APAC consumers increasingly prioritise sustainability when buying products

Source: Nielsen IQ, a consumer intelligence company, looks at new pathways to growth for retailers and consumer goods manufacturers in more than 100 countries. NIQ studies consumer buying behaviour with analytics.

Key findings:

Indonesia as the highest-ranking country in the global study to say sustainability is more important than two years ago (86%), followed by Thailand (74%), Singapore (72%) and South Korea (69%).

Australia bucked the trend in the Asia Pacific region by recording the second lowest global ranking (India recorded the lowest) to say sustainability is more important than two years ago at 58%.

Across the Asia Pacific region, shoppers in Singapore, Australia and South Korea are significantly less likely to say it is easy to shop for products in a sustainable way - 45%, 37% and 29% respectively - versus the global average of 50%.

