Advertising Media Analysis Data The Knowledge
Robert Sawatzky
2 days ago

2023 APAC agency rankings: Publicis Groupe, GroupM take early creative & media leads

Saatchi & Saatchi and Leo Burnett have landed the biggest client wins to lead the creative new business table while Mindshare and Wavemaker have racked up the most wins to lead media agencies in the earliest months of the year.

Mindshare's February win of Oppo in China was the 4th largest in APAC to date.

Publicis Groupe has jumped out to an early lead in new business among APAC creative agency networks in 2023, thanks to a pair of big wins for Saatchi & Saatchi and Leo Burnett, placing them in the num

Excellent choice! This is exclusive Campaign content.

Sign in or join our top subscription tier, The Knowledge, today.

The Knowledge

Why Subscribe?

  • Monthly global and APAC research reports on M&A, new business and client spending
  • Quarterly global forecasting reports
  • Trend analysis reports with APAC agency report cards
  • Unlimited access to all Campaign Asia-Pacific content and its archive of 70,000+ articles,. No monthly limits!
  • Full account membership support
  • Event discounts
Join Now
Sign in

or call +852 2122 5222
or email [email protected]

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

‘A big step back’: Creative leaders fear brands will retreat from LGBT support after Bud Light backlash

1 ‘A big step back’: Creative leaders fear brands will retreat from LGBT support after Bud Light backlash

Eugene Lee promoted to McDonald’s International CMO

2 Eugene Lee promoted to McDonald’s International CMO

How Bud Light’s abandonment of the trans community could influence Pride

3 How Bud Light’s abandonment of the trans community could influence Pride

Delicious by design: Crafting foodie brands that pop!

4 Delicious by design: Crafting foodie brands that pop!

Valerie Madon joins McCann Worldgroup as SEA chief creative

5 Valerie Madon joins McCann Worldgroup as SEA chief creative

MRM's Ronald Ng on the overdue recognition of Asian creativity and embracing AI

6 MRM's Ronald Ng on the overdue recognition of Asian creativity and embracing AI

Empathy and culture: The keys to successful M&A

7 Empathy and culture: The keys to successful M&A

The CMO's MO: Income's Dhiren Amin on brand culture, sustainability and stand-up comedy

8 The CMO's MO: Income's Dhiren Amin on brand culture, sustainability and stand-up comedy

Rediffusion announces all-women agency Ladyfinger in India

9 Rediffusion announces all-women agency Ladyfinger in India

GroupM restructures Asia-Pacific leadership

10 GroupM restructures Asia-Pacific leadership

Related Articles

2022 APAC agency rankings: Zenith and Ogilvy finish atop new business leagues
The Knowledge
Feb 27, 2023
Robert Sawatzky

2022 APAC agency rankings: Zenith and Ogilvy finish ...

Global agency rankings: Three media shops exceed $1 billion in billings
The Knowledge
Apr 18, 2023
Maria Iu

Global agency rankings: Three media shops exceed $1 ...

APAC agency rankings: Mindshare's wins help narrow gap with Zenith after PepsiCo switch
The Knowledge
Feb 2, 2023
Robert Sawatzky

APAC agency rankings: Mindshare's wins help narrow ...

Global agency rankings: Starcom, Carat and Mindshare on ascent
The Knowledge
Jan 5, 2023
Maria Iu

Global agency rankings: Starcom, Carat and ...

Just Published

‘Not a formal campaign’: AB InBev distances from Dylan Mulvaney outreach
5 hours ago
Diana Bradley

‘Not a formal campaign’: AB InBev distances from ...

The maker of Bud Light also said it will pay a $500 bonus to workers who were harassed over Mulvaney’s video, but will continue to support LGBTQ+ organisations.

Coronation round-up: How brands marked the crowning of King Charles in the UK
6 hours ago
Campaign UK

Coronation round-up: How brands marked the crowning ...

Brands and agencies rallied for the British King’s coronation.

L’Oréal Paris assigns India's digital creative duties to Tonic Worldwide
12 hours ago
Campaign India Team

L’Oréal Paris assigns India's digital creative ...

The account was won post a competitive multi-agency pitch and will be handled out of the agency’s Mumbai office.

Agency Report Card 2022: Publicis Media
The Information
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2022: Publicis Media

Winning PepsiCo's business from China to Southeast Asia is impressive for Publicis and has allowed it to overtake Mindshare in media agency rankings