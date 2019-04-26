Search
apac effie
1 day ago
2021 APAC Effie winners announced: See the full list
Grey won the Grand Effie and Ogilvy took Network of the Year, while Ogilvy Sydney and Special Group New Zealand shared Agency of the Year honours.
Apr 26, 2019
2019 APAC Effie winners
Ogilvy dominated the 2019 edition of the awards, held last night in Singapore. See the full list of winners here.
Mar 19, 2018
APAC Effie shortlist released
Two rounds of judging result in list of 157 finalists.
Mar 2, 2017
APAC Effie shortlist released
Two rounds of judging result in list of 138 finalists
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins