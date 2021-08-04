Advertising The Work
Ad Nut
22 hours ago

You see, toucan make a good smartphone ad

Blending whimsy and direct explanation of new features, OnePlus manages to make a smartphone ad that's actually watchable.

OnePlus has unveiled a campaign to promote the newly launched OnePlus Nord CE 5G.

The phone in question is sold in India and Europe, and the work is running primarily on digital channels and paid social channels.

The film, created by OnePlus, Sweetshop and a directing duo known as Aggressive, does a nice job of showing the phone's features without trying our patience, because there's always a neat new visual just a second or two away. 

Here's what Victoria Yin, creative director at OnePlus, has to say about the creative approach:

We wanted to embrace the visual language of the metaverse, inspired by games like Fortnite, [as well as] Ready Player One and Facebook’s Horizon. OnePlus Nord 2’s features are integrated into the story like powerups in a gamified utopia. Instead of cyberpunk sleekness, there is technicolor airbrush.

The vibrant visualizations...were inspired by the explosive color at Holi festivals (or Festival of Color) in India, as well as animations the '90s generation grew up with (Pokemon, Detective Conan, Powerpuff Girls). The goal was to step away from cold alienating tech visualizing methodologies and present the specs in a way that is warm, hilarious, and an exuberant massage on the eyeballs.

Ad Nut could have done without that last phrase (you can stay away from Ad Nut's eyeballs, thank you very much), but otherwise agrees. Too many tech ads go in for the same kind of sleek, chrome-infused minimalism. Or worse yet, they go for grandiose statements about how our devices make the world a better place by connecting us and allowing us to self-actualise and be better people blah blah blah. Both of those choices are creatively constraining. Our experience of life inside our devices is anything but drab and dull, so there's plenty of creative grist to make use of. And Ad Nut submits that people buy new phones based more on new features than on grandiose promises. Communicating such facts gracefully is a juicy challenge, and this ad proves it can be done.

Plus, we get to see a species of giant volcano-dwelling toucans! And Ad Nut gets to write a truly appalling headline, which Ad Nut is not sorry about.

CREDITS

Client: OnePlus, Shenzhen
Creative Lead: Alexei Golob
Creative Director: Victoria Jin
Producer: Manu Yang
Marketing Project Manager: Dariana Komarova
Marketing Resources Department: Shadow Liu

Production Company: Sweetshop Shanghai
Director Duo: Aggressive / Daniel Shapiro & Alex Topaller
DOP: Kajetan Plis
Managing Director & Executive Producer: Laura Geagea
Producer: Ivy Low
Post Producer: Penny Woo
Production Assistant: Justin Zheng

Line Production Team: OTO Film Poland
Producer: Lukasz Tomasz Koltunowicz
Production Manager: Jan Bialoblocki
Production Assistant: Karol Nowicki
Offline Editor: Bartosz Maliszewski

Post Production for LED screens: TigreLab Art Barcelona
Project Lead: Federico Gonzalez Montoya
Producer: Camila Araujo

Colourist: Dominik Deras @ Young Colourist United, Poland

Post Production: Heckler Singapore
Executive Producer: Vanessa Thomas
Post Supervisor: Jamie Watson
Lead Online Artist: Pedro Santos
Online Artists & Compositors: Jason Phua, Bertrand Polivka, Nitin Amin, Ruiting
Wang, Meghan Dwyer
Online Assistant & IO: Johnson Lim
Post Assistant: Debbie Wu

Audio Post-Production: Massive Music Tokyo
Director of Creative Development for Asia/APAC: Tamon Fujimi
Music Composer: Rick Sakurai
Producer: Junya Terui

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

1 Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

Meet the startup helping Nestlé, Nike and Unilever unite programmatic and purpose

2 Meet the startup helping Nestlé, Nike and Unilever unite programmatic and purpose

Women to Watch 2021 opens for entries

3 Women to Watch 2021 opens for entries

Google bolsters agency team

4 Google bolsters agency team

JWT sex discrimination case: why two ousted male creatives won

5 JWT sex discrimination case: why two ousted male creatives won

Marriott International staggers global campaign release in APAC

6 Staging a comeback

McCann rearranges leadership across multiple continents

7 McCann rearranges leadership across multiple continents

WPP pulls out of defence of Facebook global media account

8 WPP pulls out of defence of Facebook global media account

Mindshare names APAC CEO

9 Mindshare names APAC CEO

M&C Saatchi develops first regional hub in Southeast Asia

10 M&C Saatchi develops first regional hub in Southeast Asia

Related Articles

How OnePlus' Nord became a breakout star in the middle of a pandemic
Digital
Jul 30, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

How OnePlus' Nord became a breakout star in the ...

Spotify gets personal with Philippines, Thailand and Indonesia
Advertising
Jun 16, 2021
Ad Nut

Spotify gets personal with Philippines, Thailand ...

The tale of poor Carl, victim of bad internet
Advertising
Aug 17, 2020
Ad Nut

The tale of poor Carl, victim of bad internet

Zen and the art of mane maintenance
Advertising
Jul 14, 2020
Ad Nut

Zen and the art of mane maintenance

Just Published

Initiative names new Thailand CEO
Advertising
4 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Initiative names new Thailand CEO

Mediabrands' Sora Kaitkanarat is promoted to the role.

Have China’s ‘traffic stars’ become toxic for beauty brands?
Marketing
4 hours ago
Jiaqi Luo

Have China’s ‘traffic stars’ become toxic for ...

Chinese “traffic stars” once offered beauty brands massive growth in China, but an explosion of idol scandals is tarnishing this strategy.

Gen Z isn’t influenced by brand vaccine campaigns
PR
4 hours ago
Sabrina Sanchez

Gen Z isn’t influenced by brand vaccine campaigns

A study by Unidays shows that brand campaigns and incentives are not the reason the digital generation is getting vaccinated.

Royal Enfield rides the road that leads one home
Advertising
12 hours ago
Campaign India Team

Royal Enfield rides the road that leads one home

Watch the film conceptualised by Coconut Films here