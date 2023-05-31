Advertising Marketing The Work
Yes Bank rebrands itself

Rolls out a campaign to highlight its new brand identity

Yes Bank has announced its refreshed brand identity.

With this revived identity, the brand aims to resonate with the evolving needs and aspirations of customers, while reflecting its intent of going beyond just ticking the boxes and enabling people to live each day to the fullest.

The fresh narrative echoes the values of the Yes Bank of today that resonate with the brand's commitment to empowering customers to focus on their priorities while the Bank takes care of their financial needs.

As part of its refreshed identity, Yes Bank has launched a new logo which carries forward the visual DNA of the bank and builds on it.

Furthermore, it has rolled out an integrated campaign with the tagline ‘life ko banao rich’ (make life rich) which represents the bank’s core focus of being a complete solution provider and taking ahead the baton of being recognised as a brand that walks the extra mile to cater to the needs of all its customers.

The campaign is conceptualised by McCann Worldgroup and produced by Conversation Films.

Nipun Kaushal, chief marketing officer and head CSR, Yes Bank, said, “Over the last three years, Yes Bank has been through a transformational journey and has since then, progressed on several strategic objectives to position itself as a strong customer-centric franchise. As brand custodians of the Bank, it was imperative to represent the extent of our transformation in the best possible manner. I am delighted to present to you a refreshed identity of Yes Bank, which resonates with the ethos and values we uphold, the emotional connection we have with our customers, and our motivation to provide them with a rewarding banking experience. Our campaign tagline ‘life ko banao rich’, reflects our objective to encourage customers to spend time and make memories with their loved ones, and leave their banking needs to us.”

