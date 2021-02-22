Words matter: Using voice for purpose

This session was broadcast during Spikes Asia X Campaign at 4:40 pm on February 22, 2021.

In 2020, it was not just brands who had to get creative about communicating with people in lockdown, music artists around the world also lost their live platforms, and in a way, they lost part of their voice.

Whilst song writing, music streaming, social media and live stream kept musicians busy, brands have also played a key role as an enabler for artists to spread their messages in more meaningful and creative ways.

Singaporean singer-songwriter Nathan Hartono and Warner Music Asia share more on how artists want to lend their voice to brands that are communicating messages that matter these days.

From charity events to opening up about his own struggles with mental health in a bid to destigmatize conversations around the topic. Nathan talks about just a few projects he was involved with in 2020 and why Amazon, United for Global Mental Health and Riot Games were amongst his most enjoyable partnerships.

Creating the win-win scenario – how brands, agencies and artists can work together to amplify messages that matter to wider audiences?

What makes for the most successful partnerships between music, artists and brands?

What topics matter the most to artists like Nathan Hartono and how this can lead to more creative ideas that resonate?

How purpose and shared values can lead to the most authentic and meaningful partnerships?

Speakers:

Nathan Hartono

Singer-Songwriter-Actor

Becky Yeung

Regional Head of Brand Partnerships

Warner Music

See our editor-written coverage of this session and the rest of our Spikes Asia X Campaign coverage: