AI and economic woes stir up uncertainty for more than half of senior marketers

More than half (51%) of marketing chiefs are uncertain about the future due to economic woes and shrinking budgets, with 84% reporting a hit to marketing strategy, according to research.

The Marketers' guide to sustainable success study, by performance marketing collective Linehub, quizzed marketing decision-makers in key European markets, including the UK.

The findings appear to reflect that things are tougher for UK marketing bosses than they are for their pan-European counterparts. While a third across Europe reported they had to cut marketing budgets in the past 12 months, that proportion was nearly half (48%) for UK CMOs, 16% higher than the average.

Looking ahead, while two in five businesses across Europe were expecting budgets to increase, just one in five UK marketers was as optimistic.

The rise of AI is also of concern to many senior marketers, exacerbating uncertainty – about 40% believed their roles may become redundant due to AI advances in the future. Asked how they might avoid becoming obsolete, nearly three-quarters said real-time market insights were their most significant strength.