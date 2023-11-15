News Advertising Marketing Technology
Ben Bold
1 day ago

AI and economic woes stir up uncertainty for more than half of senior marketers

Two-fifths of marketers foresee jobs taken over by AI.

Cost-of-living pressures are impacting senior marketers. Photo: Getty Images/Sean Gladwell
Cost-of-living pressures are impacting senior marketers. Photo: Getty Images/Sean Gladwell

More than half (51%) of marketing chiefs are uncertain about the future due to economic woes and shrinking budgets, with 84% reporting a hit to marketing strategy, according to research.

The Marketers' guide to sustainable success study, by performance marketing collective Linehub, quizzed marketing decision-makers in key European markets, including the UK.

The findings appear to reflect that things are tougher for UK marketing bosses than they are for their pan-European counterparts. While a third across Europe reported they had to cut marketing budgets in the past 12 months, that proportion was nearly half (48%) for UK CMOs, 16% higher than the average.

Looking ahead, while two in five businesses across Europe were expecting budgets to increase, just one in five UK marketers was as optimistic.

The rise of AI is also of concern to many senior marketers, exacerbating uncertainty – about 40% believed their roles may become redundant due to AI advances in the future. Asked how they might avoid becoming obsolete, nearly three-quarters said real-time market insights were their most significant strength.

Marketers reported that their businesses had had to make structural changes due to economic pressures, from updating or changing product offerings (34%) and restructuring teams (29%) to changing marketing channels (29%).

While the past year had brought a reliance on above-the-line advertising, next year marketers will invest more in paid social, according to the report, with the channel expected to take up the largest share of budgets. Above-the-line will see a budgetary decrease of 1.1%, but paid social will grow by 2.4%.

"Paid online advertising is expected to drop dramatically in the next 12 months, from 9.1% to 6.7%, perhaps due to the challenges faced by third-party cookies and the over-investment in online channels during Covid, which resulted in an overall drop in ROI of these channels," Linehub said. "Two in five (40%) believe that the end of third party cookies spells the end of online advertising."

Martijn Zoetebier, Linehub's group director business development, said: "As we face a future of continued uncertainty on every marketing front, I believe the best way to unlock true potential and achieve sustainable success is to build a solid marketing ecosystem and tech stack and not to put all of the eggs in one basket. By investing in a wide range of solutions, marketers can spread their risk while enhancing their brand.

"This will help brands to secure and maintain a voice at the strategy table, instead of just playing a supportive role. That's why we carried out this research – to ensure marketers have the most up to date and relevant insights at their fingertips to help them to progress faster."

A full version of the report is available here.

The research was conducted by Sapio Research on behalf of Linehub, among marketers in the UK, the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and Sweden.

 

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Friends share joy in Amazon’s Beatles-soundtracked Christmas ad

1 Friends share joy in Amazon’s Beatles-soundtracked Christmas ad

How brands are responding to the Israel-Gaza war

2 How brands are responding to the Israel-Gaza war

RIP Gen Z, Millennial, Boomer: Is it time for the marketing industry to ditch generational labels?

3 RIP Gen Z, Millennial, Boomer: Is it time for the marketing industry to ditch generational labels?

Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

4 Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

Rob Mayhew slams Havas over Shell in mocking video

5 Rob Mayhew slams Havas over Shell in mocking video

Unilever's Samir Singh on joy, purpose and approach to legacy branding

6 Unilever's Samir Singh on joy, purpose and approach to legacy branding

M&S removes Christmas social post after image likened to Palestine flag

7 M&S removes Christmas social post after image likened to Palestine flag

Dentsu consolidates mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Korea operations under Greater North cluster

8 Dentsu consolidates mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Korea operations under Greater North cluster

Agency of the Year 2023 shortlist announced

9 Agency of the Year 2023 shortlist announced

Coca-Cola, Danone, and Nestlé in greenwashing row

10 Coca-Cola, Danone, and Nestlé in greenwashing row

Related Articles

In a first, China allows public to use generative AI chatbots
Sep 1, 2023
Staff Reporters

In a first, China allows public to use generative ...

Can AI be the burnout cure we've been waiting for?
3 days ago
Alex Dalman

Can AI be the burnout cure we've been waiting for?

Can historically biased AI eventually help correct company bias?
The Information
Oct 13, 2023
Lisa Lacy

Can historically biased AI eventually help correct ...

Consumers are blind to AI’s benefits—brands need to prove the data value transaction
Sep 7, 2023
Joseph Arthur

Consumers are blind to AI’s benefits—brands need to ...

Just Published

Alibaba and Tencent's earnings boosted by growth in generative AI advertising innovations
6 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Alibaba and Tencent's earnings boosted by growth in ...

Chinese tech giants Alibaba and Tencent both report strong growth across the ad sectors, after integrating generative AI in their solutions for advertisers.

IBM suspends advertising on X (Twitter) after ads appear next to Nazi posts
6 hours ago
Staff Reporters

IBM suspends advertising on X (Twitter) after ads ...

IBM has paused advertising on the social platform by Elon Musk after its ads, and those of several other major brands, appeared next to pro-Nazi content.

Businesses are no longer trusted on climate change: Edelman report
10 hours ago
Ewan Larkin

Businesses are no longer trusted on climate change: ...

Edelman’s latest Trust Barometer surveyed 14,000 people across regions including APAC to understand the public’s perception of the climate crisis.