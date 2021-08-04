You see, toucan make a good smartphone ad

OnePlus has unveiled a campaign to promote the newly launched OnePlus Nord CE 5G.

The phone in question is sold in India and Europe, and the work is running primarily on digital channels and paid social channels.

The film, created by OnePlus, Sweetshop and a directing duo known as Aggressive, does a nice job of showing the phone's features without trying our patience, because there's always a neat new visual just a second or two away.

Here's what Victoria Yin, creative director at OnePlus, has to say about the creative approach:

We wanted to embrace the visual language of the metaverse, inspired by games like Fortnite, [as well as] Ready Player One and Facebook’s Horizon. OnePlus Nord 2’s features are integrated into the story like powerups in a gamified utopia. Instead of cyberpunk sleekness, there is technicolor airbrush.



The vibrant visualizations...were inspired by the explosive color at Holi festivals (or Festival of Color) in India, as well as animations the '90s generation grew up with (Pokemon, Detective Conan, Powerpuff Girls). The goal was to step away from cold alienating tech visualizing methodologies and present the specs in a way that is warm, hilarious, and an exuberant massage on the eyeballs.

Ad Nut could have done without that last phrase (you can stay away from Ad Nut's eyeballs, thank you very much), but otherwise agrees. Too many tech ads go in for the same kind of sleek, chrome-infused minimalism. Or worse yet, they go for grandiose statements about how our devices make the world a better place by connecting us and allowing us to self-actualise and be better people blah blah blah. Both of those choices are creatively constraining. Our experience of life inside our devices is anything but drab and dull, so there's plenty of creative grist to make use of. And Ad Nut submits that people buy new phones based more on new features than on grandiose promises. Communicating such facts gracefully is a juicy challenge, and this ad proves it can be done.

Plus, we get to see a species of giant volcano-dwelling toucans! And Ad Nut gets to write a truly appalling headline, which Ad Nut is not sorry about.

CREDITS

Client: OnePlus, Shenzhen

Creative Lead: Alexei Golob

Creative Director: Victoria Jin

Producer: Manu Yang

Marketing Project Manager: Dariana Komarova

Marketing Resources Department: Shadow Liu



Production Company: Sweetshop Shanghai

Director Duo: Aggressive / Daniel Shapiro & Alex Topaller

DOP: Kajetan Plis

Managing Director & Executive Producer: Laura Geagea

Producer: Ivy Low

Post Producer: Penny Woo

Production Assistant: Justin Zheng



Line Production Team: OTO Film Poland

Producer: Lukasz Tomasz Koltunowicz

Production Manager: Jan Bialoblocki

Production Assistant: Karol Nowicki

Offline Editor: Bartosz Maliszewski



Post Production for LED screens: TigreLab Art Barcelona

Project Lead: Federico Gonzalez Montoya

Producer: Camila Araujo



Colourist: Dominik Deras @ Young Colourist United, Poland



Post Production: Heckler Singapore

Executive Producer: Vanessa Thomas

Post Supervisor: Jamie Watson

Lead Online Artist: Pedro Santos

Online Artists & Compositors: Jason Phua, Bertrand Polivka, Nitin Amin, Ruiting

Wang, Meghan Dwyer

Online Assistant & IO: Johnson Lim

Post Assistant: Debbie Wu



Audio Post-Production: Massive Music Tokyo

Director of Creative Development for Asia/APAC: Tamon Fujimi

Music Composer: Rick Sakurai

Producer: Junya Terui