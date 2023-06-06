Apple unveils its Vision Pro mixed-reality headset

Apple has announced its first major new product in decades, taking the veil off its highly anticipated virtual reality headset called Vision Pro, at its Worldwide Developers Conference 2023.

With the Vision Pro, Apple said users will be able to overlay digital apps, movies, personal photos, and any content available on a computer monitor onto the real world.

For example, the Vision Pro can project a movie screen into any environment for a user, as well as capture or play three-dimensional video, making it possible for a user to watch a movie on a giant screen or interact with life-size personal photos or videos projected into their living environment.

Users can control the device with their hands and experience movies, TV shows and games in a more interactive way.

Apple also announced a partnership with Disney for Vision Pro, allowing users to experience immersive shows like Star Wars and a function to watch multiple sporting events simultaneously.

A digital version of the Disneyland theme park could also project into the user’s physical world.

Apple CEO Tim Cook described the Vision Pro as a "revolutionary new product" that will transform the role of technology in people lives.

“This is a day that’s been years in the making. Blending digital content with the real world can unlock experiences like nothing we’ve ever seen,” said Cook, adding Vision Pro is a new “spatial computing” platform.

Apple’s headset launches into an uncertain market for virtual and augmented reality devices. Headset sales grew at a fast clip during the pandemic, doubling to nearly 11 million units shipped in 2021, but dropped 21% to 8.6 million units in 2022.

Meta has struggled to keep existing users engaged with its Quest virtual-reality headsets, with more than half of the $400 entry-level Quest headsets not in use six months after they were purchased.