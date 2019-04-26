apac effie

2021 APAC Effie winners announced: See the full list
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Grey won the Grand Effie and Ogilvy took Network of the Year, while Ogilvy Sydney and Special Group New Zealand shared Agency of the Year honours.

2019 APAC Effie winners
Apr 26, 2019
Staff Reporters

Ogilvy dominated the 2019 edition of the awards, held last night in Singapore. See the full list of winners here.

APAC Effie shortlist released
Mar 19, 2018
Staff Reporters

Two rounds of judging result in list of 157 finalists.

APAC Effie shortlist released
Mar 2, 2017
Staff Reporters

Two rounds of judging result in list of 138 finalists

