez-Ferrero, executive vice-president and global head of production, both at Publicis (pictured below), told attendees the company plans to use the platform to bring the creative production process “under one roof”.

Ouziel said: “Coming from a world of fragmented and one-too-many asset production processes, [PX is made for] a world which is much more diverse, made for personalisation at scale and made for iterations to continuously improve and gain real feedback from the market.”