Marketing News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Alibaba earnings hit by regulatory scrutiny, competition

The Chinese tech giant's net profit slumped 74% and revenue rose just 10% in its worst quarterly growth ever.

Despite record-breaking Singles Day sales, Alibaba posted poor numbers for its December quarter.
Despite record-breaking Singles Day sales, Alibaba posted poor numbers for its December quarter.

Chinese tech giant Alibaba's latest quarterly numbers reveal how the company is struggling in the face of increasingly stringent regulatory scrutiny. The firm's net profit for the quarter fell 74% to RMB 20.43 billion ($3.2 billion) from a year ago even as its revenue grew just 10% to RMB 242.6 billion ($38.3 billion) for the December quarter, YoY. 

Alibaba's net profit slide was attributed largely to a RMB 25.1 billion impairment charge made to its digital entertainment and media business, the company disclosed, without providing further details. For its latest quarterly results, Alibaba separated its Chinese and international retail businesses. 

The former, which accounts for nearly three-quarters of its topline, inched ahead just 7% in the quarter YoY, impeded by a regulatory crackdown and growing homegrown competition. This despite Alibaba accounting for Singles Day in the quarter with gross merchandise value (a measure of all goods sold in the 11 day period) coming in at RMB 540.3 billion. Yet this metric is often misleading since not all this accrues to Alibaba.  At the end of the day profit for the Chinese business dipped 20% on year.

Numbers of Note

  • Net profit for the quarter declined 74% to RMB 20.43 billion ($3.2 billion)
  • Revenue up just 10% to RMB 242.6 billion ($38.3 billion) 
  • Profit for China business dipped 20% 
  • Sales and marketing expenses rose 15% in the quarter 
  • 25%  increase in international business orders driven by Lazada, Trendoyl

“Alibaba delivered steady progress this quarter as we continued to execute our multi-engine growth strategy in a complex and volatile market environment," said Daniel Zhang, chairman and chief executive officer of Alibaba Group in a media release. He later told analysts the firm was "fully on track" to reach to reach the target of 1 billion China annual active consumers (AACs) by the end of this fiscal year. "And Taobao Deals has been the major contributor to our new user acquisition," he added. "With 1 billion high-quality AACs, we believe we have substantially captured all consumers with purchasing power in China."

For the China commerce business, customer management revenue (CMR) is a key metric used to measure Alibaba's performance. CMR is revenue Alibaba gets from services such as marketing that it sells to merchants on its Taobao and Tmall. This metric registered a 1% year-on-year fall coming in at just over RMB 100.09 billion.

Alibaba's international commerce retail business, including Lazada, AliExpress, Trendyol and Daraz, had 301 million AACs in the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, representing a net increase of 16 million. During the quarter, combined order growth of these businesses was around 25% year-over-year, driven by growth in Lazada and Trendyol, but decreased from AliExpress in Europe due to value-added tax levied on cross-border parcels below €22 in value slowed overall growth.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Adidas defends decision to tweet image of bare breasts

1 Adidas bare breast campaign divides audiences

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

2 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

Why NFT trends in China may point to the future of NFTs globally

3 Why NFT trends in China may point to the future of NFTs globally

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

4 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

5 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

Google reveals significant step to restrict cross-app tracking on Android

6 Google to restrict cross-app tracking on Android

Indian condom brand Skore suggests wearing Nothing in latest campaign

7 Indian condom brand Skore suggests wearing Nothing in latest campaign

Adidas bares all and I can’t bear to look

8 Adidas bares all and I can’t bear to look

Cannes Lions 2022: AB InBev wins creative marketer of the year

9 Cannes Lions 2022: AB InBev wins creative marketer of the year

WPP smashes bonus targets with big staff payout after 'outstanding' year

10 WPP smashes bonus targets with big staff payout after 'outstanding' year

Related Articles

Steep profit decline, muted forecast clouds Alibaba Q3 earnings
News
Nov 19, 2021
Rahul Sachitanand

Steep profit decline, muted forecast clouds Alibaba ...

Ant Group IPO uncertainty clouds Alibaba Q2 numbers
Advertising
Nov 6, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Ant Group IPO uncertainty clouds Alibaba Q2 numbers

Amid regulatory cloud, Tencent posts 29% increase in revenue, profits up 34%
Digital
Nov 13, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Amid regulatory cloud, Tencent posts 29% increase ...

With potential Trump sanctions looming, Alibaba posts robust results
Digital
Aug 20, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

With potential Trump sanctions looming, Alibaba ...

Just Published

'Immunity Medal' concept wins Young Spikes metal for Australian team
Media
1 day ago
Matthew Miller

'Immunity Medal' concept wins Young Spikes metal ...

Camille Gray and Joel Cant won gold in the 2022 Young Spikes media competition by suggesting a new SEA Games medal for the country with the highest vaccination rate, along with a campaign that would treat everyday people like hero athletes.

Weber Shandwick hires Ridhi Malhotra as global head of analytics and intelligence
PR
1 day ago
Aleda Stam

Weber Shandwick hires Ridhi Malhotra as global head ...

Malhotra's background at Publicis Media will help evolve the firm's global analytics and intelligence unit, the IPG firm says.

FCB promotes two leaders to global C-suite
Advertising
1 day ago
Alison Weissbrot

FCB promotes two leaders to global C-suite

Bella Patel is promoted to global chief talent officer; Mark Jungwirth is named global chief financial officer.

VCCP launches global gaming offering – but don’t call it the metaverse
Digital
1 day ago
Alison Weissbrot

VCCP launches global gaming offering – but don’t ...

The agency is building games marketing into a core function for clients called VCCP+.