Ajay Gahlaut joins Dentsu India as group CCO

Dentsu India has announced the appointment of Ajay Gahlaut as group chief creative officer. Gahlaut will be heading the group's creative agencies.

His last full time stint was with Publicis Worldwide India where he was CCO and MD.

He will report to Amit Wadhwa, chief executive officer, dentsu Creative India. This follows dentsu India following a new structure for its creative service line in June this year. dentsu India's creative agencies include dentsu Webchutney, Taproot Dentsu, WATConsult, Perfect Relations, Isobar, dentsu One, dentsu India and dentsu Impact.

Wadhwa said, “Dentsu India is in the midst of an exciting transformation journey towards dentsu India 2.0 and Ajay’s joining is a critical part of the plan. Ajay is a well-respected creative leader with years of experience across categories and the right mindset that matches with dentsu India 2.0. With the brilliant creative minds in our business, we will be a force to be reckoned with, delivering growth for our clients while continuing our creative evolution at pace and scale.”

Gahlaut said, “Dentsu’s creativity defines generations. When the opportunity came to join Amit and his team, I could not refuse. Creativity is in the spotlight, with brands looking to differentiate themselves in a disrupted marketplace – it has never been a more exciting time to work in this field rich with opportunity. I am excited to join dentsu, Amit and the creative teams, delighting clients and creating era defining work together.”

In a career spanning close to three decades, Gahlaut has had stints with Ogilvy, McCann and Saatchi & Saatchi.