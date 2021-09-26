Advertising News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

2021 APAC Effie winners announced: See the full list

Grey won the Grand Effie and Ogilvy took Network of the Year, while Ogilvy Sydney and Special Group New Zealand shared Agency of the Year honours.

Top: Shots from award livestream. Bottom: Grey's Grand Effie winner
At the virtual awards ceremony for the APAC Effie Awards  Friday, 71 winners 'took home' prizes from a shortlist of 123 finalists. In all the organisation handed out one Grand Effie, 17 golds, 29 silvers and 24 bronzes.

Grey Advertising won the first Gold Effie for Bangladesh and alongside its clients United Commercial Bank and ACI Logistics, also clinched the Grand Effie for Project AgroBanking, a financial service designed to lift unbanked farmers out of poverty.

Ogilvy won Agency Network of the Year with 17 wins, consisting of three golds, six silvers and eight bronzes.

Ogilvy Sydney and Special Group New Zealand share the Agency of the Year honours. 

Procter & Gamble was crowned Marketer of the Year. Pantene also won Brand of the Year, sharing the top honour with Tourism New Zealand.

Overall, Australia led with 23 Effies, followed by New Zealand with 19 and Japan with eight.

See the full list of winners here.

