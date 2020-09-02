Digital News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Amazon Music to integrate Twitch livestreams

Livestreams by artists using Twitch will be available within Amazon's music app right alongside on-demand tracks.

Amazon Music to integrate Twitch livestreams

Amazon Music and Twitch announced a partnership under which Twitch’s livestreaming functionality will be incoporated into the Amazon Music app.

The capability is launching today in the iOS and Android versions of the Amazon Music app. Users will receive push notifications when artists they follow go live on Twitch, with the streams visible right within the app. Fans will also be able to browse a new 'Live' page in the app to find performances in progress. The companies say they have made it simple for artists to link their Twitch channels with Amazon Music using a dedicated new app, Amazon Music for Artists. 

The companies highlighted a few upcoming uses of the integration, including The Killers’ Brandon Flowers and Ronnie Vannucci Jr. hosting a fan Q&A about the band's new album on September 4 at 1 pm ET, and soul singer Nicole Atkins hosting a regular series (Wednesdays at 7 pm ET) with performances and interviews.

“The combination of live streaming, coupled with the on-demand playback of songs on Amazon Music is groundbreaking,” Ryan Redington, director of Amazon Music, said in a release. “We’re providing artists with more tools to instantly engage with fans, and this new feature couldn’t arrive at a more crucial time in the industry. More than 1,000 artists have already connected their Amazon Music accounts to Twitch, and this is just day one."

Amazon Music has 55 million customers, according to the company, which puts it close to Apple Music's total but well behind Spotify, which has more than 110 million paid subscribers.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Mark Read on reopening offices, job cuts and growing competition from Accenture

1 Mark Read on reopening offices, job cuts and growing competition from Accenture

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

3 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

4 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Singapore’s top local brands: NTUC FairPrice and DBS champion nationalistic spirit

5 Singapore’s top local brands: NTUC FairPrice and DBS champion nationalistic spirit

Pernod Ricard plans for a very socially distanced Christmas

6 Pernod Ricard plans for a very socially distanced Christmas

How Lazada and iQiyi are engaging customers in fresh, creative ways

7 How Lazada and iQiyi are engaging customers in fresh, creative ways

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

8 TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

9 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

10 Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

Related Articles

Twitch names Sandeep Suvarna as APAC marketing head
Digital
Aug 11, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Twitch names Sandeep Suvarna as APAC marketing head

Twitch names Spotify's Sunita Kaur as first APAC MD
Digital
Feb 5, 2020
Staff Reporters

Twitch names Spotify's Sunita Kaur as first APAC MD

Amazon Prime Video ad sparks boycott movement in Japan
Advertising
Aug 19, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Amazon Prime Video ad sparks boycott movement in Japan

Amazon deploys the power of song to win over small businesses in India
Advertising
Aug 13, 2020
Ad Nut

Amazon deploys the power of song to win over small ...

Just Published

Sorcha John and Min Ng join leadership ranks at TSLA
Advertising
5 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Sorcha John and Min Ng join leadership ranks at TSLA

After 11 years, John leaves Iris, while Ng steps up from her previous role as head of talent. MD Richard Bleasdale is leaving TSLA after about 16 months.

The streaming habits of Australians and Indonesians
Advertising
8 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

The streaming habits of Australians and Indonesians

While most consumers in both countries are willing to watch ads for free content, their access devices and preferred platforms vary, according to an OTT study from Integral Ad Science.

New Business League: July 2020 report
Advertising
8 hours ago
Staff Reporters

New Business League: July 2020 report

Sapient, Zenith, Wunderman Thompson, OMD, Publicis, Starcom and VMLY&R are among the agencies shifting positions in R3's latest tally of APAC new business. Plus, see the top 10 APAC wins.

The coin that says 'Donate me to a good cause'
Advertising
8 hours ago
Ad Nut

The coin that says 'Donate me to a good cause'

The brainchild of Saatchi & Saatchi Melbourne and Australia's official mint, the 'Donation dollar' is a very real coin that's 'made to make a difference'.